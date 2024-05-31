602 Day deals: Where to eat and drink on Phoenix's new holiday

Does your phone number start with 602? On Sunday, that's something to celebrate. The new civic holiday, dubbed 602 Day, commemorates the city's longest-standing area code.
“We are excited to launch 602 Day festivities in Phoenix to celebrate the incredible place we all call home," Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a press release about the event.
To mark the occasion, businesses throughout the city are offering deals and discounts, and Valley restaurants are ready to get in on the fun. Say cheers to your Phoenix pride this weekend with discounted beer or a free milkshake or celebrate the city we call home with discounted cupcakes or tacos.
You can find the full list of all participating businesses online. But we've done some fo the work for you. Here are 12 of the best food and drinks deals and discounts to make the most of on Sunday.
Barrio Brewing Co.
5803 S. Sossaman Road #212, Mesa
702 W. Deer Valley Road
House margaritas, beer sponges, loaded potato scoopers and spinach artichoke dip will be $6.02 at both Valley locations of Barrio Brewing Co.
Native Grill & Wings
Multiple Locations
Select appetizers and shots will be $6.02 at the many Valley locations of Native Grill & Wings on Sunday.
953 N. Dobson Road, Mesa
If you're going out to eat, there's a high likelihood you'll spend more than $6.02. At Fazoli's in Mesa Riverview, that qualifies you for a free lemon ice on Sunday.
Aioli Gourmet Burgers
10652 N. 32nd St.
Make sure you wish your cashier a "Happy 602 Day" at Aioli Gourmet Burgers on Sunday. Customers who mention the holiday will get a free chocolate or vanilla milkshake. There will also be 6-ounce cheeseburgers available for $6.02.
6828 S. Central Ave.
Satisfy your sweet tooth or surprise a friend on Sunday with Red Velvet Bakery. The local shop will be offering two cupcakes for $6.02.
Huss Brewing Co.
225 E. Monroe St.
100 E. Camelback Road, #112
Huss' downtown and uptown Phoenix locations will be getting into the spirit with pitchers of their Scottsdale Blond or Papago Orange Blossom beer for $6.02.
1325 Grand Ave. #1
Grand Avenue eatery Testal Mexican Kitchen has multiple deals lined up for 602 Day. Order a house margarita, Colorado burrito or two tacos for $6.02.
Barcoa Agaveria
829 N. First Ave.
Downtown Phoenix agave bar Barcoa is going all out for the first 602 Day with $6.02 drinks including La Phoenikera, a spicy mezcal paloma and The Ladmo Bag, agua fresca mixed with mezcal. If you feel like brunch on Sunday, there will also be $6.02 tres leches french toast from Provecho Taco Truck.
Valley Coffee Co.
100 W. Portland St. #108
Head over to Valley Coffee Co. to celebrate the Valley it's named after. The cafe is offering a coffee, espresso or tea drink plus a small pastry for $6.02.
The Market by Jennifer's
3603 E. Indian School Road, Suite A
Rather than any specific $6.02-priced item, The Market by Jennifer's is offering 20% off purchases on Sunday.
635 W. Glenrosa Ave., #101
Toast your Sunday Funday at Melrose District hangout YumBar with a special Phoenix-inspired cocktail for $6.02.
Toasted Owl Cafe
300 W. Camelback Road
Flagstaff import Toasted Owl Cafe is embracing its new uptown Phoenix home on 602 Day with an offer for customers to receive 15% off their total check on Sunday.