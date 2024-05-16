How do Phoenix restaurant inspections work?

Who does restaurant inspections in Maricopa County?



Across metro Phoenix, and the entire 9,224 square miles of the county, restaurant inspections are conducted by the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department. In Maricopa County, there are 82 restaurant inspector positions. Currently, 72 are filled.



What do Maricopa County health inspections include?



click to enlarge Restaurant inspectors check everything from pest control to fridge temperature and food certifications. Kanawa Studio/Getty

What does the health inspection grading system mean?



When does Maricopa County inspect restaurants?



How frequently a restaurant is inspected depends on the type of kitchen it runs. For example, full-service kitchens that work with highly temperature-sensitive ingredients are inspected most frequently. Businesses that serve shelf-stable goods, such as bakeries and food banks, are inspected less frequently.



click to enlarge Restaurants must immediately fix any Priority Violations that inspectors find. If they can't fix an issue on the spot, the restaurant will be reinspected within three days to make sure they comply. Fertnig/Getty

What if a restaurant doesn’t pass a health inspection?



Who keeps restaurants safe between inspections?



What if you notice uncleanliness at a restaurant?

