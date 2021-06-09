Westgate restaurants to fuel up near State Farm Stadium

This fall, Westgate is gearing up for an influx of football fans looking to grab a bite before or after watching the Arizona Cardinals hit the field.
So if you need to fuel up and grab a drink before the big game or snag some ice cream before heading home, check out these restaurants and bars throughout Westgate.
The Lola Cocktail Lab & Eatery
6770 N. Sunrise Blvd., #109, Glendale Here you'll find brunch boards like The Lola's beloved pancake board that are loaded with pancakes or waffles, a decent variety of sweet and savory toppings and breakfast syrups. There are also toasts, platters like steak and eggs and creative orders like Cinnamon Roll French Toast and Churro Fries. Pair all with morning cocktails like the Lola Lemonade or the Mule-Rita.
Lunch
Manna Korean BBQ
6751 N. Sunset Blvd. Suite E100 Manna Korean BBQ is an all-you-can-eat, grill-it-yourself Korean eatery at Westgate. Translation: Go here if you’re extremely hungry and have a lot of time. Here, each table has its own grill where you can cook, sear and season an assortment of meats.
Opa Life Greek Cafe
9404 W. Westgate Blvd., Suite C103, Glendale Opa Life Greek Café has a full menu of “Opa’tizers” like a hummus trio and spanakopita, plus big salads, pita wraps and grilled skewers. In addition to traditional Greek cuisine, Opa offers classic desserts such as baklava and loukoumades. To make a night out of it, there is beer, wine and a full bar as well as live music.
State 48 Funk House Brewery
6770 N. Sunrise Blvd., Suite G100, Glendale This is the craft beer spot at Westgate. State 48 Funk House Brewery is a local, family-owned and operated pub with some impressive eats. Fill up on a hearty plate of wings, a seasonal flatbread or a peanut butter and jelly-topped burger before you try your hand at a game of billiards or shuffleboard.
Salt Tacos y Tequila
6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale Salt Tacos y Tequila is one of the first spots you see when walking into Westgate Entertainment District from State Farm Stadium. The restaurant and bar offers a large variety of Mexican cuisine, margaritas and over 150 different kinds of tequila. There are plenty of cervezas on tap, and you can add a few bucks to make a custom michelada with tomato juice, Tajín, lime and lemon juice and hot sauce. Taco trios are an excellent choice if you're grubbing at the bar. Try the vegetarian soft tacos with grilled zucchini, squash, bell peppers or opt for the carne asada or shrimp variations. Heartier options include burritos, bowls and platters.
Kabuki Japanese Restaurant
6770 N. Sunrise Blvd., Glendale Kabuki Japanese Restaurant is found on the second floor in the belly of Westgate. The posh dining room offers sleek tables and chair sets and red, tufted booths to enhance the whole sushi and sake night experience. The menu includes shareable appetizers, classic and specialty rolls, noodles and rice bowls.
Carousel Arcade Bar6770 N. Sunrise Blvd., Suite G111, Glendale Carousel's many fair-type games, pinball machines and ping pong tables are the perfect place to work up an appetite. Thankfully, the restaurant's menu is stacked with entrees, appetizers, sandwiches, salads, flatbreads and alcoholic beverages. The burger roster is meaty including the Mac Daddy Cheeseburger which comes in a brioche bun stuffed with bacon, lettuce, tomato and oozing mac and cheese. All of the burgers and sandwiches come with a choice of fries, garlic fries, tots or a side salad.
Hot N Juicy Crawfish
6751 N. Sunset Blvd. Suite E101, Glendale Hot N Juicy Crawfish, located in the middle of Westgate Entertainment District, offers an array of Cajun and Creole seafood. If you're wearing your favorite team's football jersey or a perfect concert outfit, you might want to don a bib as this meal could get messy. Most items arrive at the table in a bag filled with your choice of the restaurant's five sauces: Juicy Cajun, Louisiana Style, Garlic Butter, Lemon Pepper or Hot N Juicy. Besides crawfish, this spot offers deep-fried and breaded oysters, crab, lobster, clams, shrimp, catfish and calamari, all prepared with Southern-style spices. If you are late for the coin toss or the opening act, a Po' Boy might be a faster and cleaner option. The classic Louisiana-style sandwich stuffed with breaded and deep-fried crawfish, soft shell crab, catfish, shrimp or chicken pairs perfectly with a side of corn, Cajun or sweet potato fries.
Treats