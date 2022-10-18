Going to a Suns Game? Here's Where to Eat and Drink Before and After Basketball in Downtown Phoenix

There are options for pizza, burgers, and gourmet grilled cheese just a short walk from Footprint Center, and you might save a buck by skipping the in-stadium concessions.
After the game, win or lose, a cocktail and a snack are a good idea. Keep the games going with a round of pool, dance off any disappointment with a live DJ, or sip a cocktail while gazing out over views of the stadium.
Here are six spots to eat and drink in downtown Phoenix when you are lucky enough to score tickets to the Suns.
Before the Game:
The Desmond
1 North First Street, #103
602-466-1444A new pizza joint recently opened just a short walk from the stadium, and it serves slices worth seeking out. The Desmond is a pizzeria crossed with a pub, meaning you can fill up on mozzarella goodness paired with a well-poured Guinness. Fresh salads round out the menu for a perfect pre-game meal. Pick a table or slide into one of the bright blue booths at this new downtown destination.
The Whining Pig
201 East Washington Street, #104
602-603-9987The Whining Pig is a great spot to land before tipoff for a few beers and a snack. Friends with different tastes will be pleased to find a large menu featuring over 125 beer options plus a long list of wines. Pair a pint or a glass with a gourmet grilled cheese stuffed with sundried tomatoes or fig spread at this casual space. Belly up to the bar for a cold one, or grab a table around the cozy, chalkboard-decorated room and get ready to embrace the competitive spirit.
Huss Brewing Co.
225 East Monroe Street
602-607-5370Huss Brewing Co.'s headquarters are in Tempe, and the well-known brewery has a taproom in Uptown Phoenix. But this Suns season, fans have another, newly-opened option located at the Phoenix Convention Center. Grab a stool by the bar and order a pint of Scottsdale Blonde or Papago Orange Blossom ale while you take a look at the menu. Options include full meals like the fish and chips or the chicken wrap, or shareable snacks like the crunchy and thick Sidewinder fries and a pretzel board. TV screens hang throughout the space so you won't miss a second of the buildup.
After the Game:
Little Rituals
132 South Central Avenue, Fourth Floor
602-603-2050 If you're contemplating staying downtown overnight after the game, the Residence Inn by Marriott hotel comes complete with a world-class cocktail bar. Luckily, Little Rituals also welcomes the public to grab an expertly crafted cocktail. Grab a table by the window and relive the game with a great view of the Suns' stadium just below. The drinks menu is vast, with options ranging from classic to tiki, to modern, to completely unique. Knowledgeable bartenders can help point you in the right direction, and if you're hungry after the game, snack on brisket-topped fries or fried chicken sliders from the small but stacked food menu.
Valley Bar
130 North Central Avenue
602-368-3121 If the Suns win, you'll want to party. If the Suns lose, it still might feel good to dance it out. At Valley Bar, live music and DJs, strong-yet-flavorful cocktails, and a scavenger hunt to find the place complete your downtown Phoenix experience. This bar is located just a few blocks from the stadium, around the back of Cornish Pasty. Enter from the alleyway on Monroe Street and look for a neon red sign. Show the bouncer your ID and head downstairs for an evening of celebration.
Cornish Pasty Co.7 West Monroe Street
602-374-8500 If you get inspired to channel your competitive side at the game, challenge your friends to a round of pool at Cornish Pasty Co. Not only can you keep the game fun going, but you can also do so with a beer or cocktail in hand. Pick a pew at one of the upstairs tables and peruse this Valley classic's huge menu of stuffed and folded pasties filled with everything ranging from lamb and mint to cheese and chicken. Finish the night on a sweet note with a slab of sticky toffee pudding or banoffee pie.