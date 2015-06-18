 The best dog-friendly hiking trails in metro Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

7 dog-friendly hiking trails in metro Phoenix

Everything is better with a four-legged friend — especially hiking.
April 22, 2024
Contrary to the name, Lost Dog Wash is a great trail for dogs and their hikers.
Contrary to the name, Lost Dog Wash is a great trail for dogs and their hikers. Jennifer Goldberg
Share this:
Everything is better with a four-legged friend — especially hiking. As residents of metro Phoenix, we have no shortage of local mountain ranges and nature parks that welcome dogs (on leashes, of course). Here are a few of our favorites that feature easy-to-moderate climbs, gorgeous views, and plenty of fun stuff to sniff, chase, and splash in ... if you’re into that kind of thing.

McDowell Sonoran Conservancy: Lost Dog Wash

The name may make this sound like the worst place to bring your pooch, but don't let that scare you. Lost Dog Wash Trail is a scenic four-mile out-and-back with an easy 350-foot gain that's great for a hike with dogs or kids. The trail ends at the Taliesin Overlook, which looks down to Frank Lloyd Wright's winter home and school, Taliesin West. Dog parents will appreciate the vistas, while pups old and young will enjoy this lightly traveled, easy-to-follow trail. 

Phoenix Mountain Preserve: Trail 100

If you’re looking to take a long walk with your favorite pooch, try Trail 100. The path, which winds through Phoenix Mountain Preserve, isn’t too steep or too craggy, which makes it perfect for exploring with a dog. The trail itself is about 10 miles long, with various alternative route options for a longer hike. We like this trail because it’s easy enough to accommodate older dogs, but still offers beautiful desert views for their owners.
The Go John Trail is a dog- and horse-friendly option at Cave Creek Regional Park.
Zaida Dedolph

Cave Creek Regional Park: Go John Trail

Our dogs love the Go John Trail for its ample wildlife (read as: lizards for chasing) and its gradual climbs. We love it because it offers beautiful views of Cave Creek Regional Park and metro Phoenix. Warning: We’ve also encountered a lot of horses on this path, which we think is neat, but if your dog is skittish, maybe try a different trail.

Dreamy Draw Park: Nature Trail

Similar to Trail 100, Dreamy Draw Park's Nature Trail is pretty easy. It’s also a fairly short loop — just a little over a mile long — so it’s a nice option for dog and people parents alike. No steep climbs here — just a pleasant, simple walk through the Dreamiest Draw we know.

Just about any trail at South Mountain

You really can’t go wrong hiking South Mountain with a dog. We particularly like the trails along the east side of the mountain. These routes are rarely crowded, and the trails are generally a bit wider, so dogs who prefer a little extra space can still enjoy the hike. We like the boulders and sandy soil of the Pima Canyon Wash Trail. For a slightly more challenging hike with Fido, try the Javelina Canyon trail.
click to enlarge
Butcher Jones Trail boasts spectacular lake views.
Jennifer Goldberg

Saguaro Lake: Butcher Jones Trail

Cool down with your furry friend at Saguaro Lake. The Butcher Jones Trail is a beautiful, not-too-strenuous path along the north side of the water. It offers beautiful views of desert flowers, and, of course, the Saguaro Lake oasis. 

Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area: Dragonfly Trail

Spur Cross will amaze you with its natural bounty: It's home to one of the last remaining year-round spring-fed streams in Cave Creek and one of the region's densest stands of saguaro cactus, according to the county. The Dragonfly Trail is a moderate 2.6-mile loop is accessible from the Spur Cross trail and takes you through lush scenery along with Cave Creek. Dogs and people alike will appreciate the shade of cottonwood and willow trees — not to mention the proximity to a stream for splashing in.

Editor's note: This post has been updated from its original version, which first appeared in June 2015. Zaida Dedolph and Lauren Saria contributed to this article. 
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix New Times
Contact: Phoenix New Times
The Trunk Space: 20 years of weirdo fun at the Phoenix DIY venue

Photos

The Trunk Space: 20 years of weirdo fun at the Phoenix DIY venue

By Benjamin Leatherman
Here’s when to see this week's Lyrid meteor shower in Arizona

Things to Do

Here’s when to see this week's Lyrid meteor shower in Arizona

By Benjamin Leatherman
How two Phoenix organizations help teens’ prom dreams come true

Arts & Culture News

How two Phoenix organizations help teens’ prom dreams come true

By Lauren Kobley | Cronkite News
How Phoenix photography studio Silver and Cedar uses old ways to make new photos

Arts & Culture News

How Phoenix photography studio Silver and Cedar uses old ways to make new photos

By Timothy Rawles
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation