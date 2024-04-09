 Final Four Fan Fest brought sports-themed fun to downtown Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Final Four Fan Fest brought sports-themed fun to downtown Phoenix

Take a look back at the four-day event that offered games, giveaways and activities for all ages.
April 9, 2024
A foam pit allowed fans a chance to safely slam-dunk the ball.
A foam pit allowed fans a chance to safely slam-dunk the ball. Neil Schwartz Photography
The NCAA Men's Final Four is over, but we had a great time when the tournament was in town.

One of the big events — other than the basketball games, of course — was the Men's Final Four Fan Fest, a four-day extravaganza at the Phoenix Convention Center that allowed attendees to participate in a wide range of sports-themed activities.

Here's a look back at all the fun.
click to enlarge
Fans lineup for giveaways.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Diving for the catch.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Handing out Charles Barkley-themed merch.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Hey, we know that guy.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
On the court.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Spinning tunes at the Coca-Cola space.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Scented candles, anyone?
Neil Schwartz Photography
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
