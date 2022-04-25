The Tempe Circle K Featured in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure Is Reportedly Closing

Strange things are supposedly afoot behind the scenes at the Valley’s most famous Circle K.
Phoenix New Times has learned a Tempe location of the convenience store chain that was prominently featured in the 1989 film Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure will reportedly be closing for business sometime next month.
Most non-triumphant, dudes.
Employees at the store, which is located on the northwest corner of Southern Avenue and Hardy Drive, confirmed its impending closure to New Times and said they were informed of the news within the last few days. They referred further questions to the store’s management.
E-mails to a spokesperson for Circle K’s Grand Canyon Division, which oversees locations in Arizona and Nevada, regarding the matter were not immediately returned.
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, which respectively starred Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves as protagonists Bill S. Preston, Esq., and “Ted” Theodore Logan, was largely filmed in metro Phoenix back in spring 1987. Valley landmarks like Mesa’s Golfland Sunsplash, Coronado High School in Scottsdale, and now-defunct mall Metrocenter stood in for locations in San Dimas, California, the setting for the movie.
The Circle K at Southern and Hardy served as a backdrop for one of the cult sci-fi comedy film’s most pivotal scenes. In the context of the flick, Bill and Ted first meet their mentor and guide Rufus (played by the late George Carlin) outside the store and are given a telephone booth-shaped time machine to help kidnap figures for an oral history report.
The setting and scene led to one of the movie’s most iconic (and quotable) lines, delivered by Reeves: “Strange things are afoot at the Circle K.”
Bill & Ted’s producers chose the Circle K at Southern and Hardy to film the scenes over three nights in mid-March 1987. As crew members told New Times for a 2019 retrospective, it was a memorable experience.
Connie Hoy, the film’s key production assistant and a former Valley resident, recalled interacting with Reeves and Winter as they were prepping for the scenes.
Hoy said she was also blown away by the special effects involved with landing the telephone booth time machine in the Circle K parking lot.
“Just watching them do some of the special effects was amazing, like watching them drop in the phone booth via a crane and wondering, as a film student fresh out of college, ‘How are they gonna do all this?’” Hoy says. “Back then, CGI wasn’t as common, so it was a bunch of plate shots then you drop in the image and combine ’em the old-fashioned way. That was interesting.”
In the 33 years since the film’s release, fans of Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure from around Arizona and across the U.S. have made pilgrimages to the Circle K at Southern and Hardy. (Sadly, producers of the Bill & Ted film franchise never returned to film additional scenes at the Circle K in Tempe for either of its two sequels.)
In 2019, employees at the store told New Times that dozens of people would visit the location each month to get photos, including pictures of a framed Bill & Ted movie poster hanging on the wall next to its checkout counter.
Fans have also featured the store in numerous tribute videos on YouTube and other platforms. And like a hapless Circle K clerk in the film, the store’s employees have been repeatedly quizzed about when the Mongols ruled China.
Word of the store’s impending closure has spread over social media in the past few days, including in Facebook groups dedicated to the Bill & Ted franchise. Fans of the film have been devastated by the news while a few are talking about launching fundraisers to keep the store open.
A few fans have made jokes.
“Most heinous,” wrote one person. “Now we'll never know when the Mongols ruled China!”