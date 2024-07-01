Celebrate 710 Day in the Valley with these weed deals

At this point, even non-stoners know about 420. But now we’re approaching the second major date on the cannabis calendar — July 10, or 7/10.
For the uninitiated, just plug “710” into your phone calculator and turn it upside-down. Voila, it says “OIL,” and that’s exactly what 710 Day highlights. It’s the day to partake in cannabis oil products like dabs and concentrates. The holiday is hardly 420, but as legal weed has become big business, the popularity of 710 has only grown.
Across the Valley, dispensaries will celebrate the occasion by offering various discounts and buy-one-get-one-free deals on oil-based products, some on July 10 only and others throughout the entire week.
If you’re not big on oil products, you’re in luck. Many dispensaries will have specials across categories, so however you get high, you’re likely to get a great deal.
Here are some of the best 710 Day deals in the Phoenix area.
Mint Cannabis
Mint is celebrating 710 Day over three days with a plethora of deals.
On July 10, Mint has BOGO deals on World’s THC Factory (WTF) All-In-One vapes and Jeeter infused pre-rolls. Additionally, the first 200 customers to buy any The Pharm or Dusties product will receive a free Diamond Dusties pre-roll.
There’s also a “Beat the Heat” pre-roll special taking place all of July. When the temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport reaches 110 degrees, customers who spend $10 get a free Mint pre-roll.
Mint has dispensaries in Phoenix, Tempe and Mesa.
Sunday GoodsIn collaboration with Grow Sciences, Sunday Goods is launching a limited-edition live hash rosin cold cure on July 10. The rosin comes in two strains, GMO and Royal Wedding, and will be priced at one for $40, two for $70, and three for $95.
Sunday Goods will also have exclusive 710 Day specials on Session live resin All-In-One vapes and distillate cartridges, Dusties infused pre-roll jars and Diamond Dusties infused pre-roll jars.
Each purchase includes a free Diamond Dusties single pre-roll. All cartridge purchases include a free Sunday Goods battery.
Sunday Goods has locations in Phoenix and Tempe.
Story CannabisStory Cannabis is offering 50% off everything, though some exclusions apply. The sale is open to both recreational and medical marijuana buyers.
Story Cannabis has over a dozen locations in Arizona, with six in the greater Phoenix metroplex and a seventh coming soon.
Locations can be found in Phoenix, Glendale, Chandler and Tolleson.
The Giving TreeFor its in-house products, The Giving Tree is offering BOGO deals on concentrates, All-In-One vapes and 510 cartridges. Additional deals include BOGO on Abstrakt cartridges and Bits edibles, plus 20% off Select cartridges with a free battery thrown in.
Giving Tree is located at 701 W. Union Hills Drive in Phoenix. For more information, call 623-242-9080.
Zen Leaf
Leading up to 710 Day, Zen Leaf will have BOGO deals on a variety of cartridges and All-In-One vapes on July 8 and July 9.
On July 10, Zen Leaf will run BOGO deals on Hi-Klas vapes and extracts, Dime vapes and Canamo products, with additional deals on select items.
Zen Leaf has locations in Phoenix, Mesa and Chandler.
The Flower ShopThe Flower Shop is offering BOGO deals on many of its in-house items, like Ladylike and High Variety vapes and The Flower Shop concentrates.
Additional deals may be available for third-party brands. Flower Shop locations can be found in Phoenix, Mesa and Ahwatukee.
Curaleaf
In partnership with Select, Curaleaf will debut a new Briq All-In-One vape: Pineapple Upside Down Cake. Inspired by Pineapple Express strains, the flavor is exclusive to Curaleaf. On July 10, this product will be available at a special promotional price of 2 for $50.
There are additional BOGO deals on select products from STIIIZY and Grow Sciences, plus discounts on certain cured concentrates.
Curaleaf has locations in Phoenix, Gilbert, Glendale, Peoria, Queen Creek and Scottsdale.
SOL FlowerAll SOL Flower locations are offering storewide BOGO deals. The Sun City location will offer wellness classes throughout the day, ranging from chair yoga to Reiki. To participate, register in advance on the Sol Flower website.
In addition to Sun City, SOL Flower has locations in Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale.
Marigold DispensaryAll products from Aeriz’s concentrate line will be 50% off. This includes live hash rosin, vapes and live resin products. Additional deals may be available on other brands.
Marigold is located at 2601 W. Dunlap Avenue in Phoenix. For more information, call 602-900-4557.