Actor-comedian David Cross to bring latest tour to Phoenix in September

It's "‘The End of the Beginning of the End" for David Cross.No need for alarm — it's simply the name of his upcoming tour, and the actor, comedian, director and writer will be coming Phoenix's way on Sept. 22, when he'll perform at The Van Buren.You might know him from his role as "never-nude" Tobias Funke on "Arrested Development," or his starring turn in the late, great "Mr. Show with Bob and David" with Bob Odenkirk.Most recently, Cross debuted his first podcast, "Senses Working Overtime with David Cross," and released his eighth stand-up special, "David Cross: Worst Daddy in the World."Tickets for the Phoenix show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on the Ticketmaster website The full list of tour dates is below:Sept. 11, Seattle, The ShowboxSept. 12, Olympia, Wash., Capitol TheaterSept. 13, Portland, Ore., Revolution HallSept. 14, Eugene, Ore., Hult CenterSept. 17, Sacramento, Calif., Crest TheatreSept. 19, Oakland, Calif., Fox TheaterSept. 20, San Diego, Balboa TheatreSept. 24, Houston, White Oak Music HallSept. 25, Dallas, Majestic TheatreSept. 26, Austin, Texas, The Paramount TheatreSept. 27, San Antonio, Stable HallSept., 28, Oklahoma City, Tower TheatreOct. 1, Denver, Paramount TheatreOct. 2, Salt Lake City, The Commonwealth RoomOct. 9, Madison, Wis., Barrymore TheatreOct. 10, Minneapolis, First AvenueOct. 11, St. Louis, Delmar HallOct. 12, Lawrence, Kan., Liberty HallOct. 14, Carrboro, N.C., Cat’s CradleOct. 16, Atlanta, TabernacleOct. 17, Charleston, S.C., Charleston Music HallOct. 18, Asheville, N.C., The Orange PeelOct. 19, Nashville, Tenn., Brooklyn Bowl NashvilleOct. 20, Indianapolis, Egyptian Room at Old National CenterOct. 22, Lexington, Ky., Lexington Opera HouseOct. 23, Ann Arbor, Mich., Michigan TheaterOct. 24, Columbus, Ohio, The Athenaeum TheatreOct. 25, Toronto, The Danforth Music HallOct. 26, Chicago, Vic TheatreNov. 1, Washington, D.C., Warner TheatreNov. 2, Kent, Ohio, The Kent StageNov. 8, Portland, Maine, State TheatreNov. 9, Albany, N.Y., The EggNov. 10, Boston, RoyaleNov. 12, Glenside, Pa., Keswick TheatreNov. 14, Munhall, Pa., Carnegie of Homestead Music HallNov. 15, Buffalo, N.Y., Asbury HallNov. 16, Ithaca, N.Y., State Theatre of IthacaNov. 21, Roanoke, Va., Shaftman Performance Hall at Jefferson CenterNov. 22, Charlotte, N.C., The Knight TheaterNov. 23, Chattanooga, Tenn., Walker TheatreDec. 3, Boise, Idaho, Knitting FactoryDec. 5, Airway Heights, Wash., Spokane LiveDec. 7, Missoula, Mont., The Wilma