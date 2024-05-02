 20 photos from the 2024 Arizona Tiki Oasis event in Scottsdale | Phoenix New Times
Arizona Tiki Oasis in Scottsdale was a tropical delight

Arizona Tiki Oasis was a four-day whirlwind of parties, music, cocktails and more. Here's a look back.
May 2, 2024
Punks love tiki, too.
Mike Bengoechea
Arizona Tiki Oasis has come and gone for another year.

Hundreds of tiki and midcentury modern fans converged on Hotel Valley Ho April 25 to 28 for four days of cocktail parties, lectures and classes, tropical music and really fabulous outfits.

We stopped by the Arizona Tiki Oasis Marketplace, a public event held on the lawn of the hotel, to check out the scene.
click to enlarge
Beverage break.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
So many Hawaiian shirts, so little time.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
Tiki-themed art was everywhere.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
Bathing beauties.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
Tiny tiki, anyone?
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
Is that Elvis?
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
Super-cool paintings for sale.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
Colorful dresses are always in style at Arizona Tiki Oasis.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
A cactus-tiki mashup? We're sold.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
Parasols are fashionable and functional.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
Shoppers packed the Hotel Valley Ho lawn.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
It was a beautiful day for an outdoor market.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
The couple who tikis together, stays together.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
Fabulous outfits all around.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
Tropical trinkets.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
Great tiki style, ladies.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
The view from above.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
Lady in red.
Mike Bengoechea
click to enlarge
Sunny Scottsdale is the perfect home for Arizona Tiki Oasis.
Mike Bengoechea
