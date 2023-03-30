Your guide to Arizona Bike Week 2024: Concerts, parking and more

The five-day event runs from Wednesday to Sunday, April 3 to 7, and will celebrate motorcycles and biker culture with a vendor village, group rides, attractions, stunt shows and other activities.
One of the biggest draws of Arizona Bike Week will be its nightly concert series in the RockYard featuring performances by nationally known touring artists. This year's headliners include rapper Yelawolf, country rock singer-songwriter Brantley Gilbert, nu-metal icons Godsmack and rock 'n' roll legend George Thorogood.
Before revving up your ride and burning rubber over to WestWorld of Scottsdale, check out our guide to Arizona Bike Week 2024 featuring details about tickets, parking and other essential information you'll need to know.
When are the dates of Arizona Bike Week 2024?
Arizona Bike Week runs from Wednesday, April 3 to Sunday, April 7.
Where is it?
Arizona Bike Week is located at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale.
What time is Arizona Bike Week?
Arizona Bike Week's official hours are as follows:
- Wednesday, noon-midnight
- Thursday, noon-midnight
- Friday, 10 a.m.-1 a.m.
- Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 a.m.
- Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
What's the concert schedule?
Concerts will happen nightly from Wednesday to Saturday in the RockYard venue at Arizona Bike Week. Opening bands will perform at 7 p.m. with the headliner at 8:30 p.m. Here’s the complete lineup and schedule
- Wednesday: Cowboy Killer, 7 p.m.; Yelawolf, 8:30 p.m.
- Thursday: Last Train to Juarez, 7 p.m.; Brantley Gilbert, 8:30 p.m.
- Friday: Everclear, 7 p.m.; George Thorogood & The Destroyers, 8:30 p.m.
- Saturday: Sinshrift, 7 p.m.; Godsmack, 8 p.m.
Arizona Bike Week 2024 tickets
Tickets are available at azbikeweek.com and include admission to the nightly concerts in the RockYard is included.
General admission ticket prices are as follows:
- Wednesday: $28
- Thursday: $55
- Friday: $55
- Saturday: $66
Rise Above the Crowd tickets are also available for Thursday and Friday for $114 and allow access to an elevated platform equipped with tables, chairs and a private cash bar.
Rally Passes are $119 and include daily admission to Arizona Bike Week and all four headlining concerts, as well as access to the vendor village, the live bull-riding competition and other live entertainment and activities.