Your guide to Arizona Matsuri 2024 Japanese festival in Phoenix

"Matsuri" means festival, and the group's signature event is an annual two-day festival that encompasses everything from music and Japanese cultural rituals to food and shopping.
This year's edition of Arizona Matsuri — which takes place on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 24 and 25 — will celebrate the event's ruby anniversary.
Here's everything you need to know for the 40th annual Arizona Matsuri event.
When and where is the 2024 Arizona Matsuri?The festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 24 and 25, at Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road.
How much are tickets?Arizona Matsuri is free to attend.
Are there age limits at Arizona Matsuri?No. The festival has always been open to all ages and is a family-friendly event. You'll have to be 21 or older to purchase alcohol, though.
Where can I park during Arizona Matsuri?There's free parking at Steele Indian School Park, but it's limited. The Valley Metro Rail stops at Central Avenue and Indian School Road, just a short walk to the festival. Fares are $2 per ride or $4 for an all-day pass and there are more than a dozen free park-and-ride lots located along the light rail route throughout the Phoenix area.
There are a few pay lots close to the event:
• Central High School
• 4041 Parking Garage
• 4044 N. First Ave. parking lot
• Park Central Parking Garage
What can I wear at Arizona Matsuri?Some Arizona Matsuri attendees wear traditional Japanese clothing such as kimonos. Others wear clothing and costumes inspired by anime and manga. Whatever you choose, don't forget the sunblock, hat and comfortable shoes.
And if you come in costume, cosplay contests are scheduled for 3:50 p.m. on Saturday and 3:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Arizona Stage.
What entertainment is happening at Arizona Matsuri?
There will be three stages of entertainment at Arizona Matsuri. The Taiko Stage will host thunderous performances both days by traditional Japanese taiko drumming groups from around the Valley. Attendees will also get a chance to play the percussive instruments during "Audience Hands-on Drumming" workshops each day.
Meanwhile, the Cultural Arts Stage will feature classical and traditional Japanese dancing, Rakugo storytelling sessions and sets by J-pop musicians and local bands like retro Japanese rockers Surfing Godzillas.
If you prefer entertainment a little more action-packed, the Martial Arts Stage will offer demonstrations by karate, aikido,
Kyūdō archery from various Arizona martial arts schools.
What's the shopping like at the Arizona Matsuri?
A total of 57 vendors will be available at Arizona Matsuri and will sell a variety of apparel, collectibles, art, decor, toys and (of course) anime and manga.
What else can you do at Arizona Matsuri?
Shan The Candyman Ichiyanagai will conduct Amezaiku candy sculpting demonstrations. The Chado Urasenke Tankokai AZ Association will present traditional Japanese tea ceremonies for $20 per person (cash is preferred and space is limited to 25 people at each seating). And the annual Haiku Expo will offer the chance to write Japanese poetry with the best entries earning the chance to be published.
What food and drink is available at Arizona Matsuri?
More than 30 local food trucks and vendors will be selling a variety of Japanese cuisine options, such as Yakisoba, Bento boxes, ramen, Takoyaki and Udon. A beer garden will also ve available and packaged snacks can be purchased from other vendors at Arizona Matsuri.
Here’s a complete rundown of food and drink vendors:
- AJ’s Food and Grill
- Arizona Buddhist Temple
- Asahib
- Blue Fin Restaurant
- CRAFTI Tea & Mocktail
- Daikokuya
- Duplex Tea Station
- Hana Japanese Eatery
- Hot Bamboo
- Japan Taste Marketing Inc.
- Japanese American Citizens League
- Kakigori Addict
- Kashiwa Ramen
- Knockout Café
- Kyoto Ramen Express
- Lina’s Macarons
- Mango Rabbit
- Mochinut Tempe
- Moshi Moshi
- Nishikawa Ramen
- Okamoto Kitchen
- OkonomiYuki
- Paradise Hawaiian BBQ
- Phoenix Sister Cities/Himeji Committee
- Pokitrition
- Premium Matcha Café Maiko
- Shin-Sen-Gumi Catering
- Smackarons
- Support Sake
- Takoyaki Balls
- Toh Zan Nagasaki Grill
- Tran’s Concessions
- Wiki-licious
- Yakiya
- Yuki Cheesecake/Happy Buns