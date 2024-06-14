 Former Suns player Cam Payne arrested in Scottsdale | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Former Suns player Cam Payne arrested in Scottsdale

Payne was charged with making a false report and refusing to identify himself, both misdemeanors.
June 14, 2024
Cameron Payne was charged with two misdemeanors stemming from an encounter with Scottsdale police on June 14.
Cameron Payne was charged with two misdemeanors stemming from an encounter with Scottsdale police on June 14. Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Share this:
Former Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne was arrested early Friday morning in Scottsdale and charged with refusing to identify himself and making a false report to law enforcement.

The Scottsdale Police Department confirmed the arrest to Phoenix New Times.

According to police, officers responded to a disturbance near 68th Street and Chaparral Road around 2:44 a.m. on June 14. Officers contacted two subjects, one of whom was later identified as Payne.

Payne refused to provide his name to officers, which is a class 2 misdemeanor under state law. ARS 13-2412 states that a person detained under reasonable suspicion of committing a crime must "state the person's true full name, but shall not be compelled to answer any other inquiry of a peace officer." Payne was also charged with making a "fraudulent or unfounded report or statement or to knowingly misrepresent a fact for the purpose of interfering with the orderly operation of a law enforcement," which is a class 1 misdemeanor.

Police said Payne was booked into city jail and later released on his own. Police shared no further details about the encounter.

Payne played four seasons with the Suns, primarily as the backup to former Suns point guard Chris Paul. He was a key part of the team that advanced to the NBA Finals in 2021. Payne left the team after the 2022-23 season and spent the past season with both the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Zach Buchanan has been the news editor for the Phoenix New Times since April 2024. He's worked as a journalist in Phoenix for more than a decade, and is an alum of both The Athletic and the Arizona Republic. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, and has taught as an associate professor at ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Contact: Zach Buchanan
Phoenix cop shoots, kills man stopped for bicycle light infraction

Crime

Phoenix cop shoots, kills man stopped for bicycle light infraction

By TJ L'Heureux
Severe violations: What the DOJ found in its Phoenix police probe

Police

Severe violations: What the DOJ found in its Phoenix police probe

By TJ L'Heureux
Arizona GOP sends more ‘deeply undemocratic’ laws to November ballot

Courts

Arizona GOP sends more ‘deeply undemocratic’ laws to November ballot

By Gloria Rebecca Gomez | Arizona Mirror
How $4,000 of right-wing kids books landed in Scottsdale schools

Education

How $4,000 of right-wing kids books landed in Scottsdale schools

By TJ L'Heureux
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation