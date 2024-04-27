Coming soon to the West Valley: alarmingly large Amazon drones

They're Amazon delivery drones, and in Arizona, their implementation/reign of terror is set to begin later this year. At some point in 2024, the online retail giant announced earlier this week, customers within a 7-mile radius of Amazon's Tolleson fulfillment center will enjoy the freedom of having a big, scary robot depositing packages on their lawns.
It may be a harrowing experience. These things are huge. Photos from a recent press event show drones the size of a human adult. These are Amazon's MK30 drones, which are still being tested and which the company says are smaller, quieter and able to handle more weather conditions than previous models.
They don't seem to be any less intimidating.
The supposed benefits of these drones, aside from speeding the end of humanity, are convenience and a lack of carbon emissions. They'll reduce the reliance on Amazon's endless fleet of delivery vans and will be able to deliver some packages within one hour of placing an order. But there also are a lot of caveats.
The drones are coming! @amazon will soon start delivery of orders with drones in southwest valley of Phoenix and Tolleson. This is great news for families in @CityofPhoenixAZ District 7. #DronesDelivery #AmazonAir pic.twitter.com/SiBM54xlw4— Carlos Galindo-Elvira🎗️ (@arizonascge) April 25, 2024
First, Amazon has yet to secure clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly these things. That hurdle should be cleared eventually — Walmart also implemented drone delivery in limited parts of Glendale and Peoria in 2022 — but others will remain. To receive drone deliveries, customers will need to proactively opt into the service. The drones won't fly at night and can't carry packages weighing more than 5 pounds.
Even then, receiving a package by drone is an involved process. In College Station, Texas, where Amazon currently offers delivery via an older model of drone, deliveries can't commence until an Amazon employee surveys a customer's yard and installs a marker. To receive a package, a customer must place a QR-coded "mini marker" in the yard. Finally, the buzzing drone arrives and literally drops the item off.
Is all that worth it just for those paper towels? Soon, that will be up to the residents of Tolleson, although it should be noted that Amazon is shuttering a similar drone service in Lockeford, California. If you're ready to welcome our new robot overlords, you can sign up here.
Amazon Drone Delivery 🤯— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) April 26, 2024
Have you had a package delivered by drone yet from Amazon? pic.twitter.com/Oe9d0vg9pb