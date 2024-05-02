 Your guide to Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention 2024 in Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Your guide to Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention 2024 in Phoenix

Interested in getting inked? Here's everything to know about the three-day tattoo event this weekend.
May 2, 2024
An eagle chest piece seen at the Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention in 2018.
An eagle chest piece seen at the Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention in 2018. Melissa Fossum
When the Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention takes over the Phoenix Shrine Auditorium this weekend, attendees will encounter 160-plus artists slinging ink, a modest selection of vendors and, frankly, not much else.

There won’t be any sideshow acts, suspension artists, or rock bands distracting from the focus of the annual three-day event: the art and craft of tattooing. “We don't do a lot of the things other tattoo conventions do these days,” says event co-founder Drew Rheinhardt. “There’s nothing wrong with any of it; we just prefer to spotlight great tattoos and the artists producing them.”

Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention, which debuted in 2018, will showcase professional ink-slingers from Arizona and elsewhere inside the 12,000-square-foot venue. There will also be daily tattoo contests in multiple categories with neon-lighted trophies shaped like saguaro cacti for prizes.

If you’re interested in getting inked up, check out the following guide to this year’s Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention, which includes everything you need to know.
An adorable tattoo at the Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention in 2018.
When and where is the Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention 2024?

The convention runs from Friday to Sunday, May 3 to 5, at the Phoenix Shrine Auditorium, 552 N. 40th St.

What are the Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention hours?

Here are the official hours of the convention:
  • Friday, 2 to 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

How much is admission?

Tickets are $25 at the door (cash only).

Are there discounts?

Yes. The following discounts are available:
  • Attendees in “Star Wars” costumes on May 4 can get $5 off admission
  • Owners of classic cars or trucks from 1985 or earlier who post a photo of their vehicles to Facebook or Instagram and tag @grandcanyontattooconvention can get a $5 discount each day

Age limits

Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention is an all-ages event. You have to be 18 or older to get any tattoo work done and 21 to purchase alcohol.

Getting there

Take the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to Exit 2 (40th/44th Street), head south on 40th Street and then watch for the entrance to the Phoenix Shrine Auditorium on the right.

Parking

Parking at Phoenix Shrine Auditorium is free with more than 500 spaces available.
Getting ink at the Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention in 2018.
Artist lineup

A curated selection of more than 160 artists from throughout the U.S. will sling ink at Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention. "We've got a wide variety of artists coming in from all over the country for the event," Rheinhardt says.

The lineup includes such local names as Lloyd Parrack (Gypsy Rose Tattoos), Wyatt Howland (Sparrows Nest Tattoo), Alex Hamilton (Hold Fast), Raymie Lamoreaux (Good Time Tattoo), Tony Olvera (Lady Luck Tattoo Gallery), Jen Sussman, Tianna Simms (Ivy Tattoo), Felix Constantine and dozens more.

Click here for even more names scheduled to appear.

Tattoo competitions

The convention will host daily tattoo competitions. A panel of judges will evaluate and score pre-existing tattoos across various categories, with the top three finishers receiving a neon-light trophy shaped like a saguaro cactus. On Saturday, prizes will be awarded for the best "Star Wars" tattoos in honor of May the Fourth, while on Sunday, the best Hispanic heritage tattoos will be highlighted for Cinco de Mayo.

Rheinhardt also says there will also be a "tattoo of the day" awarded daily. It will focus on a single piece started and finished at the convention within the normal operating hours of a single day. Winners will receive a prize package from Needle Supply, a Shagbuilt tattoo machine and a trophy featuring a copper-coated cow skull.
Judges at the Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention in 2018 evaluate a back piece on a contest participant.
Here’s a rundown of each category and when it will be judged. There’s an entry fee of $10 per category.

Friday
Registration at 2 p.m., judging at 6 p.m.
  • Small black and gray tattoo
  • Small color tattoo
  • Large black and gray tattoo
  • Large color tattoo
  • Tattoo of the day (judging occurs at the end of the night)

Saturday
Registration at 2 p.m., judging at 6 p.m.
  • Best Japanese tattoo
  • Best back/front piece
  • Best sleeve tattoo
  • Best overall tattoo collection
  • Best “Star Wars” tattoo
  • Tattoo of the day (judging occurs at the end of the night)

Sunday
Registration at noon, judging at 4 p.m.
  • Best traditional tattoo
  • Best portrait tattoo
  • Best Arizona-themed tattoo
  • Best Hispanic heritage-themed tattoo
  • Best lettering
  • Tattoo of the day (judged at the end of the afternoon)
Cobra Arcade Bar will bring a selection of retro coin-op games to the convention.
Vendors and other activities at Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention 2024

Rheinhardt says the convention will feature a modest selection of vendors, including the following retailers, companies and artists:
  • Silver and Cedar (tintype portraits)
  • Shagbuilt Tattoo Machine Co. (retailer)
  • Brother Greg (tattoo-inspired artwork)
  • Broke in Hearted Leather (leather accessories and apparel)
  • Broms Bug Box (insect taxidermy)
  • Needle Supply Tattoo Supplies (retailer)
  • Taylord Barbershop
Cobra Arcade Bar will also have an area with a half-dozen classic coin-op video games.

What to eat and drink

Phoenix Shrine Auditorium has an in-house cafe and what Rheinhardt calls a "super-cool" lounge and bar, both of which will be open all three days of the convention.
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
