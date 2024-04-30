Arizona Distilling Co. collabs with pizzaiolo to launch new Tempe menu

Ryan Moreno, the seasoned pizzaiolo behind downtown Phoenix’s SnapBack Pizzeria on Grand Avenue and the mobile pizza popup, The Hungry Homie, is taking over the Tempe distillery’s kitchen with his latest concept, &Juliet Neapolitana.
The partnership was born from an introduction orchestrated by a mutual friend in the spring of 2023. After a few successful summer pop-ups at the Tempe distillery space, the collaboration got the green light.
“They’re big advocates of shopping local, buying local, supporting the homies, supporting other small businesses and that’s always been my M.O. as a business owner,” Moreno says about the Arizona Distilling Co. team.
Jason Grossmilller, co-owner and head distiller at Arizona Distilling Co., wants to bring “great spirits, great cocktails, and great food,” to the Tempe community.
“Ryan is going to bring that,” he says. “We’re excited to have his collaboration.”
Late last year, Arizona Distilling Co. opened a facility in downtown Mesa. The Mesa site, double the size of the Tempe outpost, is set to take over the bulk of the distillery’s production process.
In Tempe, just behind the bar and through a metallic swinging door, Moreno cooks Neapolitan pies in a fire-engine-red Forno Bravo wood oven that Grossmiller and Eagan purchased during the pandemic.
“My whole restaurant could fit in this oven,” Moreno says, laughing.
The menu at &Juliet Neapolitana will feature a shortlist of shareables including salads, antipasti, pizza and (eventually) pastas, what Moreno calls a “start the night, end the night kind of thing.”
Like the romance of Shakespeare's lovers, Moreno hopes &Juliet’s Neapolitan pies will capture the hearts and taste buds of gastronomically inclined guests, not at first kiss, but at first bite.
“I love doing Neapolitan, this is kind of what I have always been known for,” Moreno says.
A tomato pie is first out of the oven. Moreno keeps it simple with Bianco tomatoes, olive oil, shaved garlic and basil. Later, Moreno fishes out another pie with a comically long pizza peel and tops it with Bianco tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and dry-aged Ezzo pepperoni.
“The bread dough is just pizza dough,” Moreno says. “It’s just a big crust when it cooks."
For his caprese, Moreno swaps mozzarella for the softer burrata. The dish comes together with local sunshine-yellow tomatoes, basil and balsamic.
“I definitely want to play a lot with the booze and those flavor profiles and incorporate their product into ours,” he says, noting his vodka sauce recipe already features Arizona Distilling Co.’s Mission Vodka.
Moreno also has plans to put the pizza oven to work for other wood-fired dishes, including a bourbon-braised skirt steak with chimichurri sauce.
“We want to do cool stuff in the space here,” Eagan says. “We’re always open to collaborations.”
As of mid-April, Arizona Distilling Co. is waiting for the City of Tempe to approve new signage for the building, which includes representation for &Juliet Neapolitana and a redesigned Arizona Distilling Co. logo.
As for the back of the house, Moreno says, “we’re ready to roll.” &Juliet Neapolitana will operate during Arizona Distilling Co.’s regular business hours. Moreno is pushing to open &Juliet Neapolitana by the end of May.