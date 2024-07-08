Blues, Desert & Soul store and gallery joins Old Town Scottsdale art scene

You’ve already seen Brian Banash’s artwork.
It’s so ingrained in West Coast culture, we can bet money on it. His cartoon-like inspired art spanning 40 years even has a name — "Banash style" — marked by vibrant colors and vivid bubble designs like the popular bubble-style letters but with a psychedelic drip. And at the Old Town Scottsdale boutique Blues, Desert & Soul, you can also own a giclee print capturing the vibe.
“I met Brian in Durango, Colorado. He had a shop and a friend that had a shop space available and I happened to know his partner and it’s kind of history from there,” says Carissa Hewitt, gallery and shop owner. “Brian is an intuitive guy. He was looking for a manager and we have the same kind of values … our age group, both graphic designers, similar interest in sports, artwork. We just clicked. We complement each other, as in I have more of the business background and he has more of the art side of things. He has the talent, the skill and a huge collection of art that he needed someone to (get out there). I can do all of that for him.”
With a focus on soul-moving music art (think jazz, blues and R&B), Blues, Desert & Soul is the Arizona-focused brand. Blues Mountain & Soul is already established in Durango under someone else’s ownership. Blues, Surf & Soul in Hawaii is Banash's baby, and allegedly the trifecta empire ends there — for now.
“We’re affiliated but we’re not under the same ownership,” Hewitt explains.
Each brand also encompasses the geological area with recreational interests such as biking, hiking, golf, road tripping, fishing, skiing, river rafting, desert, Four Corners, Route 66, maps and more.
“Influences from my parents, the ocean and coastal culture, and a passion for the blues and surf lifestyle,” is how artist Brian Banash explains his style.
Using the fine art reproduction giclee printing method, a high-quality inkjet printer produces individual copies at high resolution, which keeps quality close to the original print. Hewitt herself is a graphic designer so it was a natural fit. She moved to Scottsdale a year ago after 15 years in Durango.
“My kids grew up and left home and I just didn’t want to be there without them is the bottom line,” she says. “I was managing the shop in Durango for Brian and talked about opening a gallery in Arizona with the whole desert theme. It took me a year and half to land a shop lease.”
The duo chose Old Town Scottsdale because “it's on the map for fine art.”
“But we’re fun art — art for everyone. I wanted to be close to the art scene. This is where the tourists come. Two weeks in, and we have a very positive response. People love the vibe of the store and the aesthetics of the store. Over the summer, we’ll be focusing more on the website where I can fit more than I can ever fit in the shop,” she says.
For now, all the artwork comes in loose print on Canson Watercolor paper and Fredrix Crystal Matte canvas and is printed locally by an art printer. But soon the store will be showcasing some original prints as well as Banash attempts to unload over 40 years of artwork.
“Brian just got back from California and is going through inventory. He has the artists’ curse of not wanting to let go of things, but he has this whole collection and wants to share it and pass it on. We think Scottsdale is a great place to debut these originals. We’ll only do one or two at a time and see how it goes,” she says.
But you can always still swing by and browse merchandise including hats, T-shirts, hoodies, pool towels, pool totes, custom-printed denim jackets, stickers, magnets, patches, bottle openers, glassware, notebooks and more. Some other products are in the works too as the art empire continues to flourish, including some beer- and golf-themed items.
Along with “plans for a coastal location,” according to Brian, the boutique will also be bringing in other artists such as Tres Cuervos from Sante Fe, New Mexico, who crafts leather goods; The Cactus and the Moon out of San Tan Village who manufactures tumblers with Banash’s artwork on it, and Bhava Wellness from Tucson who is an herbalist and creates natural desert-based products
“We want people to be inspired," Hewitt says.