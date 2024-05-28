What is 602 Day? A guide to Phoenix's new civic holiday

June is quickly approaching, and this year, it signals more than just the start of triple-digit temperatures. This year, the month will kick off with a brand-new civic holiday.



On Sunday, June 2, Phoenix will commemorate "602 Day” — a celebration of the city and its longest-standing area code.



“We are excited to launch 602 Day festivities in Phoenix to celebrate the incredible place we all call home," Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a city press release. "I invite residents to join their friends and families for a day or two of fun showing support for small businesses and iconic Phoenix institutions. Let’s show the world how we 602!”



Time will tell if 602 Day catches on. But if you’re bursting with civic pride and want to show it Sunday, here’s what you need to know.





What is 602 Day?

How will Phoenix celebrate?

click to enlarge The Phoenix Zoo is one of several local institutions offering $6.02 admission in celebration of 602 Day. Phoenix Zoo

Where can I find 602 Day deals?

Phoenix Beer Co. will run a pop-up market with local vendors from 12-5 p.m. at its East Washington Street brewery and taproom.





Aioli Gourmet Burgers will give out free chocolate or vanilla shakes to customers who mention 602 Day.





The Moxy Phoenix Downtown will be serving up $6.02 "Phoenix Fuel" cocktails, while a tattoo artist from Primos Ink will be in the lobby creating Arizona-themed flash tattoos.

Hazel & Violet Letterpress, which will offer free poster printing at their shop on historic Grand Avenue.





Craft Nights, which will offer $6.02 in-studio crafting sessions.





Fushicho Daiko Dojo, which will conduct hands-on community drumming sessions.





Survivors Rise, where residents can participate in a free group sound healing session.





Arizona Science Center and Phoenix Zoo, which will offer $6.02 general admission, and Phoenix Art Museum, which will allow kids in at the same price.