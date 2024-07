Dreamy Draw Music Festival in Scottsdale announces 2024 lineup

click to enlarge The crowd at the inaugural Dreamy Draw Music Festival in 2023. Oh Wow Company

click to enlarge Country-folk musician Charles Wesley Godwin. Oh Wow Company

Dreamy Draw Music Festival 2024 lineup



Mt. Joy

Flatland Cavalry

Charles Wesley Godwin

Shakey Graves

Roger Clyne

Paul Cauthen

Shane Smith and the Saints

Molly Tuttle

Josiah & The Bonnevilles

Rayland Baxter

Willow Avalon

Chaparelle

Aidan Canfield

Waylon Wyatt

Country Night

Bayker Blankenship

Jesse Daniel

Emily Zeck

Cardinal Bloom

Julia DiGraza

Izzy Mahoubi

The Kruse Brothers

click to enlarge Patrons of the inaugural Dreamy Draw Music Festival in 2023. Oh Wow Company

Dreamy Draw Music Festival 2024 tickets



Bust out your boots, y’all, because the Dreamy Draw Music Festival is saddling up for its second year. The three-stage country, Americana, folk, roots and indie rock festival will return to Scottsdale Civic Center on Nov. 1 and 2.Tickets go on sale on Friday.On Tuesday, Phoenix-based event promoter Oh Wow Company announced the lineup for the 2024 edition of the Dreamy Draw Music Festival. Indie rock band Mt. Joy, country-folk ensemble Flatland Cavalry, singer-songwriter Charles Wesley Godwin, Americana musician Shakey Graves and Arizona-born rocker Roger Clyne will headline.Other artists scheduled to perform at the two-day festival will include Paul Cauthen, Shane Smith and the Saints, Molly Tuttle, Josiah and the Bonnevilles, Rayland Baxter, Willow Avalon, Chaparelle, Aidan Canfield and Waylon Wyatt.In addition to two days of performances on three stages, the Dreamy Draw Music Festival will also feature art activations ranging from larger-than-life sculptures to interactive installations, a varitery of vendors and curated food and drink selections.The Dreamy Draw Music Festival debuted in November 2023. It drew thousands of music fans to the Scottsdale Civic Center, which underwent a $33.5 million renovation last year that added new outdoor stages and other amenities.RJ Largay, founder of Oh Wow Company, said in a media release announcing the 2024 lineup that bringing the festival back for a second year was an easy decision.“Our debut event in 2023 was a proof-point that there was serious demand for an Americana-style festival, so we worked around the clock to craft an even more immersive, comprehensive experience for 2024,” Largay stated in the release.Gerd Wuestemann, the president and CEO of Scottsdale Arts, also said in the release that the Dreamy Draw Music Festival showcases the improvements to Scottsdale Civic Center.“Hosting a world-class music and arts festival right in the heart of Scottsdale’s art and culture hub is such a wonderful way to further spotlight our mission of supporting the Arts,” Wuestemann stated in the release.Like its inaugural edition, Dreamy Draw Music Festival 2024 will feature a curated roster of artists and bands from genres like country, Americana, roots music and indie rock. More than 20 names are scheduled to perform, including such Arizona acts as folk/indie pop singer-songwriter Izzy Mahoubi and country band the Kruse Brothers.Here’s the complete lineup:Tickets for the 2024 Dreamy Draw Music Festival go on sale to the public on Friday via dreamydrawfest.com General admission is $75 per person for a single-day ticket and $135 per person for a weekend pass.VIP admission is $150 per person for a single-day ticket and $250 for weekend passes. Perks include access to VIP lounges, exclusive bars and a premium stage pit and viewing areas.VIP+ admission is $300 per person each day or $425 per person for the entire weekend. All of the perks of the VIP package are included, as well as access to a dedicated concierge, an exclusive merch package, five free drinks per day and admission to a private acoustic performance session and a whiskey-tasting experience.