Your guide to Rainbows Festival 2024 in Phoenix: Entertainment, schedule and more

More than 20,000 people came out to the inaugural edition of the free event, which was founded by local civic activist Don Hamill. And they kept coming back.
More than two decades later, it’s a fixture for LGBTQ people in the Valley that’s organized by the folks behind the Phoenix Pride festival. Not much else has changed, though. It's still free, still located at Heritage Square, and still open to everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation and gender identity.
Functioning as a smaller sister event to Pride in October, the weekend-long Rainbows Festival offers 150-plus vendors, two stages of live entertainment — think DJs, musicians, drag queens and other talents — and a block party vibe.
The 2024 edition of Rainbows Festival, which runs on Saturday and Sunday, March 23 and 24, will feature a similar mix of celebration and community. Here's a complete guide to what's happening at the event, including all the information you'll need to know.
When and where is Rainbows Festival 2024?
It takes place on Saturday and Sunday, March 23 and 24, at Historic Heritage Square, 115 N. Sixth St. in downtown Phoenix. The festival encompasses almost the entirety of the square and stretches from Fifth to Seventh streets and from Monroe to Adams streets.
What time is Rainbows Festival?
Gates open at 10 a.m. each day and the festival runs until 6 p.m.
Who can attend?
Rainbows Festival is an all-ages event where inclusivity is celebrated. As such, it's open to everyone. “Anybody is welcome,” Jeremy Helfgot, a Rainbows Festival spokesperson, told Phoenix New Times in 2023. “But it's not just limited to the LGBTQ+ community and allies. We welcome people in who may have never had any interaction before with the LGBTQ+ community or might not be familiar with its history or culture.”
That said, organizers won’t tolerate anyone who might try to disrupt the festival. “If you want to come participate and be there positively, we welcome that,” Helfgot says. “If you come to start trouble, obviously you'll immediately be asked to leave.”
What's the theme of this year's festival?
“The theme of Rainbows Festival 2024 is "Unapologetically Me."
How much is admission?
The Rainbows Festival is free to attend.
Getting there
As with most events in downtown Phoenix, Valley Metro Rail is the way to go. Fares are $2 one-way and $4 for an all-day pass. The eastbound station is at Third and Jefferson streets while the westbound station is at Third and Washington streets. Both are within a few minutes walk from Heritage Square.
Parking
Street parking is available within a short distance of Heritage Square for $1 or $1.50 per hour but spaces are limited during busy weekends. Several parking structures are nearby, including the Heritage Square Garage, 123 North Fifth Street, and the Phoenix Convention Center East Garage, 601 East Washington Street. Both are $15 per vehicle, per day and you can reserve a space and pre-pay in advance online. (Other nearby structures can be located via the same site.) Valley Metro also offers free “Park-and-Ride” lots throughout the Valley along the light rail’s route.
Where are the entrances?
Entrances to Rainbows Festival 2024 are located at Seventh and Adams streets, Seventh and Monroe streets, and Fifth and Monroe.
Will there be security screenings?
Yes. Security will conduct bag checks and other screenings at each entrance.
What should I bring?
Comfortable walking shoes are recommended, as are adequate sun protection, a fully-charged cell phone and a government-issued ID. Bags and backpacks are allowed but will be searched upon entry. You can even bring pets, but they must be on a leash at all times.
What can’t I bring?
Items prohibited at Rainbows Festival include the following:
- Weapon or item that could be used as a weapon
- Tasers or laser pointers
- Chemicals, poisons or hazardous materials
- Explosive or incendiary devices
- Outside alcoholic beverages
- Glass bottles
- Outside food and drink (except sealed bottles of water)
- Skateboards or rollerblades
- CamelBaks or hydration packs
- Any drugs (except prescriptions or over-the-counter products in their original containers)
- Anything else security determines could adversely affect the event
Is cannabis allowed at Rainbows Festival?
Nope. Cannabis use isn't allowed since the festival is on city property.
What to eat and drink
More than a dozen food vendors will be at the festival. They’ll offer a variety of selections for purchase, ranging from pizza and burgers to street food. Vendors will also sell soft drinks and water. Rainbows Festival will also feature three beverage stations with non-alcoholic options and beer, wine and mixed cocktails for sale.
What about water?
Festival attendees can bring in one factory-sealed bottle of water of any size. Refillable plastic or aluminum bottles are also allowed if they’re empty upon entry. A free refill station will be available near the entrance at Seventh and Monroe streets.
Vendors
More than 150 vendors and exhibitors will occupy the tents, booths and tables arranged throughout the festival. The lineup will feature a mix of local businesses, including retailers and nationally known brands. There will also be numerous community organizations and non-profits.
Entertainment at Rainbows Festival
The festival will offer live entertainment on two different stages across both days, including performances by local DJs, bands like all-female rock cover act Femme Shui and a variety of drag artists. The main stage is underneath the Lath House Pavilion in the northeast corner of Heritage Square and will feature the festival’s headliners and other artists and acts. A community stage is at Sixth and Adams streets next to the Arizona Science Center and will showcase Phoenix Pride royalty, local pageant talent and competitors, and local professional and semi-pro performers.
Who are this year’s headliners?
The entertainment lineup for Rainbows Festival 2024 will feature two LGBTQ icons as headliners.
Luciana (performing at 5 p.m. on Saturday) is a British-born singer and rapper. Also known as the “Queen of Electro Music,” she debuted back in the mid ‘90s and has released such memorable singles as "Get It Up for Love," "If You Want" and "What Goes Around."
Lady Bunny (performing at 5 p.m. on Sunday) is a drag queen, nightclub DJ, actor and comedian who founded NYC’s famed Wigstock outdoor drag festival in the ‘80s. She inspired thousands of drag queens worldwide over the past 42 years.
Rainbows Festival lineup and schedule
Here’s a complete rundown of who’s performing at the festival and when they’ll take the stage.
Saturday, March 23
Main Stage
(Hosted by Aimee Justice Colby)
- 10 a.m.: DJ Frietz
- 11 a.m.: Phoenix Pride Royalty Hour
- Noon: Jahida Sky
- 1 p.m.: Femme Shui
- 2:30 p.m.: Latinx Pride Royalty
- 3 p.m.: Majik
- 5 p.m.: Luciana
Community Stage
- 11:30 a.m.: Junior Phoenix Pride Pageant
- 1 p.m.: Phoenix Pride Contestant Revue Show
- 3 p.m.: OODrag
- 4 p.n.: The Kings Court
Sunday, March 24
Main Stage
- 11 a.m.: AGRA Royalty Hour
- Noon: Sunday FunGames
- 1 p.m.: Visionaries
- 2 p.m.: Taylor Rene
- 3 p.m.: The Cougar Cabaret
- 4 p.m.: The Jewel Box Revue
- 5 p.m.: Lady Bunny
Community Stage
- Noon: DJ Shorty
- 1:30 p.m.: The Boys Are Back (at Rainbows)
- 2:30 p.m.: Ego Death
- 4 p.m.: Cirque Du So Terry