Free weed alert: Mint has deals to get you and your dog high this July

The Phoenix summer is brutal. For the second year in a row, Mint Cannabis has deals to take the edge off.



Last July, Mint gave away a free pre-roll to any customer on days that reached 110 degrees. The promotion is back this year, albeit with a not-insignificant twist.



Last year, there was no catch -- the weed was free, no purchase necessary. Then last July reached 110 degrees every single day. That meant Mint gave away a lot of free weed. This time around, customers must spend at least $10 to secure their free pre-roll.



There are other conditions. Customers must be 21 or older, and Mint will honor 110-or-higher temperature readings only from the National Weather Service's gauge at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Customers are entitled to only one free pre-roll per day.



You may have to pay, but your dog won't. Ahead of the Fourth of July -- and the constant fireworks that drive pooches up the wall -- dog owners can bring their pets to any of Mint's Phoenix-area dispensaries to pick up free CBD treats that will make the holiday a bit more copacetic for canines. The promotion will run from June 28 to July 4.



Mint operates six dispensaries in the Valley -- three in Phoenix and one each in Scottsdale, Mesa and Tempe.