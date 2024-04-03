Where to park at State Farm Stadium for the Final Four

Here’s a guide to Final Four activities throughout the weekend across the Valley, including free concerts in downtown Phoenix. Once you reach the stadium, there are plenty of options for bars and restaurants in nearby Westgate Entertainment District.
Final Four: State Farm Stadium parking, map and moreSpoiler alert: Parking won’t be cheap. If you’re purchasing parking for the two semifinal games on Saturday and the championship game on Monday, rates for parking on the stadium campus start at $50. (Parking is free for the Reese’s Men's Final Four Friday, which offers open practices for all four teams.)
There are two rideshare drop off and pick up zones near State Farm Stadium, but consider you’ll likely facing surge pricing and limited availability on game days.
And though Valley Metro is free from Friday through Monday if you’re attending Final Four activities, the light rail won’t get you to the stadium in Glendale.
The best piece of advice for parking at State Farm Stadium: Purchase your parking pass online before heading to the stadium. Day-of parking at the games is based on availability and the lots don’t accept cash.