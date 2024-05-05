 Tickets now on sale for comedian Dane Cook's Phoenix show | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Tickets now on sale for comedian Dane Cook's Phoenix show

The actor and comic will swing through the Valley near the end of his Fresh New Flavor Tour.
May 5, 2024
Dane Cook is coming to Phoenix in December.
Dane Cook is coming to Phoenix in December. Live Nation
Share this:
Comedian Dane Cook recently announced a 36-city 2024 tour, including a Dec. 13 stop at Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix.

Cook is a star of stage and screen; his comedy specials include “Vicious Circle,” “Isolated Incident,” “Harmful if Swallowed,” “Retaliation” and “Tourgasm." In addition to stand-up comedy, he is known for his various acting roles in movies such as “Mr. Brooks,""My Best Friend’s Girl,""Dan in Real Life,""Employee of the Month,""Good Luck Chuck,""Waiting...” and more.

Tickets are now on sale for the Dec. 13 show and start at $59. Additionally, the performance is included in Live Nation's upcoming Concert Week promotion, which means that a certain number of tickets will be available for just $25 from May 8 to 14 or until supplies last.

The full list of tour dates is below.

Aug. 30, Las Vegas, Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
Sept. 5, Spokane, Wash., Martin Woldson Theater At The Fox
Sept. 6, Portland, Ore., Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Sept. 7, Seattle, Paramount Theatre
Sept. 8, Vancouver, Orpheum
Sept. 20, Albany, N.Y., Palace Theatre
Sept. 21, New York City, Beacon Theatre
Sept. 27, Chicago, The Chicago Theatre
Sept. 28, Minneapolis, State Theatre
Sept. 29, Omaha, Neb., Steelhouse Omaha
Oct. 10, Rochester, N.Y., Kodak Center
Oct. 11, Hershey, Pa., The Hershey Theatre
Oct. 12, Philadelphia, The Met
Oct. 17, Washington, D.C., Warner Theatre
Oct. 18, Indianapolis, Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Oct. 19, Detroit, The Fillmore Detroit
Oct. 20, Pittsburgh, Benedum Center
Oct. 24, Akron, Ohio, Akron Civic Theatre
Oct. 25, Columbus, Ohio, Mershon Auditorium
Oct. 26, Cincinnati, The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Nov. 1, Dallas, Majestic Theatre
Nov. 2, Houston, Bayou Music Center
Nov. 3, Austin, Texas, ACL Live - Moody Theater
Nov. 7, Grand Rapids, Mich., Devos Hall
Nov. 8, Madison, Wis., Orpheum Theater
Nov. 9, Milwaukee, Riverside Theater
Nov. 13, Durham, N.C., Durham Performing Arts Center
Nov. 14, Charlotte, N.C., Ovens Auditorium
Nov. 15, Atlanta, Tabernacle
Nov. 16, Miami Beach, Fla., Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre
Nov. 21, San Francisco, The Masonic
Nov. 22, San Diego, San Diego Civic Theatre
Dec. 7, Toronto, Calif., Meridian Hall
Dec. 12, Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Music Hall
Dec. 13, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
Dec. 14, Denver, Paramount Theatre
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor of Phoenix New Times where she oversees the Best of Phoenix, as well as writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. Before that, she worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
Arizona Tiki Oasis in Scottsdale was a tropical delight

Photos

Arizona Tiki Oasis in Scottsdale was a tropical delight

By Jennifer Goldberg
Your guide to Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention 2024 in Phoenix

Things to Do

Your guide to Grand Canyon State Tattoo Convention 2024 in Phoenix

By Benjamin Leatherman
May's First Friday artwalk in downtown Phoenix: What to see and where

Things to Do

May's First Friday artwalk in downtown Phoenix: What to see and where

By Jennifer Goldberg
May the Fourth: Where to celebrate Star Wars Day 2024 in Phoenix

Things to Do

May the Fourth: Where to celebrate Star Wars Day 2024 in Phoenix

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation