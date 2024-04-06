 New West Valley Record Show celebrates vinyl culture in Goodyear | Phoenix New Times
New West Valley Record Show celebrates vinyl culture in Goodyear

A record store owner is bringing a new event to town.
April 6, 2024
The first West Valley Record Show kicks off this weekend.
After moving from California to the west side of metro Phoenix, Kevin Oceguera found something lacking: an active vinyl community in the West Valley.

So, he's changing that.

He's hosting the first West Valley Record Show on Sunday in Goodyear, and he hopes the community takes notice.

The free event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at JuiceBox Dance Academy, will include about 15 vendors, including Deadwax Records in Goodyear, Nile Records in Mesa and Trill in Phoenix, plus private vendors/collectors.

There will also be food vendors and DJs spinning vinyl.

The West Valley Record Show is a labor of love and a leap of faith for Oceguera, who's paying out of pocket for the event.

"I wanted something to bring music lovers together, so I thought hey, let’s see what happens. Let’s put this together," he says.

The vibe will be family-friendly and inclusive, he promises.

"The biggest thing I can say about the vibe is that it’s meant to be very community-like. So everyone is going to be friendly; there’s no gatekeeping here. No one is going to judge anyone for being a beginner or a novice collector."

Oceguera is a vinyl purveyor as well; he owns Death13ss Records, an online business dedicated to underground, punk, hardcore and metal albums.

He hopes that the West Valley Record Show will become a monthly or bimonthly event, but that starts with a successful first show.

"I like to think of it as a snowball effect. Everything has to start out somewhere," he says. "Come see some cool stuff. We have so many genres that you're guaranteed to find a favorite album."

West Valley Record Show. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7. JuiceBox Dance Academy, 500 N. Bullard Ave., #32, Goodyear. There is no cost to attend. Find more information on the West Valley Record Show Instagram.
