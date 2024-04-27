 Huge Amazon drones will soon deliver packages in Arizona | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Coming soon to the West Valley: alarmingly large Amazon drones

The skies of Tolleson soon may be abuzz with the hum of whirring machines carrying cardboard boxes.
April 27, 2024
The drones are coming, Tolleson. Amazon's massive MK30 delivery drones will debut in Arizona sometime in 2024.
The drones are coming, Tolleson. Amazon's massive MK30 delivery drones will debut in Arizona sometime in 2024. Amazon
Share this:
They'll come bearing gifts, as long as you don't run away screaming first.

They're Amazon delivery drones, and in Arizona, their implementation/reign of terror is set to begin later this year. At some point in 2024, the online retail giant announced earlier this week, customers within a 7-mile radius of Amazon's Tolleson fulfillment center will enjoy the freedom of having a big, scary robot depositing packages on their lawns.

It may be a harrowing experience. These things are huge. Photos from a recent press event show drones the size of a human adult. These are Amazon's MK30 drones, which are still being tested and which the company says are smaller, quieter and able to handle more weather conditions than previous models.

They don't seem to be any less intimidating.

The supposed benefits of these drones, aside from speeding the end of humanity, are convenience and a lack of carbon emissions. They'll reduce the reliance on Amazon's endless fleet of delivery vans and will be able to deliver some packages within one hour of placing an order. But there also are a lot of caveats.

First, Amazon has yet to secure clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly these things. That hurdle should be cleared eventually — Walmart also implemented drone delivery in limited parts of Glendale and Peoria in 2022 — but others will remain. To receive drone deliveries, customers will need to proactively opt into the service. The drones won't fly at night and can't carry packages weighing more than 5 pounds.

Even then, receiving a package by drone is an involved process. In College Station, Texas, where Amazon currently offers delivery via an older model of drone, deliveries can't commence until an Amazon employee surveys a customer's yard and installs a marker. To receive a package, a customer must place a QR-coded "mini marker" in the yard. Finally, the buzzing drone arrives and literally drops the item off.

Is all that worth it just for those paper towels? Soon, that will be up to the residents of Tolleson, although it should be noted that Amazon is shuttering a similar drone service in Lockeford, California. If you're ready to welcome our new robot overlords, you can sign up here.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Zach Buchanan has been the news editor for the Phoenix New Times since April 2024. He's worked as a journalist in Phoenix for more than a decade, and is an alum of both The Athletic and the Arizona Republic. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, and has taught as an associate professor at ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Contact: Zach Buchanan
Even Republicans can’t figure out what Kari Lake thinks about abortion

Election

Even Republicans can’t figure out what Kari Lake thinks about abortion

By TJ L'Heureux
If you love something, let it go: Coyotes fans named ‘most loyal’ in NHL

Sports

If you love something, let it go: Coyotes fans named ‘most loyal’ in NHL

By Zach Buchanan
4/20 feud: Phoenix Curaleaf workers protest over stalled labor talks

Marijuana

4/20 feud: Phoenix Curaleaf workers protest over stalled labor talks

By TJ L'Heureux
‘Salt Lake sucks’: Arizona Coyotes packing their pucks for Utah

Sports

‘Salt Lake sucks’: Arizona Coyotes packing their pucks for Utah

By Matt Hennie
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation