The best hotel and resort pools in metro Phoenix

The Valley of the Sun has no shortage of top-shelf hotels offering sparkling pools, waterslides and luxe cabanas.
July 31, 2024
Arizona Grand Resort & Spa is water-based fun for all ages.
Arizona Grand Resort & Spa is water-based fun for all ages. Courtesy of Arizona Grand Resort & Spa
The weather in Phoenix makes chilling by the pool an option for most of the year. Whether you don't have a swimming pool of your own, or you just want to make a day of it in a place with servers, cabanas and maybe a waterslide or two, the hotels and resorts of the Valley of the Sun provide plenty of options.

Check out our list to find upscale, adults-only options, pools for the whole family, resort settings and urban oases.

Arizona Grand Resort & Spa

8000 S. Arizona Grand Parkway
877-800-4888
On the grounds of the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa is a 7-acre water park with amenities for all ages. Enjoy 8-story thrill slides, a giant wave pool, a 25-person hot tub, the Valley’s only side-by-side active river and the kid-friendly Wild Cat Springs area. The waterpark is open to both hotel guests and the public through ResortPass.
click to enlarge A pool with a water slide.
Arizona Biltmore has seven pools for guests.
Courtesy of Arizona Biltmore

Arizona Biltmore

2400 E. Missouri Ave.
602-955-6600
You don't have to have a degree in design or harbor a love of Arizona history to appreciate the water-based amenities the Arizona Biltmore has to offer. This luxury oasis in central Phoenix features stunning architecture, a swim-up bar, a 92-foot water slide, poolside cabanas with Wi-Fi, poolside movies and a total of seven pools. From the large-scale Paradise Pool to the private Catalina Pool (which happened to be one of Marilyn Monroe’s favorite dipping spots), the Arizona Biltmore ranks high on the list of poolside staycation destinations.

click to enlarge A drone shot of a rooftop pool at a hotel.
The SEVEN pool is located on the seventh floor of hotspot Caesars Republic Scottsdale.
Courtesy of Caesars Republic Scottsdale

Caesars Republic Scottsdale

4747 N. Goldwater Blvd., Scottsdale
480-903-4747
A new addition to the Valley hotel scene, Caesars Republic Scottsdale is already making waves for its pool options. For a fun day in the sun, Cleopatra's Pool & Bar on the first floor is open to the 21-and-over public as well as hotel guests. Summer pool parties are held noon to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday and feature live DJs, cabanas available for rental and food and drink. But the real gem is SEVEN, the seventh-floor rooftop pool that offers stunning views of Camelback Mountain and a luxury experience for hotel guests ages 21 and up.

The Clarendon Hotel & Spa

401 W. Clarendon Ave.
602-252-7363
Central Phoenicians have a certain soft spot for the cozy poolside accommodations at The Clarendon. Located in the center of the boutique hotel, the Oasis Pool serves as a strong focal point for guests and visitors alike. This is thanks to the bright mosaic tiling with 24-karat gold and platinum accents, blooming foliage and bright cabanas. Here, guests can enjoy a refreshing margarita while they alternate between taking dips in the main pool or the 50-person Hydro Spa.

click to enlarge Children playing at a waterpark.
The Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa keeps guests and visitors cool.
Courtesy of Hyatt

Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch

7500 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Scottsdale
480-444-1234
The Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa has held onto its reputation for being one of the best resort pools in the Valley for quite some time now, no doubt because of its multi-acre water playground consisting of waterfalls, fountains, swimming pools, sandy beach, a three-story waterslide and the poolside food/drink options H2Oasis and Sandbar, offering drinks and al fresco dining. You can also reserve an adult cabana, which includes free wifi, bottle of wine, snacks and bottled water.
click to enlarge An aerial shot of a resort with a river running through it.
The lazy river winds itself through JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa.
Courtesy of Marriott

JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

5350 E. Marriott Drive
480-293-5000
With the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, north Phoenicians in the know never have to sweat the summer heat. The resort recently finished a 140,000-square-foot reimagined and expanded pool experience. The AquaRidge WaterPark includes a lazy river, waterslides, the adults-only Sky Island area and more.

Kimpton Palomar Hotel Phoenix

2 E. Jefferson St.
602-253-6633
When downtowners want to take a dip, they look to the rooftop pool at the Kimpton Palomar Hotel Phoenix. Located on the third floor of this CityScape hotel, the urban watering hole overlooks the downtown city skyline and is served by the high-end Eden Rooftop Bar, which serves craft cocktails and light fare such as salads, sandwiches and flatbreads. There's music of the live and DJ variety on the weekends. Rent a cabana for a private space for up to eight people.

click to enlarge An aerial shot of a resort with a lazy river.
Cool off at Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak.
Courtesy of Hilton

Pointe Hilton Resort at the Peak

7677 N. 16th St.
602-997-2626
We wouldn't put it past you to pick the Pointe Hilton Resort at the Peak for your poolside getaway. This Sunnyslope-adjacent resort is sort of an unspoken favorite of Phoenix natives. While it may not be as shiny and new as some of the other poolside retreats in the Valley, it still reels in its fair share of locals and out-of-towners seeking underwater entertainment with the four-acre River Ranch Water Park, featuring a 130-foot waterslide, multiple pools for sport and relaxation, daybeds, and a sprawling lazy river.

click to enlarge A hotel pool.
Experience Rise Uptown's midcentury chic this summer.
Courtesy of Rise Uptown Hotel

Rise Uptown Hotel

400 W. Camelback Road
480-536-8900
For a pool scene with Midcentury Modern appeal, check out Rise Uptown Hotel. The pool boasts a chic retro vibe, striped pool loungers and plenty of umbrellas to keep things shady. Next to the pool is Lylo Swim club, a bar/restaurant known for tropical cocktails and Latin-inspired eats.

Talking Stick Resort

9800 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale
480-850-7777
Talking Stick Resort has all ages covered in the pool department. The Resort Main Pool is the place to get tanned and tipsy thanks to private cabanas and daybeds with bottle service, and local DJs spinning on Saturday afternoons during the summer months. For those looking to let off steam in a more subdued environment, Talking Stick also offers the more family-friendly West Pool.
click to enlarge A hotel pool.
Head to the rooftop of The Westin Tempe for a pool with a view.
The Westin Tempe

The Westin Tempe

11 E. Seventh St., Tempe
480-968-8885
See Tempe from the top when you spend time at The Westin Tempe. The rooftop pool is a sleek, stylish space with spectacular views. The Skysill Rooftop Lounge is a hotspot for food and drinks, summer pool parties and fun theme events.

Editor's note: This post has been updated from its original version, which first appeared in July 2014. Lauren Cusimano and Jennifer Goldberg contributed to this article.
