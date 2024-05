Tickets now on sale for comedian Dane Cook's Phoenix show

Comedian Dane Cook recently announced a 36-city 2024 tour, including a Dec. 13 stop at Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix.Cook is a star of stage and screen; his comedy specials include “Vicious Circle,” “Isolated Incident,” “Harmful if Swallowed,” “Retaliation” and “Tourgasm." In addition to stand-up comedy, he is known for his various acting roles in movies such as “Mr. Brooks,""My Best Friend’s Girl,""Dan in Real Life,""Employee of the Month,""Good Luck Chuck,""Waiting...” and more. Tickets are now on sale for the Dec. 13 show and start at $59. Additionally, the performance is included in Live Nation's upcoming Concert Week promotion , which means that a certain number of tickets will be available for just $25 from May 8 to 14 or until supplies last.The full list of tour dates is below.Aug. 30, Las Vegas, Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino ResortSept. 5, Spokane, Wash., Martin Woldson Theater At The FoxSept. 6, Portland, Ore., Arlene Schnitzer Concert HallSept. 7, Seattle, Paramount TheatreSept. 8, Vancouver, OrpheumSept. 20, Albany, N.Y., Palace TheatreSept. 21, New York City, Beacon TheatreSept. 27, Chicago, The Chicago TheatreSept. 28, Minneapolis, State TheatreSept. 29, Omaha, Neb., Steelhouse OmahaOct. 10, Rochester, N.Y., Kodak CenterOct. 11, Hershey, Pa., The Hershey TheatreOct. 12, Philadelphia, The MetOct. 17, Washington, D.C., Warner TheatreOct. 18, Indianapolis, Murat Theatre at Old National CentreOct. 19, Detroit, The Fillmore DetroitOct. 20, Pittsburgh, Benedum CenterOct. 24, Akron, Ohio, Akron Civic TheatreOct. 25, Columbus, Ohio, Mershon AuditoriumOct. 26, Cincinnati, The Andrew J Brady Music CenterNov. 1, Dallas, Majestic TheatreNov. 2, Houston, Bayou Music CenterNov. 3, Austin, Texas, ACL Live - Moody TheaterNov. 7, Grand Rapids, Mich., Devos HallNov. 8, Madison, Wis., Orpheum TheaterNov. 9, Milwaukee, Riverside TheaterNov. 13, Durham, N.C., Durham Performing Arts CenterNov. 14, Charlotte, N.C., Ovens AuditoriumNov. 15, Atlanta, TabernacleNov. 16, Miami Beach, Fla., Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason TheatreNov. 21, San Francisco, The MasonicNov. 22, San Diego, San Diego Civic TheatreDec. 7, Toronto, Calif., Meridian HallDec. 12, Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Music HallDec. 14, Denver, Paramount Theatre