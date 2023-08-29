 50 Cent postpones Phoenix concert due to extreme heat | Phoenix New Times
50 Cent postpones Phoenix concert due to extreme heat

The G-Unit rapper called off his gig at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Tuesday because "116 degrees is dangerous for anyone."
August 29, 2023
G-Unit rapper 50 Cent.
G-Unit rapper 50 Cent. Gwendolyn Lee/CC BY-SA 2.0/Flickr
If you had plans to attend 50 Cent’s concert on Tuesday night at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix, better hold onto your tickets.

The famed G-Unti rapper postponed his gig at the outdoor venue, which was a stop of his Final Lap tour, citing the Valley’s extreme summertime temperatures as the cause. He announced the news on Monday via X (formerly Twitter) and promised to return to the Valley for a makeup date for the show.

“Due to extreme heat, the show tomorrow in Phoenix, AZ is being postponed,” 50 Cent wrote. “I’ll be back in Arizona soon! 116 degrees is dangerous for everyone.”

The Valley is in the midst of its latest mercury-busting heat wave, which caused a record-high temperature of 117 degrees on Monday. An excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service is in effect until Wednesday evening at 8 p.m.
A screenshot of the warning was also posted by 50 Cent on his Instagram on Monday.

The Final Lap tour is celebrating the 20th anniversary of 50 Cent’s breakthrough 2003 album “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” and also featured rappers Tony Yayo, Busta Rhymes and Jeremih.

According to Live Nation, which owns Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, a new date for the show will be announced and all previously sold tickets will be honored. Refunds are also available at points of purchase.

50 Cent isn’t the only artist this summer to call off a performance at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre due to record-high temperatures. Last month, nu-metal band Disturbed canceled its show at the venue because the 115-degree heat was “too much for the equipment to handle,” according to a post on X by frontman David Draiman. The band later rescheduled the show for March 2024.
