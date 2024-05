Your guide to Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention 2024 in Phoenix

click to enlarge An adorable tattoo at the Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention in 2018. Melissa Fossum

When the Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention takes over the Phoenix Shrine Auditorium this weekend, attendees will encounter 160-plus artists slinging ink, a modest selection of vendors and, frankly, not much else.There won’t be any sideshow acts, suspension artists, or rock bands distracting from the focus of the annual three-day event: the art and craft of tattooing. “We don't do a lot of the things other tattoo conventions do these days,” says event co-founder Drew Rheinhardt. “There’s nothing wrong with any of it; we just prefer to spotlight great tattoos and the artists producing them.”Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention, which debuted in 2018, will showcase professional ink-slingers from Arizona and elsewhere inside the 12,000-square-foot venue. There will also be daily tattoo contests in multiple categories with neon-lighted trophies shaped like saguaro cacti for prizes.If you’re interested in getting inked up, check out the following guide to this year’s Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention, which includes everything you need to know.The convention runs from Friday to Sunday, May 3 to 5, at the Phoenix Shrine Auditorium, 552 N. 40th St.Here are the official hours of the convention:Tickets are $25 at the door (cash only).Yes. The following discounts are available:Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention is an all-ages event. You have to be 18 or older to get any tattoo work done and 21 to purchase alcohol.Take the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to Exit 2 (40th/44th Street), head south on 40th Street and then watch for the entrance to the Phoenix Shrine Auditorium on the right.Parking at Phoenix Shrine Auditorium is free with more than 500 spaces available.A curated selection of more than 160 artists from throughout the U.S. will sling ink at Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention. "We've got a wide variety of artists coming in from all over the country for the event," Rheinhardt says.The lineup includes such local names as Lloyd Parrack (Gypsy Rose Tattoos), Wyatt Howland (Sparrows Nest Tattoo), Alex Hamilton (Hold Fast), Raymie Lamoreaux (Good Time Tattoo), Tony Olvera (Lady Luck Tattoo Gallery), Jen Sussman, Tianna Simms (Ivy Tattoo), Felix Constantine and dozens more. Click here for even more names scheduled to appear.The convention will host a variety of tattoo competitions each day. A panel of judges will evaluate and score pre-existing tattoos across various categories, with the top three finishers receiving a neon-light trophy shaped like a saguaro cactus.The convention will host daily tattoo competitions. A panel of judges will evaluate and score pre-existing tattoos across various categories, with the top three finishers receiving a neon-light trophy shaped like a saguaro cactus. On Saturday, prizes will be awarded for the best "Star Wars" tattoos in honor of May the Fourth, while on Sunday, the best Hispanic heritage tattoos will be highlighted for Cinco de Mayo.Rheinhardt also says there will also be a "tattoo of the day" awarded daily. It will focus on a single piece started and finished at the convention within the normal operating hours of a single day. Winners will receive a prize package from Needle Supply, a Shagbuilt tattoo machine and a trophy featuring a copper-coated cow skull.Here’s a rundown of each category and when it will be judged. There’s an entry fee of $10 per category.Registration at 2 p.m., judging at 6 p.m.Registration at 2 p.m., judging at 6 p.m.Registration at noon, judging at 4 p.m.Rheinhardt says the convention will feature a modest selection of vendors, including the following retailers, companies and artists:Cobra Arcade Bar will also have an area with a half-dozen classic coin-op video games.Phoenix Shrine Auditorium has an in-house cafe and what Rheinhardt calls a "super-cool" lounge and bar, both of which will be open all three days of the convention.