10 great public pools for summer fun around metro Phoenix

Clark Park Swimming Pool 1730 S. Roosevelt St., Tempe After being closed for more than 15 years, the Clark Park Community Center and swimming pool reopened after a renovation. It may not be the biggest community pool or have the most amenities, but it’s a welcome addition to the Clark Park neighborhood. The outdoor heated pool features a zero-depth entry, five lap lanes and a 17-foot spiral water slide. Shade structures surround the pool, providing respite from the sun’s brutal rays. Currently, there are no swim classes or additional activities offered.

Open swim hours: Monday, Wednesday 8:30-11:30 a.m.; Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday 1-5 p.m.

Lap swim hours: Monday, Wednesday 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Fee: $1.25 adults, $0.75 kids ages 2-12 years

Cortez Pool 3434 W. Dunlap Ave.

click to enlarge Eldorado Aquatic & Fitness Center Scottsdale Parks & Recreation

Eldorado Aquatic & Fitness Center 2301 N. Miller Road, Scottsdale While it may not be as large as McDowell Mountain Ranch, this aquatic center offers much-needed summer relief to folks in and around Old Town. Like its counterpart to the north, it features a 13-lane, 25-yard lap pool with four diving boards, a zero-depth-entry play pool with a water playground and twisting slides. Locker rooms, showers and a snack bar can be found inside the fitness center. And it also offers swim and dive lessons, water aerobics and tai chi, junior lifeguard programs, and recreational swim and dive teams. The aquatic center is located on the northern half of Eldorado Park, one of the biggest municipal parks in Scottsdale with 60 acres of green space, as well as softball and soccer fields playgrounds, basketball and volleyball courts, a skate park and a lake for fishing.

Open swim hours: Monday-Thursday 1-5 p.m.; Friday-Sunday 1-5:30 p.m.

Lap swim hours: Monday-Friday 6-8 a.m. and 12-8 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 1-5:30 p.m.

Resident fee: $4 adults; $3 children

Non-resident fee: $6 adults; $4 children

When it’s too hot to stand in line at nearby Castles-n-Coasters, the swim facility in Cortez Park is the perfect spot for family fun. Three pools cater to all ages and skill levels. There’s a zero-depth-entry kiddie pool with spray features and mini slides, an eight-lane lap pool with a diving well and diving boards, and a play pool with two large twisty slides. Drinking fountains are available, but you’ll want to bring your own snacks as well as your own lounge chairs. Swimming lessons and junior lifeguard training also are offered.Monday through Thursday 9:45 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.$3 adults; $1 kids and seniors