Diamondbacks’ fairy-tale postseason meets its World Series end in Game 5

The improbable postseason run stretched from the Diamondbacks being the last National League team into the playoffs to their last out Wednesday at an energetic, packed Chase Field.
The Rangers 5-0 win ended a storybook Diamondbacks season filled with enough twists and turns to make a compelling ESPN special. What seemed like a series for the taking after a strong offensive output in a Game 1 loss and a clutch Game 2 victory turned into a three-game losing streak. Even Wednesday's game was Arizona's for the taking, which would have returned the series to Texas on Friday. Instead, the Rangers sent Major League Baseball into hibernation until April.
The valiant effort from the D-backs provided an unforgettable month-plus of sports moments. But sadly, all good things must come to an end, and for the D-backs, that end was Wednesday.
Nathan Eovaldi escapes the bases-loaded jam.#WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/0lMw5qolGJ— MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2023
Bases loaded bustWhat turned out to be the Diamondbacks' best scoring chance came in the 5th inning when they loaded the bases. It was also the most significant missed opportunity of the game. On the first pitch of the game's most critical at-bat, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. smacked a lazy bouncer up the middle that was fielded and ended Arizona's moment to get out in front. The D-backs had several other missed opportunities as the team stranded runners in several innings.
In any baseball game, leaving the bases loaded hurts. But in an elimination game of the World Series, a missed chance at multiple runs is an absolute kick to the ribs. To beat the best, you need to be at your best, or no parade and champagne for you.
It's now up to Devin Booker and Kevin Durant to bring Phoenix a championship parade. The two All-Stars for the Phoenix Suns were on hand for Game 5.
Zac delivered, and then some, with the season on the line. pic.twitter.com/ceq3yKF9sW— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) November 2, 2023
(Almost) unhittable Zac GallenFor his part, Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen kept his side of the bargain by providing 6.1 innings of stellar pitching, which featured him taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning. Once that no-no bid was broken up and the Rangers came through for a run, manager Torey Lovullo had to bring in a fresh arm.
Still, to come into a game where his teammates needed a strong performance and to answer with six-plus no-hit innings said a lot about the sort of ace pitcher Arizona has moving forward. Gallen is a stud.
With their ace out, the D-backs bullpen did its part by keeping it a 1-0 game until the ninth inning.
Then, the wheels fell off the bullpen wagon, and the Rangers poured it on.
MARCUS SEMIEN CRUSHES A 2-RUN HOMER TO MAKE IT 5-0 RANGERS IN THE 9TH! ⚾️💣pic.twitter.com/cpVFdPxTzd— The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 2, 2023
No more Mr. Ninth GuyNot even the "Answerbacks" could overcome the ninth-inning forces the Rangers pinned against them in Game 5. Any chance of a comeback slipped away with a crushing ninth-inning letdown. Ketel Marte, who set a new postseason hitting streak of 20 games, went down without swinging on a called third strike that made the Rangers World Series champs.
Sometimes, you have to tip your cap to the better team. Throughout the World Series, it became clear Texas overmatched Arizona across the diamond.
Our magical run comes to an end. 💔 pic.twitter.com/WAu4U8RRjc— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) November 2, 2023
Season wrapOnce Diamondbacks fans have a moment to decompress, it will be hard not to look at the 2023 season as a massive success. Two years after losing 110 games, the D-backs rode a late-season surge to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017. They kept the hot streak going by taking down Milwaukee, Los Angeles and Philadelphia on their way to their first World Series appearance since 2001, when they won it all in Game 7.
How can you be mad at that? And with a roster in place with lots of upside and youth, it seems they're just getting started. The off-season will undoubtedly be about adding a bit more bop to the lineup and some help to the pitching staff.
If savvy moves are made, Arizona should be back in the thick of the National League chase this time next year. Thanks for the memories, D-backs!