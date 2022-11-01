Taylor Swift Will Kick Off a Tour in Phoenix Next Year

You know Taylor Swift? That's right, the artist who currently holds the entire Top 10 of the Billboard
Hot 100.
Well, she just announced a stadium tour for 2023, and she's kicking it off in Phoenix.
The Eras Tour will begin on Friday, March 17, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Paramore and GAYLE are the supporting acts.
From there, she'll play 26 more dates in venues around the country. Supporting acts in other cities include beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, Girl in Red, Gracie Abrams, OWENN, MUNA, HAIM.
According to Consequence of Sound
, "registration for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale is now ongoing through November 9. A TaylorSwiftTix pre-sale will follow on Tuesday, November 15, with GA tickets priced between $49 and $449 and VIP packages priced between $199 and $899. A general ticket on-sale will then take place on Friday, November 18, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster
.
Swift hasn't visited the Valley since May 8, 2018, when she kicked off the Reputation Tour at State Farm Stadium.
The full tour schedule is as follows:
03/17 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
03/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
04/01 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
04/02 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
04/15 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
04/22 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
04/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
04/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
05/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
05/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
05/19 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
05/20 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
05/26 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/27 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/03 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
06/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium
06/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
07/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium
07/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium
07/15 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
07/22 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
07/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
08/04 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium
08/05 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium