What is 602 Day? A guide to Phoenix's new civic holiday

June is quickly approaching, and this year, it signals more than just the start of triple-digit temperatures. This year, the month will kick off with a brand-new civic holiday.
On Sunday, June 2, Phoenix will commemorate "602 Day” — a celebration of the city and its longest-standing area code.
“We are excited to launch 602 Day festivities in Phoenix to celebrate the incredible place we all call home," Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a city press release. "I invite residents to join their friends and families for a day or two of fun showing support for small businesses and iconic Phoenix institutions. Let’s show the world how we 602!”
Time will tell if 602 Day catches on. But if you’re bursting with civic pride and want to show it Sunday, here’s what you need to know.
What is 602 Day?While other cities have area code-themed days, 602 Day is metro Phoenix's first. The 602 area code dates back to 1947, when AT&T assigned the prefix to the entire state of Arizona as it established the nationwide telephone numbering plan we still use today. Arizona’s population didn’t grow enough to merit a second area code until 1995, when the 520 area code that covers Tucson and the southern part of the state was born. Since then, 623 and 480 have become a part of the Phoenix phone number canon, but 602 will always be the city's original area code.
Tucson beat Phoenix to the civic holiday punch and began celebrating its 520 area code day on May 20. Other cities with similar holidays include Chicago (312 Day) and Houston (713 Day).
How will Phoenix celebrate?The inaugural 602 Day will feature events, community engagement opportunities and discounts at small businesses throughout the city.
The celebration will kick off at the office of Phoenix City Councilmember Kesha Hodge Washington. From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., residents can watch stage performances, grab a bit from local food trucks and peruse a mini farmers market. The festivities will culminate at Maryvale Park and Community Center with an event hosted by Phoenix City Councilmember Betty Guardado that will include a car show, activities for kids and even more food trucks.
In between, residents can beat the heat at one of the city’s many public pools, where the Parks and Recreation Department will give out free 602 Day T-shirts and offer pool safety tips. If you’re more of a bookworm than a swimmer, the Palo Verde Library in Maryvale will distribute 602 Day bookmarks as it promotes the Phoenix Public Library's Summer Reading Program.
A map of all the city-hosted events is available at Phoenix’s 602 Day website.
Where can I find 602 Day deals?Want to eat, drink and shop instead? The city offers a breakdown of all the local eateries, breweries and stores offering discounts to celebrate Phoenix. More than 100 local businesses are participating.
Food and drink highlights include:
- Phoenix Beer Co. will run a pop-up market with local vendors from 12-5 p.m. at its East Washington Street brewery and taproom.
- Aioli Gourmet Burgers will give out free chocolate or vanilla shakes to customers who mention 602 Day.
- The Moxy Phoenix Downtown will be serving up $6.02 "Phoenix Fuel" cocktails, while a tattoo artist from Primos Ink will be in the lobby creating Arizona-themed flash tattoos.
Other 602 Day deals can be found at:
- Hazel & Violet Letterpress, which will offer free poster printing at their shop on historic Grand Avenue.
- Craft Nights, which will offer $6.02 in-studio crafting sessions.
- Fushicho Daiko Dojo, which will conduct hands-on community drumming sessions.
- Survivors Rise, where residents can participate in a free group sound healing session.
- Arizona Science Center and Phoenix Zoo, which will offer $6.02 general admission, and Phoenix Art Museum, which will allow kids in at the same price.