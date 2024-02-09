 Shop vinyl from stores all over Phoenix at the new Cactus Music Market | Phoenix New Times
Shop vinyl from stores all over Phoenix at the new Cactus Music Market

More than a dozen local businesses will be selling records, art and more in downtown Phoenix this weekend.
February 9, 2024
Stock your record shelf at this weekend's Cactus Music Market.
The spread-out nature of Phoenix means that there are top-notch record stores all over town.

But this Saturday, you'll be able to catch several of them in one central location during the Cactus Music Market, a new event being held at the Hello Lincoln event space in downtown Phoenix, which is also the headquarters of local merchandise company and event host Hello Merch.

Hello Merch co-founder Sam Means says, "Our event space was supposed to launch four years ago but COVID ruined those plans. Now that we're past that, we wanted to show off the space and invite all our record store and label friends to come hang out with us here. And of course we're all record fiends ourselves, so there's an ulterior motive.

"We want it to feel like a casual hang, so we'll have drinks from Central Records, sweets from Baked by Beaver and actual cacti from Pueblo, 'cause if we're gonna call it 'Cactus Music Market,' you better be able to buy some plant life. Vinyl and plants go together perfectly."

Participating local record stores, artists, record labels and businesses include Fluke, Grace Records, Grand Ave Records, Hello Merch, Johnny D, Moone Records, Nile Records, NXOEED, Sly Vinyl, Skull Valley, Stinkweeds, Trill Hip-Hop Shop, WASTOIDS, Zia Records and more.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hello Lincoln, 850 W. Lincoln St. There is no cost to attend; get your free tickets at this link.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

