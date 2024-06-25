 Phoenix free weed deals from Mint Cannabis in July | Phoenix New Times
Free weed alert: Mint has deals to get you and your dog high this July

You can take the edge off with a free preroll on 110-degree days. Your dog can get a CBD treat to endure July 4 fireworks.
June 25, 2024
Mint Cannabis has brought back a promotion giving away free prerolls on 110 degree days in July.
The Phoenix summer is brutal. For the second year in a row, Mint Cannabis has deals to take the edge off.

Last July, Mint gave away a free pre-roll to any customer on days that reached 110 degrees. The promotion is back this year, albeit with a not-insignificant twist.

Last year, there was no catch -- the weed was free, no purchase necessary. Then last July reached 110 degrees every single day. That meant Mint gave away a lot of free weed. This time around, customers must spend at least $10 to secure their free pre-roll.

There are other conditions. Customers must be 21 or older, and Mint will honor 110-or-higher temperature readings only from the National Weather Service's gauge at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Customers are entitled to only one free pre-roll per day.

You may have to pay, but your dog won't. Ahead of the Fourth of July -- and the constant fireworks that drive pooches up the wall -- dog owners can bring their pets to any of Mint's Phoenix-area dispensaries to pick up free CBD treats that will make the holiday a bit more copacetic for canines. The promotion will run from June 28 to July 4.

Mint operates six dispensaries in the Valley -- three in Phoenix and one each in Scottsdale, Mesa and Tempe.
Zach Buchanan has been the news editor for the Phoenix New Times since April 2024. He's worked as a journalist in Phoenix for more than a decade, and is an alum of both The Athletic and the Arizona Republic. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, and has taught as an associate professor at ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Contact: Zach Buchanan
