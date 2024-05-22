How to save up to 40 cents a gallon on gas at Circle K on May 23

Strange things are afoot at the Circle K on Thursday — gas savings!
Tomorrow, just ahead of Memorial Day weekend, drivers in Phoenix and across Arizona will have an opportunity to save a few bucks on gas. Circle K announced that it will offer discounts up to 40 cents per gallon off gasoline on May 23, from 4-7 p.m. The company calls it Circle K Fuel Day.
There's nothing customers have to do except pull up to the pump. Circle K said discounts will be applied directly there. The fine print says the discounts are available only "in certain states in accordance with applicable law." But the company is headquartered in Tempe and specifically highlighted Phoenix in its release. Arizona has more than 500 Circle K locations (though some of them don't sell gas). Arizona won't be left out.
Circle K says that 10% of fuel sale profits will go to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, an organization that offers "college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty."
As of May 22, the average gas price in the U.S. is $3.61 per gallon. Gas in Arizona is markedly higher, though: $3.88 per gallon across the state and $3.98 per gallon in Maricopa County, according to AAA data.
You can find the closest Circle K location using this map.