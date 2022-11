Taylor Swift Will Kick Off a Tour in Phoenix Next Year

You know Taylor Swift? That's right, the artist who currently holds the entire Top 10 of theHot 100.Well, she just announced a stadium tour for 2023, and she's kicking it off in Phoenix.The Eras Tour will begin on Friday, March 17, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Paramore and GAYLE are the supporting acts.From there, she'll play 26 more dates in venues around the country. Supporting acts in other cities include beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, Girl in Red, Gracie Abrams, OWENN, MUNA, HAIM.According to Consequence of Sound , "registration for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale is now ongoing through November 9. A TaylorSwiftTix pre-sale will follow on Tuesday, November 15, with GA tickets priced between $49 and $449 and VIP packages priced between $199 and $899. A general ticket on-sale will then take place on Friday, November 18, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster Swift hasn't visited the Valley since May 8, 2018, when she kicked off the Reputation Tour at State Farm Stadium.The full tour schedule is as follows:03/17 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium03/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium04/01 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium04/02 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium04/15 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium04/22 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium04/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium04/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium05/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field05/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field05/19 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium05/20 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium05/26 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium05/27 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field06/03 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field06/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field06/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium06/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium07/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium07/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium07/15 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High07/22 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field07/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium08/04 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium08/05 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium