TikTok star Drew Afualo's book tour will come to Mesa in August

TikTok star Drew Afualo built a following by calling out misogyny on social media.
Now, the content creator is about to be a published author. Her first book, "Loud: Accept Nothing Less Than the Life You Deserve," will debut on July 30, and she's embarking on a tour to promote it.
She'll appear at the Nile Theatre in Mesa on Aug. 25. Joining her is her sister, Deison, the co-host of their podcast, "Two Idiot Girls."
Together, the pair will discuss the book, "spend time discussing the tea of the day, answering some questions from fans and potentially even roasting an unsavory character or two," according to the podcast website.
Tickets are on sale now. Cost is $30 for general admission. The VIP package is $130 and includes a premium reserved ticket, early entry to the venue, a meet-and-greet and photo with Drew and Deison Afualo, autographed copy of "Loud," "Two Idiot Girls" tote bag, bookmark, and a meet-and-greet laminate and lanyard.