It’s Opening Day for the Arizona Diamondbacks: Here’s what’s new at Chase Field

click to enlarge President and CEO Derrick Hall explains the stadium's new lighting and sound capabilities. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge Two kinds of National League Champions merch will be given away during Thursday and Friday's games. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge You can get barbacoa or chicken tinga nachos served in a souvenir helmet this season at Chase Field. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge Besides baseball, Chase Field will also host some high-profile concerts this year. Jennifer Goldberg

Another exciting Cactus League spring training season is in the books, and now it's time to get serious.Thursday is the official Opening Day for Major League Baseball, and the Arizona Diamondbacks are kicking off a highly anticipated season with a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies.After the D-backs' surprising playoff run and World Series appearance, the organization and the fans are thrilled to get the season going.At a March 21 open house for the media, Arizona Diamondbacks President and CEO Derrick Hall spoke about some of the new things visitors to Chase Field will experience this season.The stadium has a new state-of-the-art lighting and sound system that will give fans a "heightened ballpark entertainment experience," Hall said. That includes color-changing lights, enhanced broadcast capabilities and increased visibility for players and attendees.Also, the team's in-game entertainment crew the Rally-backs have new uniforms this season that match the team's red-and-teal color scheme. Hall said the Rally-backs will engage in increased interaction with fans during critical game moments and serve as team ambassadors both in the stadium and in the community.Chef Stephen Tilder was on hand to describe the new additions to the ballpark menu, which includes items such as an XL Sonoran dog, two kinds of nachos served in souvenir baseball helmets and the Millionaire Steak Sandwich, composed of beef medallions, truffle cheese sauce, cremini mushrooms and garlic aioli.Here's a look at what we saw during Chase Field Media Day.