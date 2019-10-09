 2023 Black Friday Record Store Day in Phoenix: shops, events and more | Phoenix New Times
Record Store Day

Celebrate Record Store Day Black Friday at these Phoenix shops

A handy-dandy guide to the participating stores, exclusive releases and must-visit parties/events.
November 20, 2023
Iconic midtown Phoenix record store Tracks in Wax.
Iconic midtown Phoenix record store Tracks in Wax. Jacob Tyler Dunn
If you're avoiding the surge of other Black Friday shoppers this year, but still want to scratch that commerce itch, you're in luck. Record Store Day Black Friday returns for a lucky 13th year, and is once more packed with a suite of special CDs, vinyl records, singles and much more from your favorite artists. (Click here for a complete list of available releases.)

If this is your first RSDBF, it works pretty much the same as the Record Store Day that takes place every April. However, there's one key difference: While the day will similarly promise loads of exclusives, organizers call this the "kick-off to the holiday season," and you're likely to find some releases later in the season, so, keep that in mind while shopping. Plus, don't expect the same all-day party as April's RSD festivities, as many stories maintain limited hours.

Still, you can expect a heaping helping of participating local stores, including each of the five Zia Records locations in the Phoenix metro area. Other stores include The 'In' Groove, Stinkweeds, Tracks in Wax, Candy & Records and The Record Room. Be sure to check out RSD's website for every participating store and the full list of releases.

You'll likely want to visit as many stores as possible given the six full pages of expected releases. The standouts include an all-new, previously unreleased live record from Gram Parsons, a boxed set from War, so-called "hits sets" from both The Jonas Brothers and Post Malone, a rarities/studio materials collection from Joni Mitchell, a Christmas album from The Beach Boys, a double album from the Chet Baker Trio, the Meat Puppets' "Forbidden Places" LP and a compilation from Black Jazz Records.

Plus, with hip-hop celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023, there are reissues or collections from heavyweights that have been packaged as a "RSD First." That includes albums from Nas, De La Soul, Digital Underground, Lil Wayne, Three 6 Mafia and Czarface.

Other highlights from the release list include Jeff Beck's "Tribute" (as a 12-inch EP), a 45th-anniversary edition of Captain Beefheart and the Magic Band's "Shiny Beast (Bat Chain Puller)," a live album from Coheed and Cambria, a live version of The Flaming Lips' "Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots" and offerings from Goo Goo Dolls, Prince, Gov't Mule, Taproot, Joan Jett, Leon Russell and The Jesus Lizard.

But RSDBF isn't solely about the releases; local shops are also hosting events featuring other bonuses and incentives. Some standouts include:

The Zia Records stores, each of which open at 9 a.m., will offer various sales and even a chance to win a $100 shopping spree. Head here for a list of all Zia locations.

Candy & Records, 9402 N. Central Ave., may not open till later — 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. — but they'll feature DJ performances, sales on vintage T-shirts and tons of giveaways.

Stinkweeds, 12 W. Camelback Road, will finally debut the new space/addition to its storefront when it open at 8 a.m. There's also a Meat Puppets meet-and-greet scheduled for 11 a.m.

Asylum Records, 2990 N. Alma School Road, Chandler, will host meet-and-greet sessions with former Megadeth members Jeff Young and David Ellefson as well as Alice Cooper group co-founder Michael Bruce.

The 'In' Groove, 3300 N. 24th St., opens at 8 a.m. with fresh pastries from Noble Bread. If you can't make their event, you can always livestream the proceedings. (For more info, visit their official Facebook.)

Grace Records (2200 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert, opens at 7 a.m. and is offering 10 percent off the entire store (excluding the RSD titles and other promotions).

Once again, for all participating locations, a full list of the 175 or so total releases and other pertinent info and details, check out the official RSD Black Friday website.
