Actor-comedian David Cross to bring latest tour to Phoenix in September

It's "‘The End of the Beginning of the End" for David Cross.
No need for alarm — it's simply the name of his upcoming tour, and the actor, comedian, director and writer will be coming Phoenix's way on Sept. 22, when he'll perform at The Van Buren.
You might know him from his role as "never-nude" Tobias Funke on "Arrested Development," or his starring turn in the late, great "Mr. Show with Bob and David" with Bob Odenkirk.
Most recently, Cross debuted his first podcast, "Senses Working Overtime with David Cross," and released his eighth stand-up special, "David Cross: Worst Daddy in the World."
Tickets for the Phoenix show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on the Ticketmaster website.
The full list of tour dates is below:
Sept. 11, Seattle, The Showbox
Sept. 12, Olympia, Wash., Capitol Theater
Sept. 13, Portland, Ore., Revolution Hall
Sept. 14, Eugene, Ore., Hult Center
Sept. 17, Sacramento, Calif., Crest Theatre
Sept. 19, Oakland, Calif., Fox Theater
Sept. 20, San Diego, Balboa Theatre
Sept. 22, Phoenix, The Van Buren
Sept. 24, Houston, White Oak Music Hall
Sept. 25, Dallas, Majestic Theatre
Sept. 26, Austin, Texas, The Paramount Theatre
Sept. 27, San Antonio, Stable Hall
Sept., 28, Oklahoma City, Tower Theatre
Oct. 1, Denver, Paramount Theatre
Oct. 2, Salt Lake City, The Commonwealth Room
Oct. 9, Madison, Wis., Barrymore Theatre
Oct. 10, Minneapolis, First Avenue
Oct. 11, St. Louis, Delmar Hall
Oct. 12, Lawrence, Kan., Liberty Hall
Oct. 14, Carrboro, N.C., Cat’s Cradle
Oct. 16, Atlanta, Tabernacle
Oct. 17, Charleston, S.C., Charleston Music Hall
Oct. 18, Asheville, N.C., The Orange Peel
Oct. 19, Nashville, Tenn., Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
Oct. 20, Indianapolis, Egyptian Room at Old National Center
Oct. 22, Lexington, Ky., Lexington Opera House
Oct. 23, Ann Arbor, Mich., Michigan Theater
Oct. 24, Columbus, Ohio, The Athenaeum Theatre
Oct. 25, Toronto, The Danforth Music Hall
Oct. 26, Chicago, Vic Theatre
Nov. 1, Washington, D.C., Warner Theatre
Nov. 2, Kent, Ohio, The Kent Stage
Nov. 8, Portland, Maine, State Theatre
Nov. 9, Albany, N.Y., The Egg
Nov. 10, Boston, Royale
Nov. 12, Glenside, Pa., Keswick Theatre
Nov. 14, Munhall, Pa., Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
Nov. 15, Buffalo, N.Y., Asbury Hall
Nov. 16, Ithaca, N.Y., State Theatre of Ithaca
Nov. 21, Roanoke, Va., Shaftman Performance Hall at Jefferson Center
Nov. 22, Charlotte, N.C., The Knight Theater
Nov. 23, Chattanooga, Tenn., Walker Theatre
Dec. 3, Boise, Idaho, Knitting Factory
Dec. 5, Airway Heights, Wash., Spokane Live
Dec. 7, Missoula, Mont., The Wilma