Your ultimate guide to M3F 2024 in Phoenix: Tickets, schedule, parking

Everything else about the event formerly known as McDowell Mountain Music Festival will remain the same, from its eclectic mix of music (which includes indie, EDM, pop, R&B and jam-friendly acts) to its not-for-profit status (with 100% of proceeds benefitting local charities).
M3F 2024, which takes place on Friday and Saturday, March 1 and 2, will also feature a roster of more than 30 musicians and bands performing across three themed stages. The lineup includes Arlo Parks, Gorgon City, Elderbrook, Hippo Campus, Lane 8, Poolside, Dominic Fike, Vandelux, Duke Dumont, Fiji Blue, Jules Duke, Roosevelt, SG Lewis, Tim Atlas, WhoMadeWho, Young Franco and many more.
If you’re down to attend, here is our ultimate guide the M3F 2024 with everything there is to know about the festival.
When is M3F 2024?
The festival takes place on Friday and Saturday, March 1 and 2.
What time does M3F 2024 start?
Gates open at 1 p.m. on Friday and at noon on Saturday. The music goes on until 11 p.m. each night.
Where is M3F 2024 in Phoenix?
M3F is happening at Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road.
What is the meaning of the name M3F?
The festival, which launched in 2004, was originally known as the McDowell Mountain Music Festival. It was eventually renamed M3F.
How much are M3F 2024 tickets?
Single-day general admission tickets are $110 per day. Two-day general admission is $155 per person. They include entry into the festival and access to immersive art experiences.
VIP tickets are $175 per person plus fees for Friday and $260 for the weekend. Both include reserved entry lines, access to exclusive viewing areas with seating, premium culinary options, craft cocktails and private bathrooms.
Tickets can be purchased via the M3F site.
Is there an age limit at M3F 2024?
No. M3F does not have age limits and children under 10 can attend for free.
M3F 2024 music lineup and schedule for Friday
1 p.m., gates open
1-1:30 p.m., New Royals, Vista Stage
1:30-2 p.m., Jules Duke, Daydream Stage
1:30-2 p.m., Motel Club, Cosmic Stage
2-3 p.m., Tommy Newport, Vista Stage
3-4 p.m., Edapollo, Daydream Stage
3-4 p.m., Vandelux, Cosmic Stage
4-5 p.m., Bakar, Vista Stage
5-6 p.m., Emotional Oranges, Daydream Stage
5-6 p.m., Coco & Breezy, Cosmic Stage
6-7 p.m., Arlo Parks, Vista Stage
7-8 p.m., Dayglow, Daydream Stage
7-8 p.m., WhoMadeWho, Cosmic Stage
8-9 p.m., Hippo Campus, Vista Stage
9-10 p.m., SG Lewis, Daydream Stage
10-11 p.m., Dominic Fike, Vista Stage
10-11 p.m., Elderbrook, Cosmic Stage
M3F 2024 lineup and schedule for Saturday
Noon, gates open
Noon-12:30 p.m., KOL, Daydream Stage
Noon-12:30 p.m., Will Worden, Cosmic Stage
12:30-1 p.m., Shify, Vista Stage
1-2 p.m., Young Franco, Daydream Stage
1-2 p.m., Barrett, Cosmic Stage
2-3 p.m., BUNT., Vista Stage
3-4 p.m., Luttrell, Daydream Stage
3-4 p.m., Tim Atlas, Cosmic Stage
4-5 p.m., It's Murph, Vista Stage
5-6 p.m., DRAMA, Daydream Stage
5-6 p.m., Valley, Cosmic Stage
6-7 p.m., Poolside, Vista Stage
7-8 p.m., Gordo, Daydream Stage
7-8 p.m., Bennett Coast, Cosmic Stage
8-9 p.m., Duke Dumont, Vista Stage
9-10 p.m., Gorgon City, Daydream Stage
9-10 p.m., Roosevelt, Cosmic Stage
10-11 p.m., Lane 8, Vista Stage
Getting to M3F 2024 in Phoenix
Steele Indian School Park is located northeast of Central Avenue and Indian School Road. A Valley Metro Rail station is available a short walk from the festival at Central and Indian School. Fares are $2 per ride or $4 for an all-day pass and there are more than a dozen free park-and-ride lots located along the light rail route throughout the Phoenix area.
The rideshare area at M3F 2024
A pick-up and drop-off spot for ridesharing services like Lyft and Uber will be available along Herrera Way north of Indian School Road just past the entrance of Steel Indian School Park.
Parking at M3F 2024
There’s no parking available at Steele Indian School Park. M3F promoters recommend using the parking garage at 4041 Central Plaza, 4041 N. Central Ave. Valley Metro also offers 17 free park-and-ride lots along the light rail system. A bike valet will also be available outside the festival entrance.
Where is the M3F entrance?
The festival entrance is northeast of Memorial Hall at Steele Indian School Park at the top of the Circle of Life area.
M3F 2024 is a cashless event
Cash isn’t used by vendors or the box office at M3F and only credit and debit cards will be accepted.
What’s M3F’s bag policy?
M3F patrons and their bags are subject to search. All bags, backpacks and totes must be made from clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and cannot be larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 8 inches. Fanny packs, wallets, clutches and purses don’t have to be clear but cannot exceed 5 inches by 7 inches.
What is the re-entry policy at M3F 2024?
No re-entry is allowed at M3F. Sorry.
What can you bring to M3F?
According to the M3F website, the following items are allowed:
- Cell phones
- Non-professional cameras
- Blankets and towels
- Hand sanitizer and/or disinfectant wipes (open or unsealed packages are okay)
- Sunscreen and bug spray
- Chapstick, lipstick, makeup, eyedrops or gum (open or unsealed packages are okay)
- Prescription medication (in container with matching ID to be checked by security)
- GoPros without sticks
- Sunglasses and hats
- Earplugs
What can’t you bring to M3F?
Here are the items that aren’t allowed at the festival
- Glass bottles or containers
- Outside food and drink
- Laser pointers or devices
- Weapons of any kind
- Selfie sticks
- Festival totems
- Hard folding chairs
- Wagons
- Drugs or drug paraphernalia
- Lighters
- Bottles larger than 24 ounces
- Large backpacks
- Audio recording devices
- Professional photo or video cameras
- Drones
- Umbrellas (parasols are okay)
- Stickers, flyers or solicitations
- Pets (with the exception of guide or service dogs)