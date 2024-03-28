 Opening Day for the Arizona Diamondbacks: What's new at Chase Field | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

It’s Opening Day for the Arizona Diamondbacks: Here’s what’s new at Chase Field

Coming off a thrilling World Series run, the Diamondbacks organization has some new things in store for the 2024 season.
March 28, 2024
The Rally-backs show off their new uniforms.
The Rally-backs show off their new uniforms. Jennifer Goldberg
Share this:
Another exciting Cactus League spring training season is in the books, and now it's time to get serious.

Thursday is the official Opening Day for Major League Baseball, and the Arizona Diamondbacks are kicking off a highly anticipated season with a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies.

After the D-backs' surprising playoff run and World Series appearance, the organization and the fans are thrilled to get the season going.

At a March 21 open house for the media, Arizona Diamondbacks President and CEO Derrick Hall spoke about some of the new things visitors to Chase Field will experience this season.

The stadium has a new state-of-the-art lighting and sound system that will give fans a "heightened ballpark entertainment experience," Hall said. That includes color-changing lights, enhanced broadcast capabilities and increased visibility for players and attendees.

Also, the team's in-game entertainment crew the Rally-backs have new uniforms this season that match the team's red-and-teal color scheme. Hall said the Rally-backs will engage in increased interaction with fans during critical game moments and serve as team ambassadors both in the stadium and in the community.

Chef Stephen Tilder was on hand to describe the new additions to the ballpark menu, which includes items such as an XL Sonoran dog, two kinds of nachos served in souvenir baseball helmets and the Millionaire Steak Sandwich, composed of beef medallions, truffle cheese sauce, cremini mushrooms and garlic aioli.

Here's a look at what we saw during Chase Field Media Day.
click to enlarge
President and CEO Derrick Hall explains the stadium's new lighting and sound capabilities.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
Two kinds of National League Champions merch will be given away during Thursday and Friday's games.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
You can get barbacoa or chicken tinga nachos served in a souvenir helmet this season at Chase Field.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
Besides baseball, Chase Field will also host some high-profile concerts this year.
Jennifer Goldberg
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
What time is the solar eclipse in Phoenix and other Arizona spots?

Things to Do

What time is the solar eclipse in Phoenix and other Arizona spots?

By Benjamin Leatherman
Harkins Theatres hosts 9-movie ‘Star Wars’ marathon on May 4

Film & TV

Harkins Theatres hosts 9-movie ‘Star Wars’ marathon on May 4

By Jennifer Goldberg
Changing Hands Bookstore celebrates 50 years in metro Phoenix

Arts & Culture News

Changing Hands Bookstore celebrates 50 years in metro Phoenix

By Jennifer Goldberg
Phoenix-area Black businesses face challenges with startup capital

Business

Phoenix-area Black businesses face challenges with startup capital

By Huston Dunston Jr. | Cronkite News
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation