Your ultimate guide to Beyonce's Renaissance world tour at State Farm Stadium

R&B/pop superstar Beyoncé is bringing her Renaissance world tour to State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 24 and its a really big deal for her fanbase and concertgoers in general.
While the city of Glendale hasn’t renamed itself in Beyoncé’s honor like they did when Taylor Swift came through earlier this year (though Beydale or Renaissance City both have a nice ring to it), the concert by the “Crazy in Love” and “Irreplaceable” singer is one of the Valley’s most anticipated shows of the summer, if not the entire year.
Each night features a marathon performance by Beyoncé spanning 36 songs from her multiplatinum career — from her early days with Destiny’s Child to her current album “Renaissance” — and runs nearly three hours. (Refinery29 described it as a “high-energy, non-stop spectacle from start to finish.”)
Her concerts are separated into seven chapters with mini-intermissions in between and each boasting its own subtitle (such as "Opening Act," "Opulence" and "Annoited").
If you’d like to know which of Beyoncé’s numerous hits will be performed during the show, as well as how to get tickets, where to park, and what you can bring into State Farm Stadium, here’s our guide to her concert in Glendale.
Ready to slay? Whether you're watching from the nosebleeds or sitting in the "Club Renaissance" VIP section in the middle of the stage, here’s everything to know about the concert.
When is Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour coming to the Valley?
The tour is scheduled to stop at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Thursday, Aug. 24.
Can I still buy tickets to Beyoncé at State Farm Stadium?
Yes, but you’ll have to buy them online in advance through resellers. Tickets are not available at State Farm Stadium.
How much are tickets to Beyoncé at State Farm Stadium?
Here’s a rundown of current prices for tickets from the top resale sites, ranging from the least expensive spots to seating in the “B Hive” and “Club Renaissance” (the VIP sections located next to the stage).
- Ticketmaster: $54 to $2,199
- SeatGeek: $51 to $1,111
- StubHub: $49 to $4,500
- Vivid Seats: $45 to $2,064
- TicketSmarter: $49 to $1,816
What time should I arrive for the Beyoncé concert?
According to State Farm Stadium’s website, parking lots open at 4:30 p.m. VIP early access will start at 5 p.m. and doors open to the general public at 5:30 p.m. The concert is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and there’s no opening act.
Where is State Farm Stadium and how do I get there?
State Farm Stadium is located at 1 E. Cardinals Dr. in Glendale, which is situated near Maryland and 95th avenues. The most direct route to get there is by taking the Loop-101 freeway, which offers three exits leading to the stadium — Glendale Avenue, Maryland Avenue and Cardinals Way. There will be heavy traffic two to three hours before the concert, so be sure to allow yourself extra time to get there in case of details.
Where can I park at State Farm Stadium for the Beyoncé concert?
If you want to park at the stadium, make sure you buy a ticket first. It's $30 per vehicle via SeatGeek and spaces tend to go quickly during big events. (The SeatGeek app will also allow you to display your parking pass.) The entrance to the parking lots is located off 91st Avenue.
Parking will also be available at Westgate Entertainment District for $30 per vehicle on the evening of the concert. More info is available here.
Where is the ride-share area at State Farm Stadium?
A designated pickup and drop-off point for ride-share services is available in the Black Lot located south of the stadium along Cardinals Way between 91st and 95th avenues.
Can I take shuttle buses to the Beyoncé concert?
Yes, but only if you’d like riding with drag queens. A couple of local bars are planning 21-and-over party buses on Aug. 24 featuring performances by local drag artists and round-trip service to and from the stadium.
Kobalt Bar, 3110 N. Central Ave., Suite 175, will be a pickup and drop-off point for The Drag Bus hosted by Benaddiction and Lola VanHorn. There will be a “BeyHive Happy Hour” from 3 to 5 p.m. and the bus departs at 5:15 p.m. Tickets are $55 per person.
The Drag Bus will also offer rides from Scottsdale spot Wine Girl, 4205 N. Scottsdale Road, which will feature its own happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $55 per person. More info is available here.
Where else can I pre-party before the Beyoncé concert?
The neighboring Westgate Entertainment District, 6770 N. Sunrise Blvd., offers dozens of eateries and bars within walking distance of the stadium (check out our extensive dining guide).
Westgate cocktail spot The Lola will also host the unofficial fan event “BeyHive Bash: Buzzing Before the Queen's Show” from 3 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 24. Highlights include specialty cocktails and food items inspired by Beyoncé, a live DJ, a Renaissance-themed photo-op and prizes for the best-dressed patrons. Admission is $10 per person.
Can I bring water to the Beyoncé concert at State Farm Stadium?
Yes. Security will allow concertgoers to bring one factory-sealed bottle of water up to 500 milliliters.
What is the bag policy at State Farm Stadium?
Clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches (essentially the same size as a one-gallon Ziploc freezer bag) are allowed inside the venue. You can also bring in small clutch bags no bigger than 4.5 inches by 6 inches. Exceptions for medically necessary items are available, but only after an inspection at a stadium entrance designated for that purpose.
What can I expect at security?
Concertgoers will have to walk through metal detectors or submit to bag searches by security at each entrance to the stadium. Bags can’t be stored anywhere in the stadium and anyone with a prohibited item will have to take it back to their car. No exceptions.
What songs will be on Beyoncé's setlist?
As we mention, Queen Bey will be performing 36 songs over the course of three hours and separated into seven chapters. Based on previous shows on the tour, here is what's likely to be on Beyoncé’s set list for Phoenix.
Opening Act
1. "Dangerously in Love 2"
2. "Flaws and All"
3. "1+1"
4. "I’m Goin' Down" (Mary J. Blige cover)
5. "I Care"
Renaissance
6. "I’m That Girl"
7. "Cozy"
8. "Alien Superstar"
9. "Lift Off"
Motherboard
10. "Cuff It"
11. "Energy"
12. "Break My Soul"
Opulence
13. "Formation"
14. "Diva"
15. "Run the World (Girls)"
16. "My Power"
17. "Black Parade"
18. "Savage (Remix)"
19. "Partition"
Anointed
20. "Church Girl"
21. "Get Me Bodied"
22. "Before I Let Go"
23. "Rather Die Young"
24. "Love on Top"
25. "Crazy in Love"
Anointed — Part 2
26. "Plastic Off the Sofa"
27. "Virgo’s Groove"
28. "Naughty Girl"
29. "Move"
30. "Heated"
31. "Thique"
32. "All Up In Your Mind"
33. "Drunk in Love"
Mind Control
34. "America Has a Problem"
35. "Pure/Honey"
36. "Summer Renaissance"