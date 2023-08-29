 How to get tickets for Travis Scott's October 2023 concert in Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Travis Scott will play a concert in Phoenix this fall. Here's how to get tickets

The Utopia – Circus Maximus tour will stop in the Valley in October.
August 29, 2023
Travis Scott performing at Rolling Loud 2018.
Travis Scott performing at Rolling Loud 2018. Amadeus McCaskill / Miami New Times
Hip-hop artist Travis Scott announced a fall 2023 concert tour on Tuesday, and Phoenix is on the schedule.

The Utopia – Circus Maximus tour will stop at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 25. The press release promises "an unparalleled audiovisual experience." 

The "Utopia" album has been No.1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks running, and has garnered over 1.5 billion streams globally. Additionally, Spotify named "Utopia" the most streamed album in its first week in 2023, and Apple Music confirmed the biggest first-day streams of an album in 2023.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. Arizona time on the Travis Scott website.

The full list of tour dates is below.

Oct. 11, Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center
Oct. 13, Raleigh, N.C., PNC Arena
Oct. 17, Dallas, American Airlines Center
Oct. 20, Kansas City, Mo., T-Mobile Center
Oct. 22, Denver, Ball Arena
Oct. 25, Phoenix, Footprint Center
Oct. 29, Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena
Oct. 31, Oakland, Calif., Oakland Arena
Nov. 05, Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium
Nov. 08, Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 10, Vancouver, Rogers Arena
Nov. 12, Portland, Ore., Moda Center
Nov. 15, Salt Lake City, Delta Center
Nov. 18, Tulsa, Okla., BOK Center
Nov. 21, Austin, Texas, Moody Center
Nov. 25, Atlanta, State Farm Arena
Nov. 27, Miami, Kaseya Center
Dec. 04, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
Dec. 06, Baltimore, CFG Bank Arena
Dec. 08, Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena
Dec. 10, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
Dec. 12, Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
Dec. 15, Chicago, United Center
Dec. 18, Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays Center
Dec. 21, New York City, Madison Square Garden
Dec. 23, Boston, TD Garden
Dec. 26, Newark, N.J., Prudential Center
Dec. 29, Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

