 NCAA Final Four in Phoenix: Parking at State Farm Stadium | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Where to park at State Farm Stadium for the Final Four

It's time to figure out parking for the Final Four. Here's a map, guide and more to help.
April 3, 2024
State Farm Stadium hosted its first Final Four in 2017. The tournament returns again this weekend.
State Farm Stadium hosted its first Final Four in 2017. The tournament returns again this weekend. Phoenix Local Organizing Committee
Share this:
The Final Four has arrived in the Valley. Ready or not, it’s time to sort out parking for the games and other activities at State Farm Stadium.

Here’s a guide to Final Four activities throughout the weekend across the Valley, including free concerts in downtown Phoenix. Once you reach the stadium, there are plenty of options for bars and restaurants in nearby Westgate Entertainment District.
click to enlarge State Farm Stadium parking map
Final Four organizers advise people heading to events at State Farm Stadium to purchase parking online in advance.
Phoenix Local Organizing Committee

Final Four: State Farm Stadium parking, map and more

Spoiler alert: Parking won’t be cheap. If you’re purchasing parking for the two semifinal games on Saturday and the championship game on Monday, rates for parking on the stadium campus start at $50. (Parking is free for the Reese’s Men's Final Four Friday, which offers open practices for all four teams.)

There are two rideshare drop off and pick up zones near State Farm Stadium, but consider you’ll likely facing surge pricing and limited availability on game days.

And though Valley Metro is free from Friday through Monday if you’re attending Final Four activities, the light rail won’t get you to the stadium in Glendale.

The best piece of advice for parking at State Farm Stadium: Purchase your parking pass online before heading to the stadium. Day-of parking at the games is based on availability and the lots don’t accept cash.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Matt Hennie is editor-in-chief of Phoenix New Times. Previously, he was executive editor of the Wichita Beacon and helped launch the non-profit newsroom in 2021. Before that, he served as co-publisher of Project Q Atlanta, a digital news site covering LGTBQ issues he launched in 2008. Hennie has worked as a reporter and editor focused on local news for more than 25 years at media outlets in Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, South Carolina and Texas.
Contact: Matt Hennie
Casa Grande entrepreneur launches rideshare service for women

Transit

Casa Grande entrepreneur launches rideshare service for women

By Adrianna Nine
How Phoenix undercut its own police oversight agency

Police

How Phoenix undercut its own police oversight agency

By TJ L'Heureux
Your guide to Final Four music, festivities and other fun in Phoenix

Sports

Your guide to Final Four music, festivities and other fun in Phoenix

By TJ L'Heureux
Vigilantes target Arizona election workers with death threats

Election

Vigilantes target Arizona election workers with death threats

By TJ L'Heureux
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation