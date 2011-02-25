Your guide to Arizona Matsuri 2024 Japanese festival in Phoenix

How much are tickets?

Are there age limits at Arizona Matsuri? No. The festival has always been open to all ages and is a family-friendly event. You'll have to be 21 or older to purchase alcohol, though.

click to enlarge Cosplay inspired by anime and Japanese pop culture is common at Arizona Matsuri. Michelle Sasonov

click to enlarge Anime-inspired items will be available at Arizona Matsuri. Michelle Sasonov

click to enlarge Visit the Arizona Matsuri Festival this weekend to sample food and drinks from Japan. Michelle Sasonov

AJ’s Food and Grill

Arizona Buddhist Temple

Asahib

Blue Fin Restaurant

CRAFTI Tea & Mocktail

Daikokuya

Duplex Tea Station

Hana Japanese Eatery

Hot Bamboo

Japan Taste Marketing Inc.

Japanese American Citizens League

Kakigori Addict

Kashiwa Ramen

Knockout Café

Kyoto Ramen Express

Lina’s Macarons

Mango Rabbit

Mochinut Tempe

Moshi Moshi

Nishikawa Ramen

Okamoto Kitchen

OkonomiYuki

Paradise Hawaiian BBQ

Phoenix Sister Cities/Himeji Committee

Pokitrition

Premium Matcha Café Maiko

Shin-Sen-Gumi Catering

Smackarons

Support Sake

Takoyaki Balls

Toh Zan Nagasaki Grill

Tran’s Concessions

Wiki-licious

Yakiya

Yuki Cheesecake/Happy Buns

Arizona Matsuri is free to attend.There's free parking at Steele Indian School Park, but it's limited. The Valley Metro Rail stops at Central Avenue and Indian School Road, just a short walk to the festival. Fares are $2 per ride or $4 for an all-day pass and there are more than a dozen free park-and-ride lots located along the light rail route throughout the Phoenix area.There are a few pay lots close to the event:• Central High School• 4041 Parking Garage• 4044 N. First Ave. parking lot• Park Central Parking GarageSome Arizona Matsuri attendees wear traditional Japanese clothing such as kimonos. Others wear clothing and costumes inspired by anime and manga. Whatever you choose, don't forget the sunblock, hat and comfortable shoes.And if you come in costume, cosplay contests are scheduled for 3:50 p.m. on Saturday and 3:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Arizona Stage.There will be three stages of entertainment at Arizona Matsuri. The Taiko Stage will host thunderous performances both days by traditional Japanese taiko drumming groups from around the Valley. Attendees will also get a chance to play the percussive instruments during "Audience Hands-on Drumming" workshops each day.Meanwhile, the Cultural Arts Stage will feature classical and traditional Japanese dancing, Rakugo storytelling sessions and sets by J-pop musicians and local bands like retro Japanese rockers Surfing Godzillas.If you prefer entertainment a little more action-packed, the Martial Arts Stage will offer demonstrations by karate, aikido,Kyūdō archery from various Arizona martial arts schools.A total of 57 vendors will be available at Arizona Matsuri and will sell a variety of apparel, collectibles, art, decor, toys and (of course) anime and manga.Shan The Candyman Ichiyanagai will conduct Amezaiku candy sculpting demonstrations. The Chado Urasenke Tankokai AZ Association will present traditional Japanese tea ceremonies for $20 per person (cash is preferred and space is limited to 25 people at each seating). And the annual Haiku Expo will offer the chance to write Japanese poetry with the best entries earning the chance to be published.More than 30 local food trucks and vendors will be selling a variety of Japanese cuisine options, such as Yakisoba, Bento boxes, ramen, Takoyaki and Udon. A beer garden will also ve available and packaged snacks can be purchased from other vendors at Arizona Matsuri.Here’s a complete rundown of food and drink vendors: