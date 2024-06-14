Former Suns player Cam Payne arrested in Scottsdale

Former Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne was arrested early Friday morning in Scottsdale and charged with refusing to identify himself and making a false report to law enforcement.



The Scottsdale Police Department confirmed the arrest to Phoenix New Times.



According to police, officers responded to a disturbance near 68th Street and Chaparral Road around 2:44 a.m. on June 14. Officers contacted two subjects, one of whom was later identified as Payne.



Payne refused to provide his name to officers, which is a class 2 misdemeanor under state law. ARS 13-2412 states that a person detained under reasonable suspicion of committing a crime must "state the person's true full name, but shall not be compelled to answer any other inquiry of a peace officer." Payne was also charged with making a "fraudulent or unfounded report or statement or to knowingly misrepresent a fact for the purpose of interfering with the orderly operation of a law enforcement," which is a class 1 misdemeanor.



Police said Payne was booked into city jail and later released on his own. Police shared no further details about the encounter.



Payne played four seasons with the Suns, primarily as the backup to former Suns point guard Chris Paul. He was a key part of the team that advanced to the NBA Finals in 2021. Payne left the team after the 2022-23 season and spent the past season with both the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.