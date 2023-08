Travis Scott will play a concert in Phoenix this fall. Here's how to get tickets

Hip-hop artist Travis Scott announced a fall 2023 concert tour on Tuesday, and Phoenix is on the schedule.The Utopia – Circus Maximus tour will stop at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 25. The press release promises "an unparalleled audiovisual experience."The "Utopia" album has been No.1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks running, and has garnered over 1.5 billion streams globally. Additionally, Spotify named "Utopia" the most streamed album in its first week in 2023, and Apple Music confirmed the biggest first-day streams of an album in 2023.Tickets for the show go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. Arizona time on the Travis Scott website The full list of tour dates is below.Oct. 11, Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum CenterOct. 13, Raleigh, N.C., PNC ArenaOct. 17, Dallas, American Airlines CenterOct. 20, Kansas City, Mo., T-Mobile CenterOct. 22, Denver, Ball ArenaOct. 29, Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden ArenaOct. 31, Oakland, Calif., Oakland ArenaNov. 05, Los Angeles, SoFi StadiumNov. 08, Seattle, Climate Pledge ArenaNov. 10, Vancouver, Rogers ArenaNov. 12, Portland, Ore., Moda CenterNov. 15, Salt Lake City, Delta CenterNov. 18, Tulsa, Okla., BOK CenterNov. 21, Austin, Texas, Moody CenterNov. 25, Atlanta, State Farm ArenaNov. 27, Miami, Kaseya CenterDec. 04, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone ArenaDec. 06, Baltimore, CFG Bank ArenaDec. 08, Pittsburgh, PPG Paints ArenaDec. 10, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo CenterDec. 12, Detroit, Little Caesars ArenaDec. 15, Chicago, United CenterDec. 18, Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays CenterDec. 21, New York City, Madison Square GardenDec. 23, Boston, TD GardenDec. 26, Newark, N.J., Prudential CenterDec. 29, Toronto, Scotiabank Arena