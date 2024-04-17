Celebrate Record Store Day 2024 at these Phoenix shops

Phoenix's annual "spring/early summer" has finally arrived, and with it comes a sense of rebirth and revitalization. It's a chance to celebrate the parts of life that make us feel alive after a somewhat dreary winter. And what better way to do just that than with music? Specifically, the 17th installment of Record Store Day (set for Saturday, April 20), which lets bloom a veritable bouquet of special CDs, vinyl records, singles and much more from your favorite artists. (Click here for a complete list of available releases.)
Be you an old pro or a new convert to this rich sonic celebration, RSD (and its autumnal cousin, Record Store Day Black Friday) have worked pretty much the same since the event first launched back in 2007. Record shops nationwide, including most of the stores in the Valley, will feature some number of this year's approximately 387 releases. But unlike RSDBF, RSD proper is as much about the many, many releases as the signings and mini-concerts hosted at these various shops. Add in stores opening much earlier than possible (and even some closing later), and you should be able to tell that RSD is a spring party like few others.
As with every RSD, the Phoenix metro area will have plenty of places to celebrate and snag as many eagerly anticipated releases as possible. That includes not only the five Zia Records locations in Phoenix proper, but shops like Stinkweeds, Candy & Records, The 'In' Groove, Asylum Records, Desert Grooves and Grace Records. Be sure to check out RSD's website for every participating store and the full list of releases.
But before you get your party on, you'll need to take some time to browse the massive list of releases to target your must-haves. The standouts for 2024 include a handful of 3-inch singles from The Beatles (as well as a limited-edition turntable); a split 7-inch from Noah Kahan and Olivia Rodrigo recorded for BBC Radio; the Talking Heads' previously-unreleased "Live at WCOZ 77"; a live album from The Weeknd; David Bowie's "Waiting in the Sky (Before The Starman Came To Earth)," taken from the same tapes that would become "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars"; and a special black-and-yellow version of Pearl Jam's newly-released 12th album, "Dark Matter."
While not necessarily the biggest slate of releases ever, this year's RSD offerings are especially stacked. "Variety" spoke to several industry veterans, and they went ahead and called this the "most potentially wallet-emptying" release schedule in several years. On the upside, it's not November and you've had a few months to save up post-holidays.
Other highlights from the release list include "The 1975 Live at Gorilla"; the Lil Wayne-2 Chainz joint album "Welcome 2 Collegrove"; "In/Casino/Out," the "long out-of-print sophomore album" from At The Drive-in; several solo releases from John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr (sorry, nothing from Paul McCartney); the full session recordings from The Cranberries' fourth album, 1999's "Bury The Hatchet"; and releases from Cold War Kids, The Hives, Dio, Queen Latifah, Sonic Youth and many, many more.
But while those only scratch the surface of the total RSD releases, at least planning your celebration in the Valley is going to prove a touch easier. Some standouts include:
The Zia Records stores all open at 7 a.m. Head to the Zia site for a list of all available releases. Then, for directions, check out this list of all Zia locations.
Stinkweeds, 12 W. Camelback Road, opens a touch later at 8 a.m. but will also feature "nourishment and coffee" from SoJo's Donuts, pop-ups from local faves Moone Records and SlyVinyl, on-site button pressing courtesy of Hello Merch and a DJ set from Grassy Noel.
The Record Room, 2601 W. Dunlap Ave., also opens at 8 a.m. In addition to a chunk of RSD titles, the shop is offering 20 percent off everything for the whole of Saturday.
Candy & Records, 9402 N. Central Ave., opens at 9 a.m. and promises "food, fun and prizes for the whole family." But the real draw is a massive all-day concert that features 20 Ft Neon Jesus, Dirty Hairy, Without a Doubt, Lifesize Monsters, Southern Gait and TACTLESS, among several other acts.
Grace Records, 2200 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert, opens at 8 a.m. In addition to 10 percent off the whole store, they're allowing in small groups to help manage their supply of RSD releases.
Asylum Records, 2990 N. Alma School Road, Chandler, opens at 7 a.m., and features an "opening concert" from local singer Piper Connolly. Once inside, there are also two signings: Michael Bruce from the original Alice Cooper band (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and Earnie Reyes Jr. (aka Donatello in the '90s "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" film from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Desert Grooves, 393 W. Warner Road, Chandler, sadly won't have any RSD titles up for grabs. However, they promise plenty of "heat" with 25 percent off the store's inventory and all $5 LPs reduced down to just $1.
You may also want to try your luck at other shops — or, just spread the financial love on this most hallowed of holidays. Other local shops include Tracks in Wax (4741 N. Central Ave.), The 'In' Groove (3300 N. 24th St.), Grand Avenue Records (1504 Grand Ave.) and The Ghost of Eastside Records (45 W. Southern Ave., Tempe).
Once again, for all participating locations, a full list of the 387 or so releases and other pertinent info and details, check out the official RSD website.