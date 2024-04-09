Final Four Fan Fest brought sports-themed fun to downtown Phoenix

click to enlarge Fans lineup for giveaways. Neil Schwartz Photography

click to enlarge Diving for the catch. Neil Schwartz Photography

click to enlarge Handing out Charles Barkley-themed merch. Neil Schwartz Photography

click to enlarge Hey, we know that guy. Neil Schwartz Photography

click to enlarge On the court. Neil Schwartz Photography

click to enlarge Spinning tunes at the Coca-Cola space. Neil Schwartz Photography

click to enlarge Scented candles, anyone? Neil Schwartz Photography

The NCAA Men's Final Four is over, but we had a great time when the tournament was in town.One of the big events — other than the basketball games, of course — was the Men's Final Four Fan Fest, a four-day extravaganza at the Phoenix Convention Center that allowed attendees to participate in a wide range of sports-themed activities.Here's a look back at all the fun.