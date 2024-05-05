Tickets now on sale for comedian Dane Cook's Phoenix show

Comedian Dane Cook recently announced a 36-city 2024 tour, including a Dec. 13 stop at Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix.
Cook is a star of stage and screen; his comedy specials include “Vicious Circle,” “Isolated Incident,” “Harmful if Swallowed,” “Retaliation” and “Tourgasm." In addition to stand-up comedy, he is known for his various acting roles in movies such as “Mr. Brooks,""My Best Friend’s Girl,""Dan in Real Life,""Employee of the Month,""Good Luck Chuck,""Waiting...” and more.
Tickets are now on sale for the Dec. 13 show and start at $59. Additionally, the performance is included in Live Nation's upcoming Concert Week promotion, which means that a certain number of tickets will be available for just $25 from May 8 to 14 or until supplies last.
The full list of tour dates is below.
Aug. 30, Las Vegas, Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
Sept. 5, Spokane, Wash., Martin Woldson Theater At The Fox
Sept. 6, Portland, Ore., Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Sept. 7, Seattle, Paramount Theatre
Sept. 8, Vancouver, Orpheum
Sept. 20, Albany, N.Y., Palace Theatre
Sept. 21, New York City, Beacon Theatre
Sept. 27, Chicago, The Chicago Theatre
Sept. 28, Minneapolis, State Theatre
Sept. 29, Omaha, Neb., Steelhouse Omaha
Oct. 10, Rochester, N.Y., Kodak Center
Oct. 11, Hershey, Pa., The Hershey Theatre
Oct. 12, Philadelphia, The Met
Oct. 17, Washington, D.C., Warner Theatre
Oct. 18, Indianapolis, Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Oct. 19, Detroit, The Fillmore Detroit
Oct. 20, Pittsburgh, Benedum Center
Oct. 24, Akron, Ohio, Akron Civic Theatre
Oct. 25, Columbus, Ohio, Mershon Auditorium
Oct. 26, Cincinnati, The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Nov. 1, Dallas, Majestic Theatre
Nov. 2, Houston, Bayou Music Center
Nov. 3, Austin, Texas, ACL Live - Moody Theater
Nov. 7, Grand Rapids, Mich., Devos Hall
Nov. 8, Madison, Wis., Orpheum Theater
Nov. 9, Milwaukee, Riverside Theater
Nov. 13, Durham, N.C., Durham Performing Arts Center
Nov. 14, Charlotte, N.C., Ovens Auditorium
Nov. 15, Atlanta, Tabernacle
Nov. 16, Miami Beach, Fla., Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre
Nov. 21, San Francisco, The Masonic
Nov. 22, San Diego, San Diego Civic Theatre
Dec. 7, Toronto, Calif., Meridian Hall
Dec. 12, Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Music Hall
Dec. 13, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
Dec. 14, Denver, Paramount Theatre