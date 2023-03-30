 Arizona Bike Week 2024 guide: concerts, parking and more | Phoenix New Times
Your guide to Arizona Bike Week 2024: Concerts, parking and more

Everything to know about the concerts and heart-pounding thrills of the five-day motorcycle rally at WestWorld of Scottsdale.
April 2, 2024
George Thorogood & The Destroyers are scheduled to perform on Friday at Arizona Bike Week 2024.
George Thorogood & The Destroyers are scheduled to perform on Friday at Arizona Bike Week 2024. David Dobson
The college basketball heroics of the NCAA Final Four won't be the only action in metro Phoenix this weekend. Over at WestWorld of Scottsdale, an estimated 70,000-plus motorheads will gather for Arizona Bike Week, the largest motorcycle rally in the Southwest.

The five-day event runs from Wednesday to Sunday, April 3 to 7, and will celebrate motorcycles and biker culture with a vendor village, group rides, attractions, stunt shows and other activities.

One of the biggest draws of Arizona Bike Week will be its nightly concert series in the RockYard featuring performances by nationally known touring artists. This year's headliners include rapper Yelawolf, country rock singer-songwriter Brantley Gilbert, nu-metal icons Godsmack and rock 'n' roll legend George Thorogood.

Before revving up your ride and burning rubber over to WestWorld of Scottsdale, check out our guide to Arizona Bike Week 2024 featuring details about tickets, parking and other essential information you'll need to know.
The scene at Arizona Bike Week at WestWorld of Scottsdale.
Arizona Bike Week

When are the dates of Arizona Bike Week 2024?

Arizona Bike Week runs from Wednesday, April 3 to Sunday, April 7.

Where is it?

Arizona Bike Week is located at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale.

What time is Arizona Bike Week?

Arizona Bike Week's official hours are as follows:
  • Wednesday, noon-midnight
  • Thursday, noon-midnight
  • Friday, 10 a.m.-1 a.m.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 a.m.
  • Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Brantley Gilbert is scheduled to perform on Thursday at Arizona Bike Week 2024.
Brian Vaughan

What's the concert schedule?

Concerts will happen nightly from Wednesday to Saturday in the RockYard venue at Arizona Bike Week. Opening bands will perform at 7 p.m. with the headliner at 8:30 p.m. Here’s the complete lineup and schedule
  • Wednesday: Cowboy Killer, 7 p.m.; Yelawolf, 8:30 p.m.
  • Thursday: Last Train to Juarez, 7 p.m.; Brantley Gilbert, 8:30 p.m.
  • Friday: Everclear, 7 p.m.; George Thorogood & The Destroyers, 8:30 p.m.
  • Saturday: Sinshrift, 7 p.m.; Godsmack, 8 p.m.

Arizona Bike Week 2024 tickets

Tickets are available at azbikeweek.com and include admission to the nightly concerts in the RockYard is included.

General admission ticket prices are as follows:
  • Wednesday: $28
  • Thursday: $55
  • Friday: $55
  • Saturday: $66
Front Row Experience tickets are available for Thursday and Friday only for $104 and include viewing in front of the stage and access to a private cash bar and high-top tables.

Rise Above the Crowd tickets are also available for Thursday and Friday for $114 and allow access to an elevated platform equipped with tables, chairs and a private cash bar.

Rally Passes are $119 and include daily admission to Arizona Bike Week and all four headlining concerts, as well as access to the vendor village, the live bull-riding competition and other live entertainment and activities.

Age limits

Arizona Bike Week is an all-ages event. Kids 12 and under are free. Access to the Handlebar Saloon and Kickstand bar will be limited to those 21 and over.
Arizona Bike Week is the largest motorcycle rally in the Southwest.
Arizona Bike Week

Getting there

Motorcycle riders are asked to use the main entrance to WestWorld along Pima Road (a.k.a. the Loop 101 access road) just north of Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard. Every other type of vehicle can use the entrance off of 94th Street and WestWorld Way just south of Bell Road.

Ride-sharing services

A pick-up and drop-off area for Uber, Lyft and other ride-sharing services will be located along 94th Street just north of WestWorld Way.

Parking

Arizona Bike Week parking is free for motorcycles and $10 for any other vehicle.

What to eat and drink

Various food vendors and concession stands will have items available for purchase. Soft drinks and water will also be available for sale, as will adult beverages like beer and wine (although you'll have to be of legal drinking age). Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at several picnic tables around the perimeter of the RockYard.

Can I bring in water?

Unopened bottles of water may be brought into Arizona Bike Week.
A scene from one of the Arizona Bike Week stunt shows.
Arizona Bike Week

Other activities at Arizona Bike Week

Live entertainment of the action-packed variety will be offered daily, including motocross stunt shows, professional wrestling matches, motorcycle drag racing and the “Globe of Death.” Factory demo rides, tattoo competitions and custom bike shows are also planned. A full schedule is available here.

Vendors

There will be 150-plus vendors at Arizona Bike Week offering anything and everything related to the motorcycle lifestyle. The selection will include motorcycle parts, accessories, used bikes, riding gear and apparel, as well as tattoo artists, biker-friendly law firms, and cigar vendors. There’s also a swap meet on Sunday morning starting at 10 a.m. where you can purchase hard-to-find motorcycle parts.

What can I bring?

A government-issued ID, a fully charged cellphone, a bag for your items and all forms of sun protection (ranging from hats and sunglasses to sunblock). It's also cool if you want to sport your colors, cuts, or other biker regalia.

What isn’t allowed?

According to the Bike Week website, attendees cannot bring weapons (including knives or firearms), professional cameras, chairs, coolers, illegal substances or outside food or beverages (except sealed bottles of water) into the event.
