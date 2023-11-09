Hello Kitty Café truck returns to Phoenix this weekend. What to know

click to enlarge Friends pose in front of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck at the Scottsdale Quarter. Ash Ponders

When and where is the Hello Kitty Cafe truck appearing in Phoenix?



What are the hours of the Hello Kitty Cafe truck in Phoenix?



What items will the Hello Kitty Cafe truck in Phoenix have for sale?



Eight-piece madeleine set ($14)

Three-piece cookie set ($15)

Hello Kitty Cafe giant chef cookie ($15)

Charm keychain ($15)

Five-piece macaron set ($18)

Two-piece enamel pin set ($19)

Truck lunchbox ($20)

Sprinkle mug ($20)

Sprinkles glass mug and treats ($22)

Ringer tee ($30)

Cup plush ($30)

Rainbow canvas tote ($35)

Stainless steel thermal bottle – 18 ounces ($35)

Stainless steel thermal bottle – 32 ounces ($42)

Hoodie ($70)

Does the Hello Kitty Cafe truck accept cash?



How long is the wait for the Hello Kitty Cafe truck?



Hello Kitty fans of the Valley, we hope you’ve got both stamina and plenty of disposable income. Sanrio is bringing its bright pink Hello Kitty Cafe truck, which features the Japanese company’s iconic character, to the metro Phoenix area on back-to-back weekends this month.Like during its previous visits, you’ll have the chance to purchase branded merch, collectibles and apparel — including hoodies, shirts, mugs, enamel pins, totes, lunchboxes and keychains — as well as treats like decorated cookies and macarons.The catch? Thousands turn out for the occasion, resulting in an enormous line and wait times of a couple of hours or more.Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about when and where the Hello Kitty Cafe truck will appear in metro Phoenix, including what collectibles it will have for sale and when you can line up.The Hello Kitty Cafe truck is scheduled to appear on Saturday, Nov. 11, near the American Eagle Outfitters location at SanTan Village, 2218 E. Williams Field Road, in Gilbert.The following weekend, the truck is scheduled to appear on Saturday, Nov. 18, near the near the AMC Arrowhead 14, 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center, #1079, in GlendaleThe truck will operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.According to the Sanrio website, here’s a complete list of the collectibles and treats that the trucks will be selling and how much each will cost. (Note: Products will be available while supplies last.)No. The Hello Kitty Cafe trucks only accept debit and credit cards. No cash.Thousands of people have turned out for the Hello Kitty Cafe truck during its previous visits to the Valley. Basically, you should expect to wait in line for at least an hour or more.