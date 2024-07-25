Phoenix punk community packed Rhythm Room for Sversvold tribute show

click to enlarge Jody Foster's Army performed an acoustic set. Mike Bengoechea

The Phoenix punk community showed up en masse on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the life of Mike "Bam Bam" Sversvold.Sversvold, who died May 11 at the age of 57, was the drummer for seminal Phoenix punk band Jody Foster's Army, along with a number of other groups.JFA performed an acoustic set at the tribute show, and rounding out the bill were Medieval Knievels, Peace Through Power, Fat Gray Cat and The Sleaze. Proceeds from ticket sales and special merch were given to Sversvold's mother.Here are a few photos from the show.