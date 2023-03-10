Glendale Is Changing Its Name Next Week in Honor of the Taylor Swift Concerts

It's only a week until the first of two Taylor Swift concerts in the Valley, and the city of Glendale is gearing up for yet another huge event at State Farm Stadium.
Glendale officials announced on Thursday that Mayor Jerry Weiers will read a proclamation on Monday, March 13, symbolically changing the name of the city to ... something Swift-related.
The statement, which leaned heavily on Swift lyrics, reads: "Glendale is SO enchanted to meet Taylor Swift as she kicks off ‘The Eras Tour’ at State Farm Stadium that the city will be taking on a symbolic new name for March 17 and 18. There is no need to calm down, we’re fearless and doing something highly unusual to celebrate the fact that Taylor’s concerts start right here! We know all too well that she’s one of the most influential artists of her generation and we are writing our own love story for her and greeting every Swiftie in style!
The name change will only be in effect for Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18, the dates of the two Glendale shows that serve as the kickoff to Swift's U.S. tour.
In addition to announcing the name change, Weiers' address will include information about Swift-themed freeway signs and billboards, and nearby business that will have themed offerings.
The shows, which begin at 6:30 p.m. each night and feature Gayle and Paramore as openers, are officially sold out, but there are plenty of tickets available on the secondary market.
Swift's concerts are among the biggest in the Valley in March.