How to meet TikTok-famous Cavinder twins during Final Four in Phoenix

With the Final Four back in Phoenix in all its dramatic glory, two Arizona-raised college basketball and social media stars also are returning home to the Valley.
Haley and Hanna Cavinder, the college hoopsters whose 4.5 million followers on TikTok have made them well-known beyond the court, are hosting an NCAA men’s championship pre-game party on Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse in Peoria.
The pre-game party takes place just 3 miles from State Farm Stadium, the Glendale facility hosting the Final Four for the first time since 2017.
Monday also will be the final day for patrons of BJ’s to donate $1 or more on their restaurant bill as part of BJ's partnership with Hav A Sole, a nonprofit that provides children in need with shoes. Customers who donate will receive a coupon for a free Pizookie to redeem on their next visit.
For those who don’t know the Cavinders from their balling or social media, we chatted with them ahead of the Final Four about basketball, their time in Gilbert and returning to the Valley. Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.
Hanna: When the Suns were in the finals (in 2021). We both got to go to the game with our family. It was so much fun and competitive!
Haley: We got to sit courtside. We all had a great time.
Who's your favorite player in Arizona basketball history?
Hanna: Steve Nash.
Haley: Steve Nash. Watching him as a kid in a Suns jersey was amazing.
What's your wildest memory from a March Madness you played in?
Haley: Beating No. 1 seed Indiana on their court. We loved playing in that atmosphere and being the underdogs. Beating them on a buzzer-beater was something I'll never forget, and one of my favorite basketball moments ever last season.
Hanna: Our extended family is all from Indiana and got to watch us play. We will never forget that game!
Where’s your favorite area to hang out in the Valley?
Haley: I loved hanging out in the Gilbert and Scottsdale area growing up. It was always a great time shopping at the Scottsdale mall with my mom and sisters and getting dinner after.
What do you love most about Arizona? What about the Grand Canyon State is special to you?
Haley: I would just say the people and the weather. Some of my best friends and my family still live there. I love going to the lakes, and the winters are amazing.
Hanna: Growing up there with all our sisters. We would always have lake days, go on hikes, and my dad would always grill out on Sundays. We have so many memories there, and it will always be home.
What's the most important thing growing up in Arizona taught you?
Haley: That it's a great place to raise a family
Hanna: Never go anywhere without water.
What's your vision beyond the world of college ball, now that Hanna is done and Haley has a final year left?
Haley: To continue our health and fitness TWOgether app. Hanna and I love helping girls feel like their best selves beyond their sport and in life. We also love marketing brands, and we will continue to do that.
Hanna: Our brand embodies athletics, health, fitness and entrepreneurship. Haley going back to play basketball doesn’t change that. We will always be each other's biggest fans and business partners. We have so many more things coming, and we cannot wait to continue growing our brand.