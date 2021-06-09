Dining Guide: Restaurants and Bars at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Welcome to Dining Guides, an intermittent series on the many dining hubs around the greater Phoenix area and what they have to offer. Breakfast to drinks, quick coffee to sit-down dining, we break down some of our favorite places in each neighborhood. Today, we want to zero in on Westgate Entertainment District.

As one of the first major shopping complexes in the west Valley, and the home of the Arizona Coyotes and Arizona Cardinals, Westgate Entertainment District is an interesting place. And while it sports (heh) some obvious and national chain restaurants, Westgate has some gems, too. Here they are.

CAFFEINE

Crêpe House Café 6770 North Sunrise Boulevard, Suite G121, Glendale



Recently opened in 2020, Crêpe House Café is a family-owned crepe and coffee shop in the nucleus of Westgate. It serves sweet options like Biscoff Lotus and Sweet Lemon Cream, as well as savory boys like zatar and cheese and pesto mushroom. You can also expect lattes, mochas, and espressos.

Blendz Boba Tea Lounge 9390 West Hanna Lane, Suite B101, Glendale



Find cold brew and Vietnamese coffee to classic milk teas and other flavors (watermelon, caramel, and rose to name a few) at Blendz Boba Tea Lounge. Blendz also offers some buck wild signature drinks like the Totally Taro, Dirty Banana, and Unicorn Kiss in addition to elote, churros, and macarons.

EXPAND The Lola's brunch boards are known Valleywide. Lauren Cusimano

BRUNCH

The Lola Cocktail Lab & Eatery 6770 North Sunrise Boulevard, #109, Glendale



Here you'll find brunch boards (like The Lola's beloved pancake board) that are loaded with pancakes or waffles, a decent variety of sweet and savory toppings, and breakfast syrups. There are also toasts, platters like steak and eggs, and creative orders like pineapple churros and lobster mac and cheese. Pair all with morning cocktails like The Lola Original Daquiri or the Maldives Mule.

EXPAND All you can eat. Seriously. Lauren Cusimano

LUNCH

Manna Korean BBQ 6751 West Westgate Boulevard, Glendale



Manna Korean BBQ is an all-you-can-eat, grill-it-yourself Korean eatery at the west side of Westgate. Translation: Go here if you’re extremely hungry and have a lot of time Here, each table has its own grill where you can cook, sear, and season an assortment of Asian meats.

Opa Life Greek Cafe 9404 West Westgate Boulevard, Unit C103, Glendale



Opa Life Greek Café has a full menu of Opatizers like a hummus trio and spanakopita, plus big salads, burgers, sandwiches, and pizza with sauces made in-house each day. In addition to authentic Greek cuisine, Opa offers coffee, tea, and desserts. To make a night out of it, there is beer, wine, and a full bar as well as live music.

EXPAND Go here for late-afternoon Molly Tots and a pint. Lauren Cusimano

HAPPY HOUR

McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon 9425 West Coyotes Boulevard, Glendale



This is the token Irish pub at the entertainment district. McFadden’s sports bar has Guinness pints and Irish-themed fare like Molly Tots, a Reuben, and corned beef and cabbage as well as standard bar orders like burgers, wings, salads, and domestic beer.

State 48 Funk House Brewery 6770 North Sunrise Boulevard, Suite G-100, Glendale



This is the craft beer spot at Westgate. State 48 Funk House Brewery is a local, family-owned and operated pub with some impressive happy hour specials. From 3 to 7 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, guests get $2 off State 48 draught beer and $2 off house wine and well spirits. Food specials include $6 hummus, $7 fish tacos, and $8 cheese flatbread.

EXPAND Find margaritas and Mahi tacos at Salt. Lauren Cusimano

DINNER

Salt Tacos & Tequila 6751 North Sunset Boulevard, Glendale



Salt Tacos & Tequila is a level above the family-friendly Mexican food establishment we have throughout the Valley. Here there are craft margaritas, al pastor tacos, and seafood dishes like the Mahi tacos, blackened salmon, and ahi poke tower. Bonus: There’s also a killer brunch on weekends.

Kabuki Japanese Restaurant 6770 North Sunrise Boulevard, Glendale



This Japanese restaurant is found on the second floor in the belly of Westgate. The posh dining room offers sleek tables and chair sets and red, tufted booths to enhance the whole sushi and sake night experience. And FYI, Kabuki also has a pet-friendly patio.

Mama Gina’s Pizzeria 9380 West Westgate Boulevard, Suite D101, Glendale



Mama Gina's is Westgate’s answer to the fun date night spot inquiry. Thin pizzas come from a stone over, tables have the red-and-white checkered clothes topped with those little red glass candles, and this is plenty of wine, beer, and cocktails.

TREATS

RazzleberrieZ Frozen Yogurt 6751 North Sunset Boulevard East, #106, Glendale



Here’s where to find frozen yogurt (with an insane amount of topping options) after the Coyotes game or where to find edible cookie dough. RazzleberrieZ Frozen Yogurt also has nondairy sorbets and no-sugar-added yogurt options.

Cerealphoria 9402 West Westgate Boulevard, Glendale



Found adjacent to the splash pad, Cerealphoria is a cereal and shake bar where you can go nuts with cereal sundaes (like the Cocoa Pebbles, banana, and chocolate drizzle combo) or just a straight-up bowl of cereal (think Special K Red Berries, Apple Jacks, Fruity Pebbles, and the celebrated Cap'n Crunch OOPS! All Berries) with toppings and milk.

EXPAND Good game, Carousel Arcade Bar. Lauren Cusimano

DRINKS

Carousel Arcade Bar 6770 North Sunrise Boulevard, Suite G207, Glendale



Westgate Entertainment District recently welcomed the Carousel Arcade Bar — another spot for cocktails, food, and arcade games. And here’s a twist: You can order a Choco Taco Shake.

Whiskey Rose 6751 North Sunset Boulevard, Glendale



When Westgate promises it has nightlife, that mostly means Whiskey Rose. Find Coors Light to craft cocktails, chili cheese fries to avocado eggrolls, and more barbecue choices than you may expect. But the real draw is the lively front patio area.