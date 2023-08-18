Luke Combs announced a 2024 tour. Here's when he'll be in Phoenix

Four months before 2024, next year's concert calendar is already filling up with big names.
The latest announcement is Luke Combs, the popular country singer. His Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour will stop at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on May 31 and June 1, 2024.
Combs is playing two dates per city on most of the tour's stops, which he said gives him the opportunity to highlight artists in certain musical genres.
"We got an opportunity to do two shows in some U.S. markets on the World Tour, but when I found out we were going to be able to do two shows for most all of the cities on the 2024 tour, I decided I wanted each show to have their own unique set up of openers, as well as my own unique setlist. I thought this would give people an opportunity to come to both nights if they want, but see two completely different shows,” Combs said in a press release.
“With Country music being such a wide genre and being a huge fan of it all myself, I wanted to open up my stage to acts that lean into Outlaw, Americana and Red Dirt on Friday nights, as well as having a night with people I have toured with in the past, who are more contemporary country. I’m super excited to have both groups be out on the road with me for the Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour!” he continued.
For the May 31 Glendale date, the supporting acts are Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters and The Wilder Blue. On June 1, the openers are Jordan Davis, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff, with one more to be announced at a later date.
Presale tickets will go on sale for members of Combs' fan club, the Bootleggers
, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Regular presale begins 4 p.m. Wednesday, and general ticket sales open at 10 a.m. Friday, both on SeatGeek
.
Combs is the most recent winner of the Country Music Association Awards' Entertainer of the Year Award, which he took home in 2021 and 2022.
The full list of tour dates is below.
April 12, Milwaukee, American Family Field
April 13, Milwaukee, American Family Field
April 19, Buffalo, N.Y., Highmark Stadium
April 20, Buffalo, N.Y., Highmark Stadium
April 27, University Park, Penn., Beaver Stadium
May 3, Jacksonville, Fla., EverBank Stadium
May 4, Jacksonville, Fla., EverBank Stadium
May 10, San Antonio, Alamodome
May 11, San Antonio, Alamodome
May 17, Santa Clara, Calif., Levi’s® Stadium
May 18, Santa Clara, Calif., Levi’s® Stadium
May 31, Phoenix, State Farm Stadium
June 1, Phoenix, State Farm Stadium
June 7, Salt Lake City, Rice-Eccles Stadium
June 8, Salt Lake City, Rice-Eccles Stadium
June 14, Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium
June 15, Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium
July 14, Craven, Saskatchewan, Country Thunder
July 19, East Rutherford, N.J., MetLife Stadium
July 20, East Rutherford, N.J., MetLife Stadium
July 26, Landover, Md., FedExField
July 27, Landover, Md., FedExField
Aug. 2, Cincinnati, Paycor Stadium
Aug. 3, Cincinnati, Paycor Stadium
Aug. 9, Houston, NRG Stadium
Aug. 10, Houston, NRG Stadium