Celebrate Taylor Swift's new album at these listening parties in Phoenix

Here are some places around town to take a listen.
Verde at Cooley StationFriday, April 19
3945 E. Williams Field Road, GilbertThis East Valley retail complex is hosting a "Tortured Poets Department" blowout event. From 5:30 to 8:30, attendees listen and dance to the new album, take pictures with several Taylor-themed photo backdrops and make friendship bracelets. A number of Verde at Cooley Station tenants will also be offering Taylor-inspired shopping and specials.
Skateland MesaFriday, April 19
7 E. Southern Ave., MesaSwifties on wheels, unite. Skateland in Mesa is hosting a "Tortured Poets Department" listening party on Friday night. Activities include album giveaways, trivia and a costume contest. Cost is $13 plus $4.50 skate rental if you don't have your own, or for $28, you can get admission, skates, a game card, a friendship bracelet, heart glasses, a glow stick and a temporary tattoo.
Desert Ridge ImprovFriday, April 19
21001 N. Tatum Blvd.Mix all the fun of a drag show with the excitement of a listening party in North Phoenix on Friday night. The "Tortured Poets Department" Drag Party will feature local queen Espressa Grande and other drag artists performing the new album from cover to cover. The party gets going at 9:30 p.m. Cost for the 21-and-over event is $18 plus a two-drink minimum.
Hash KitchenApril 20 and 21
Seven Valley locationsAll locations of Hash Kitchen will offer Taylor-themed menu items all weekend to celebrate the new album. Dishes include the "Enchanted" banana split French toast; the "Getaway Car" cocktail made with vanilla vodka, vanilla syrup and espresso; the "Miss Americana" egg scramble. Guests will also receive a Hash Kitchen friendship bracelet while supplies last.
KobaltSaturday, April 20
3110 N. Central Ave., #175Central Phoenix gay bar Kobalt invites Swifties to show off their knowledge during Taylor Swift Trivia. Play solo or with a team in an afternoon of Taylor-themed fun. Signup begins at 3 and the trivia challenge starts at 4.
Skysill Rooftop LoungeSaturday, April 20
11 E. Seventh St., TempeSkysill Rooftop Lounge atop The Westin Tempe is throwing a Taylor-themed bash in honor of the new album. Attendees will listen to "The Tortured Poets Department" while enjoying Taylor-themed cocktails and watching the Eras Tour movie. There will also be a costume contest with prizes for the best Swift-inspired style. The event runs 6 to 10 p.m. Cost is $15 and includes one cocktail.
Pinspiration MesaSunday, April 21
943 S. Gilbert Road, #102, MesaYou can keep the Taylor-themed fun going all weekend by spending Sunday afternoon at Pinspiration Mesa. From 1 to 3 p.m., you can listen to "The Tortured Poets Department" while making Swiftie crafts and art projects. There will also be a trivia contest.