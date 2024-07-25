 Phoenix punk community packed Rhythm Room for Sversvold tribute show | Phoenix New Times
Phoenix punk community packed Rhythm Room for Sversvold tribute show

It was a full house at Rhythm Room on Saturday to celebrate the life of the late Mike "Bam Bam" Sversvold.
July 25, 2024
A drum featuring Sversvold's face was the centerpiece of the stage.
A drum featuring Sversvold's face was the centerpiece of the stage. Mike Bengoechea
The Phoenix punk community showed up en masse on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the life of Mike "Bam Bam" Sversvold.

Sversvold, who died May 11 at the age of 57, was the drummer for seminal Phoenix punk band Jody Foster's Army, along with a number of other groups.

JFA performed an acoustic set at the tribute show, and rounding out the bill were Medieval Knievels, Peace Through Power, Fat Gray Cat and The Sleaze. Proceeds from ticket sales and special merch were given to Sversvold's mother.

Here are a few photos from the show.
click to enlarge Two guitarists performing.
Jody Foster's Army performed an acoustic set.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge A band performing in costumes.
Medieval Knievels were another band Sversvold was part of.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge A band performing onstage.
Peace Through Power were third on the lineup.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge A man singing.
Jody Foster's Army
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge A band performing in costumes.
Medieval Knievels
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge A man singing.
Peace Through Power
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge Three men posing on a stage with the crowd behind them.
Jody Foster's Army poses with the crowd.
Mike Bengoechea
