7 dog-friendly hiking trails in metro Phoenix

McDowell Sonoran Conservancy: Lost Dog WashThe name may make this sound like the worst place to bring your pooch, but don't let that scare you. Lost Dog Wash Trail is a scenic four-mile out-and-back with an easy 350-foot gain that's great for a hike with dogs or kids. The trail ends at the Taliesin Overlook, which looks down to Frank Lloyd Wright's winter home and school, Taliesin West. Dog parents will appreciate the vistas, while pups old and young will enjoy this lightly traveled, easy-to-follow trail.
Phoenix Mountain Preserve: Trail 100If you’re looking to take a long walk with your favorite pooch, try Trail 100. The path, which winds through Phoenix Mountain Preserve, isn’t too steep or too craggy, which makes it perfect for exploring with a dog. The trail itself is about 10 miles long, with various alternative route options for a longer hike. We like this trail because it’s easy enough to accommodate older dogs, but still offers beautiful desert views for their owners.
Cave Creek Regional Park: Go John TrailOur dogs love the Go John Trail for its ample wildlife (read as: lizards for chasing) and its gradual climbs. We love it because it offers beautiful views of Cave Creek Regional Park and metro Phoenix. Warning: We’ve also encountered a lot of horses on this path, which we think is neat, but if your dog is skittish, maybe try a different trail.
Dreamy Draw Park: Nature TrailSimilar to Trail 100, Dreamy Draw Park's Nature Trail is pretty easy. It’s also a fairly short loop — just a little over a mile long — so it’s a nice option for dog and people parents alike. No steep climbs here — just a pleasant, simple walk through the Dreamiest Draw we know.
Just about any trail at South MountainYou really can’t go wrong hiking South Mountain with a dog. We particularly like the trails along the east side of the mountain. These routes are rarely crowded, and the trails are generally a bit wider, so dogs who prefer a little extra space can still enjoy the hike. We like the boulders and sandy soil of the Pima Canyon Wash Trail. For a slightly more challenging hike with Fido, try the Javelina Canyon trail.
Saguaro Lake: Butcher Jones TrailCool down with your furry friend at Saguaro Lake. The Butcher Jones Trail is a beautiful, not-too-strenuous path along the north side of the water. It offers beautiful views of desert flowers, and, of course, the Saguaro Lake oasis.
Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area: Dragonfly TrailSpur Cross will amaze you with its natural bounty: It's home to one of the last remaining year-round spring-fed streams in Cave Creek and one of the region's densest stands of saguaro cactus, according to the county. The Dragonfly Trail is a moderate 2.6-mile loop is accessible from the Spur Cross trail and takes you through lush scenery along with Cave Creek. Dogs and people alike will appreciate the shade of cottonwood and willow trees — not to mention the proximity to a stream for splashing in.
Editor's note: This post has been updated from its original version, which first appeared in June 2015. Zaida Dedolph and Lauren Saria contributed to this article.