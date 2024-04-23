 Arizona Opera announces 2024-25 season: 'Zorro,' 'Aida' and more | Phoenix New Times
Arizona Opera announces 2024-25 season

What's on tap for the state's oldest opera company? Special performances around Phoenix and even an opera version of "Zorro."
April 23, 2024
An opera version of the classic "Zorro" tale will come to Phoenix next year.
Arizona Opera, the state's longest-running opera company, has announced its 2024-25 season.

And for the upcoming season, it will be introducing some new initiatives to get opera in front of more eyes.

In a partnership with San Jose, California-based Ópera Cultura, and New York City-based On Site Opera, a new Beyond Downtown program will bring operatic performances to different parts of Phoenix and Tucson to reach new audiences.

“Arizona Opera's Beyond Downtown program demonstrates a commitment to make opera an inclusive experience for new and diverse audiences," Héctor Armienta, the artistic director and founder of Ópera Cultura, said in the season announcement.

Sarah Meyers, who directed Arizona Opera’s most recent world premiere, "Frankenstein," and who serves as the artistic director of On Site Opera, said in the announcement, “The Beyond Downtown program presents a chance to amplify and expand the innovative work OSO does in New York for a wider audience, and we are thrilled to share our passion for site-specific performance.”

Beyond Downtown performances will be presented in both the Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan areas in fall 2024 and spring 2025. Specific dates, performers, locations and ticket information will be announced later this spring.

In addition to the Beyond Downtown performances, Arizona Opera will again present a traditional lineup of performances at its performance space at Phoenix's Symphony Hall beginning in early 2025.

The season lineup, with descriptions provided by Arizona Opera, is:

"La Bohème"

Composer, Giacomo Puccini; librettists, Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa
Jan. 25 and 26, 2025, at Symphony Hall
Giacomo Puccini’s beloved classic, "La Bohème," will open in January, transporting audiences to the streets of 19th-century Paris for one of the world’s most timeless and moving love stories. In the vibrant Latin Quarter, a romance ignites between the poet Rodolfo and beautiful but frail seamstress Mimì. With its exquisite melodies and stirring emotions, La Bohème continues to captivate audiences around the world.

'Aida'

Composer, Giuseppe Verdi; librettist, Antonio Ghislanzoni
April 12 and 13, 2025, at Symphony Hall
Next, Arizona Opera will present Giuseppe Verdi's epic masterpiece, "Aida." The splendor of Egypt comes to life through this visually arresting, projection-based concert production of "Aida" in its first Arizona Opera performances in over a decade. Featuring some of the most breathtaking music in the operatic repertoire, Aida tells the story of forbidden love amid political intrigue and war.

'Zorro'

Composer and librettist, Héctor Armienta
Sept. 27 and 28, 2025, at Symphony Hall
Rounding out the season in fall 2025 is the thrilling adventure opera, "Zorro," with score and libretto by Héctor Armienta. Inspired by the legendary masked vigilante, Zorro follows the return of Diego de La Vega to his native pueblo in Los Angeles, where he encounters old flames, tyrannical rulers, and the plight of the oppressed. In this new pulp fiction-inspired opera performed in both Spanish and English, Zorro leads a thrilling rebellion against the Spanish empire, igniting a revolution and becoming the hero of the people.

For tickets and information about the upcoming Arizona Opera season, visit the Arizona Opera website.
