Dreamy Draw Music Festival in Scottsdale announces 2024 lineup

Tickets go on sale on Friday.
On Tuesday, Phoenix-based event promoter Oh Wow Company announced the lineup for the 2024 edition of the Dreamy Draw Music Festival. Indie rock band Mt. Joy, country-folk ensemble Flatland Cavalry, singer-songwriter Charles Wesley Godwin, Americana musician Shakey Graves and Arizona-born rocker Roger Clyne will headline.
Other artists scheduled to perform at the two-day festival will include Paul Cauthen, Shane Smith and the Saints, Molly Tuttle, Josiah and the Bonnevilles, Rayland Baxter, Willow Avalon, Chaparelle, Aidan Canfield and Waylon Wyatt.
The Dreamy Draw Music Festival debuted in November 2023. It drew thousands of music fans to the Scottsdale Civic Center, which underwent a $33.5 million renovation last year that added new outdoor stages and other amenities.
RJ Largay, founder of Oh Wow Company, said in a media release announcing the 2024 lineup that bringing the festival back for a second year was an easy decision.
“Our debut event in 2023 was a proof-point that there was serious demand for an Americana-style festival, so we worked around the clock to craft an even more immersive, comprehensive experience for 2024,” Largay stated in the release.
Gerd Wuestemann, the president and CEO of Scottsdale Arts, also said in the release that the Dreamy Draw Music Festival showcases the improvements to Scottsdale Civic Center.
“Hosting a world-class music and arts festival right in the heart of Scottsdale’s art and culture hub is such a wonderful way to further spotlight our mission of supporting the Arts,” Wuestemann stated in the release.
Dreamy Draw Music Festival 2024 lineup
Like its inaugural edition, Dreamy Draw Music Festival 2024 will feature a curated roster of artists and bands from genres like country, Americana, roots music and indie rock. More than 20 names are scheduled to perform, including such Arizona acts as folk/indie pop singer-songwriter Izzy Mahoubi and country band the Kruse Brothers.
Here’s the complete lineup:
- Mt. Joy
- Flatland Cavalry
- Charles Wesley Godwin
- Shakey Graves
- Roger Clyne
- Paul Cauthen
- Shane Smith and the Saints
- Molly Tuttle
- Josiah & The Bonnevilles
- Rayland Baxter
- Willow Avalon
- Chaparelle
- Aidan Canfield
- Waylon Wyatt
- Country Night
- Bayker Blankenship
- Jesse Daniel
- Emily Zeck
- Cardinal Bloom
- Julia DiGraza
- Izzy Mahoubi
- The Kruse Brothers
Dreamy Draw Music Festival 2024 tickets
Tickets for the 2024 Dreamy Draw Music Festival go on sale to the public on Friday via dreamydrawfest.com.
General admission is $75 per person for a single-day ticket and $135 per person for a weekend pass.
VIP admission is $150 per person for a single-day ticket and $250 for weekend passes. Perks include access to VIP lounges, exclusive bars and a premium stage pit and viewing areas.
VIP+ admission is $300 per person each day or $425 per person for the entire weekend. All of the perks of the VIP package are included, as well as access to a dedicated concierge, an exclusive merch package, five free drinks per day and admission to a private acoustic performance session and a whiskey-tasting experience.