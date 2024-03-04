Here’s how The Rock roasted Phoenix on ‘WWE SmackDown’

The pro wrestling icon, 10-time world champion and blockbuster actor — who also goes by his real name Dwayne Johnson — appeared in the opening segment of the March 1 episode of “WWE SmackDown,” which was broadcast live from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.
The Rock — who was alongside his cousins and fellow wrestlers Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa and WWE universal champion Roman Reigns — played up his current heel (or villainous) persona and insulted the Valley by calling Phoenix “the number 1 city in America for cocaine and meth use.”
The comment earned a mix of both boos and cheers from the sold-out crowd of 15,129 people in attendance at the WWE event, which aired live on the Fox network.
Thing is, The Rock wasn’t lying. A 2023 study by the American Addiction Center, a nationwide network of rehab facilities, found that Arizona ranked No. 1 in both cocaine and methamphetamine usage.
- According to the study, 23% of Arizona residents participating in the studies admitted to using cocaine while 15.1% admitted to using meth. Mesa came in second on both lists with 22.5% of study participants from the Valley admitting to cocaine use and 14.1% admitting to meth use.
The Rock didn’t cite the AAC’s study during the ‘WWE SmackDown,’ though. He did continue to lay down the drug-related insults at the Valley’s expense, describing the Desert Diamond Arena as a “crack den with popcorn” and called the crowd “cactus-loving crackheads [who] finally have something worth shooting into your veins.”
The Rock’s been playing the villain role since returning to the WWE in February. He’s expected to join forces with Reigns in a tag team match against current WWE heroes Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins during April’s WrestleMania XL pay-per-view in Philadelphia. The Rock and Reigns challenged their opponents on Friday during the episode of 'WWE SmackDown' broadcast from Desert Diamond Arena.
