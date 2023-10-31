 Ultimate guide to M3F in Phoenix: Tickets, schedule, parking | Phoenix New Times
Your ultimate guide to M3F 2024 in Phoenix: Tickets, schedule, parking

M3F is back for 2024 with a new location and an exciting lineup of artists.
February 28, 2024
Long-running springtime music festival M3F returns this weekend.
Long-running springtime music festival M3F returns this weekend. Neil Schwartz Photography
There’s been a few changes to M3F this year. The 2024 version of Phoenix’s long-running springtime music festival is in a new location at Steele Indian School Park and has added a series of immersive art experiences for attendees to enjoy.

Everything else about the event formerly known as McDowell Mountain Music Festival will remain the same, from its eclectic mix of music (which includes indie, EDM, pop, R&B and jam-friendly acts) to its not-for-profit status (with 100% of proceeds benefitting local charities).

M3F 2024, which takes place on Friday and Saturday, March 1 and 2, will also feature a roster of more than 30 musicians and bands performing across three themed stages. The lineup includes Arlo Parks, Gorgon City, Elderbrook, Hippo Campus, Lane 8, Poolside, Dominic Fike, Vandelux, Duke Dumont, Fiji Blue, Jules Duke, Roosevelt, SG Lewis, Tim Atlas, WhoMadeWho, Young Franco and many more.

If you’re down to attend, here is our ultimate guide the M3F 2024 with everything there is to know about the festival.

When is M3F 2024?

The festival takes place on Friday and Saturday, March 1 and 2.

What time does M3F 2024 start?

Gates open at 1 p.m. on Friday and at noon on Saturday. The music goes on until 11 p.m. each night.

Where is M3F 2024 in Phoenix?

M3F is happening at Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road.

What is the meaning of the name M3F?

The festival, which launched in 2004, was originally known as the McDowell Mountain Music Festival. It was eventually renamed M3F.

How much are M3F 2024 tickets?

Single-day general admission tickets are $110 per day. Two-day general admission is $155 per person. They include entry into the festival and access to immersive art experiences.

VIP tickets are $175 per person plus fees for Friday and $260 for the weekend. Both include reserved entry lines, access to exclusive viewing areas with seating, premium culinary options, craft cocktails and private bathrooms.

Tickets can be purchased via the M3F site.

Is there an age limit at M3F 2024?

No. M3F does not have age limits and children under 10 can attend for free.
Elderbook is scheduled to perform at M3F on Friday.
Big Beat Press

M3F 2024 music lineup and schedule for Friday

1 p.m., gates open
1-1:30 p.m., New Royals, Vista Stage
1:30-2 p.m., Jules Duke, Daydream Stage
1:30-2 p.m., Motel Club, Cosmic Stage
2-3 p.m., Tommy Newport, Vista Stage
3-4 p.m., Edapollo, Daydream Stage
3-4 p.m., Vandelux, Cosmic Stage
4-5 p.m., Bakar, Vista Stage
5-6 p.m., Emotional Oranges, Daydream Stage
5-6 p.m., Coco & Breezy, Cosmic Stage
6-7 p.m., Arlo Parks, Vista Stage
7-8 p.m., Dayglow, Daydream Stage
7-8 p.m., WhoMadeWho, Cosmic Stage
8-9 p.m., Hippo Campus, Vista Stage
9-10 p.m., SG Lewis, Daydream Stage
10-11 p.m., Dominic Fike, Vista Stage
10-11 p.m., Elderbrook, Cosmic Stage

M3F 2024 lineup and schedule for Saturday

Noon, gates open
Noon-12:30 p.m., KOL, Daydream Stage
Noon-12:30 p.m., Will Worden, Cosmic Stage
12:30-1 p.m., Shify, Vista Stage
1-2 p.m., Young Franco, Daydream Stage
1-2 p.m., Barrett, Cosmic Stage
2-3 p.m., BUNT., Vista Stage
3-4 p.m., Luttrell, Daydream Stage
3-4 p.m., Tim Atlas, Cosmic Stage
4-5 p.m., It's Murph, Vista Stage
5-6 p.m., DRAMA, Daydream Stage
5-6 p.m., Valley, Cosmic Stage
6-7 p.m., Poolside, Vista Stage
7-8 p.m., Gordo, Daydream Stage
7-8 p.m., Bennett Coast, Cosmic Stage
8-9 p.m., Duke Dumont, Vista Stage
9-10 p.m., Gorgon City, Daydream Stage
9-10 p.m., Roosevelt, Cosmic Stage
10-11 p.m., Lane 8, Vista Stage
M3F always draws a diverse crowd.
M3F

Getting to M3F 2024 in Phoenix

Steele Indian School Park is located northeast of Central Avenue and Indian School Road. A Valley Metro Rail station is available a short walk from the festival at Central and Indian School. Fares are $2 per ride or $4 for an all-day pass and there are more than a dozen free park-and-ride lots located along the light rail route throughout the Phoenix area.

The rideshare area at M3F 2024

A pick-up and drop-off spot for ridesharing services like Lyft and Uber will be available along Herrera Way north of Indian School Road just past the entrance of Steel Indian School Park.

Parking at M3F 2024

There’s no parking available at Steele Indian School Park. M3F promoters recommend using the parking garage at 4041 Central Plaza, 4041 N. Central Ave. Valley Metro also offers 17 free park-and-ride lots along the light rail system. A bike valet will also be available outside the festival entrance.
M3F patrons should expect to have their bags checked.
M3F

Where is the M3F entrance?

The festival entrance is northeast of Memorial Hall at Steele Indian School Park at the top of the Circle of Life area.

M3F 2024 is a cashless event

Cash isn’t used by vendors or the box office at M3F and only credit and debit cards will be accepted.

What’s M3F’s bag policy?

M3F patrons and their bags are subject to search. All bags, backpacks and totes must be made from clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and cannot be larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 8 inches. Fanny packs, wallets, clutches and purses don’t have to be clear but cannot exceed 5 inches by 7 inches.

What is the re-entry policy at M3F 2024?

No re-entry is allowed at M3F. Sorry.
The scene at a previous edition of M3F.
Kelsee Becker

What can you bring to M3F?

According to the M3F website, the following items are allowed:
  • Cell phones
  • Non-professional cameras
  • Blankets and towels
  • Hand sanitizer and/or disinfectant wipes (open or unsealed packages are okay)
  • Sunscreen and bug spray
  • Chapstick, lipstick, makeup, eyedrops or gum (open or unsealed packages are okay)
  • Prescription medication (in container with matching ID to be checked by security)
  • GoPros without sticks
  • Sunglasses and hats
  • Earplugs

What can’t you bring to M3F?

Here are the items that aren’t allowed at the festival
  • Glass bottles or containers
  • Outside food and drink
  • Laser pointers or devices
  • Weapons of any kind
  • Selfie sticks
  • Festival totems
  • Hard folding chairs
  • Wagons
  • Drugs or drug paraphernalia
  • Lighters
  • Bottles larger than 24 ounces
  • Large backpacks
  • Audio recording devices
  • Professional photo or video cameras
  • Drones
  • Umbrellas (parasols are okay)
  • Stickers, flyers or solicitations
  • Pets (with the exception of guide or service dogs)
Dressing up is part of the fun of M3F.
Kelsee Becker

Can I wear a costume at M3F?

Yes. Costumes and colorful outfits are practically encouraged at M3F.

Are there lockers at M3F 2024?

Yes. Lockers will be available for rent near the main entrance and inside the VIP and Platinum sections. Each locker measures 11 inches wide, 13 inches high, and 18 inches deep and will include charging cords for phones. Fees are $25 per day or $48.50 for the weekend. Reservations and more info are available here.

Lost and found at M3F 2024

The lost and found will be located at the information booth near the entrance to the festival. You can also email [email protected] after the festival concludes to see if your item was located. Staff will respond within 3 to 5 days after the last day of the festival and will notify you where items can be picked up.

Immersive art at M3F 2024

This year’s edition of M3F will have a series of immersive art experiences – including The Crossway, Mystic Gaze, Cosmic Forest, Luminary Lane, Cactus Garden, Neon Flowers and The Hideout — located around Steele Indian School Park.

Vendors at M3F 2024

The festival will host a Vendor Village populated by a variety of local artisans, retailers like Stinkweeds Records and nonprofit organizations.
M3F will feature a variety of food and drinks.
M3F

Food and drinks at M3F 2024

More than 20 food trucks and vendors will have options for carnivores, vegetarians, vegans and those seeking gluten-free cuisine. Soft drinks and adult beverages can be available at vendor booths and bars. Local mixologists will also prepare craft cocktails for purchase and brands like Four Peaks Brewing, White Claw, Cutwater Spirits and Los Sundays Tequila will also sell libations.

Getting water at M3F 2024

A free water station will be available near the Vista Stage next to the merch booth. M3F patrons can bring in one empty 24-ounce (or smaller) water bottle made clear of plastic or Nalgene-style transparent plastic. Empty single-pocket hydration packs are also permitted. Food vendors will also sell sealed bottles of water.

M3F 2024 after-party

The M3F 2024 after-party takes place on Friday at The Icehouse, 429 W. Jackson St. The 21-and-over event starts at 11 p.m. and features a DJ set by electronic musician, singer-songwriter and record producer Elderbrook. Admission is $60 via m3ffest.com/tickets. An M3F ticket is required for entry.
