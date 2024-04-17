Phoenix Suns super fan Mr. ORNG arrested on child sex charges

The local celebrity, 37, who paints himself orange and is a fixture at Suns games, was initially charged with one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and one count of child sex trafficking. A grand jury later indicted Battillo on four counts of attempt to commit sexual exploitation of a minor.
Four students at Peoria High School — all of whom are on the basketball team and range in age from 15 to 16 — claimed that Battillo asked them for photos of themselves nude and performing sex acts, according to probable cause statements from the Peoria Police Department.
One of the students claimed Battillo paid him for nude images of himself, according to the statements.
On April 10, Battillo appeared in jailhouse orange before Court Commissioner William Cawthon, who set Battillo's bond at $100,000. Battillo's next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.
Court records included a summary of police interviews with two students whom Battillo contacted on Snapchat, allegedly asking for sexual images and videos of themselves. Battillo allegedly told one of the students, who was 16, that he sold an unknown woman sex videos of himself masturbating in showers.
The boy told police this "weirded him out."
Battillo allegedly asked the teen if he was interested in selling the woman similar images and videos of himself. Battillo promised the student that no one else would see the material.
The student agreed to the proposition and then "went onto a social media platform and obtained a couple of masturbation videos and sent them to Patrick via Snapchat," according to the summary. Battillo replied, telling the teen that the woman wanted to see the student's face.
But the teen did not want to send Battillo an image of his face.
"Patrick then asked for the V (victim) to 'Spread his ass on camera' or "Piss on self.' The V felt disgusted with that request," the police document noted.
Battillo also allegedly requested that the teen send videos of him having sex with his girlfriend, who also was a minor.
The student told police that he did not believe the unknown woman existed and that Battillo was pretending to be the woman, according to the summary. He asked Battillo for the woman's Snapchat username. Once the teen had it, he asked the woman for an image of herself, but she did not send one, the summary added.
The boy confronted Battillo about his suspicions, but Battillo denied that he was pretending to be the unknown woman, the summary said.
In another Snapchat conversation, the student said Battillo had explicit instructions on what photos he should send the unknown woman: "Solo with nut, showers with nut, smashing (sex with a girl), top (oral with a girl) and the V masturbating. Patrick added all with nut and full face as you nut. Nut is a term used for ejaculation," a court document said.
Battillo was just as explicit in his photo requests during text threads with the student, according to the probable cause statement.
"I want you fuckingggg and exploding a big cummmmmmmmmm all overrrrr," Battillo allegedly told the student.
Police: ‘Coach Pat’ asked for nudes from players on his team
Court documents also included an interview with another 15-year-old student. The teen claimed Battillo reached out to him on Snapchat after the student posted a selfie. "You know what you're doing," Battillo allegedly wrote. The next day, Battillo clarified: "Bulge."
The teen said Battillo later asked for videos of the student having sex with his girlfriend.
According to court records, Peoria police arrested Battillo April 9 while he was driving his Honda Accord. Battillo initially agreed to speak to police, but when a police officer asked him about his involvement with students, Battillo declined to answer.
A press release issued by the Peoria Unified School District said Battillo has been the boys basketball coach at the school since 2019. It also stated that Battillo had completed a fingerprint and background check.
"Until now, no reports of misconduct have been brought to our attention from parents, students or community members," the school district said.
In 2023, Battillo coached the Peoria Panthers to the Arizona 4A high school boys basketball championship, according to the Arizona Republic.
As Mr. ORNG, Battillo is beloved by Suns fans. He appeared at games dressed from head to toe in flashy orange attire, with his skin painted orange and spiked, fake orange hair on his head. Battillo's LinkedIn profile states that he has been "self-employed" as Mr. ORNG since 2008.
In 2021, Phoenix New Times included him in a list of Suns super fans. In 2012, he told New Times about his taste in music, which included R. Kelly and Michael Jackson.
In October, Battillo dropped the body paint and debuted a new look for Suns games that included face masks.
In a videotaped interview online for the Courier News in Somerville, New Jersey, Battillo, in full orange regalia, explained that he does not work for the Suns organization and that he always paid for his game tickets and his airline travel to attend away games.
"I love what I do. I love giving back to the community. I love seeing the smile on people's faces when I meet them out in public or at the games or just on the streets or coaching," Battillo told My Central Jersey in 2022.
Battillo hired himself out for personalized video messages on Cameo. In his pitch video, attired as Mr. ORNG, Battillo said he was available "for any shoutouts, birthdays, anything you need, especially my Suns fans." Battilla charged $45 for the service and received at least four orders, according to the website.
Teacher charged for failing to report student complaints
Peoria police also arrested Peoria High School teacher Holly Jean Holgate in connection with the case. Holgate, 46, faces charges of hindering prosecution and failing to report the abuse or neglect of a minor.
Court records state that during the school day on April 9, the four boys informed Holgate of Battillo's behavior, playing a recorded conversation between Battillo and one boy.
Holgate allegedly sent two of the students to the front office and the other two back to class. She then walked to Battillo's class and informed him of the boys' accusations, after which Battillo left the school, according to court records.
Holgate, a full time employee, worked at the school since 2000. Battillo was not an employee at the school but received a stipend for coaching.
Holgate and Battillo were placed on leave pending the outcome of their criminal cases, the school district said.
Holgate's next appearance in court is Thursday.