See stunning photos of the northern lights over Arizona

The rare sight was triggered by the largest geomagnetic storm in almost two decades, allowing the astronomical phenomenon — typically visible only in the Earth's northern regions — to be seen by most of the U.S.
Across Arizona, residents witnessed vibrant shades of pink, red and imperial violet illuminating the nighttime sky as magnetically charged solar particles that erupted from the Sun on Thursday interacted with Earth’s atmosphere.
The northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, were a stunning spectacle that amazed the Arizonans who witnessed it.
Some were able to view it with the naked eye. Others used cameras or smartphones to capture the phenomenon. Many were astounded by the fact they could view the phenomenon as far south as Arizona.
“We took photos of Biosphere 2 and were surprised by the purple,” Shore says. “(It was) invisible to the naked eye, but vibrant on camera.”
Danielle Adams, a cultural astronomer in Flagstaff, told Phoenix New Times via X (formerly known as Twitter) that she had a "visceral appreciation" for witnessing the "beautiful celestial sight" of the aurora borealis.
Adams says it was even more impressive than when the phenomenon last appeared over Arizona in April 2023.
We have the northern lights in Flagstaff Arizona, latitude 35N. @AuroraNotify @NWSFlagstaff @kaffnews @LowellObs @azds @spacewxwatch pic.twitter.com/qV6Cl14Ssx— Danielle Adams (@solarmoons) May 11, 2024
“Last year people, including me, were going nuts about being able to see the aurora at all here in Arizona, even if very low on the northern horizon,” she says. “(This time), however, was an entirely different story. It’s truly amazing!”
Robert Ray, a professional photographer in the northeastern Arizona town of Eagar, had similar feelings about Friday night’s appearance by the aurora borealis.
Here are videos and more photos of Friday night’s appearance by the northern lights over Arizona.
Northern lights from Overgaard Arizona #Auroraborealis pic.twitter.com/W6KH1nOHlD— Gwendlyn ⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 (@MAGAGwenAZ) May 11, 2024
The colors are still amazing!!!! 11:30in San Tan Valley, AZ AND the “storm” is still going!!! @NWSPhoenix #Auroraborealis #northernlights #azwx #geomagneticstorm #arizona pic.twitter.com/SPwDnjmz4p— Aaron kluth (@Aaronkluth) May 11, 2024
Northern Lights in Phoenix, Arizona ‼️🌵🏜️ pic.twitter.com/5KTkMOqZrA— Justin 🦬🇺🇸 (@justinshanley) May 11, 2024
Northern Lights in Arizona! #Auroraborealis #NorthernLights #arizona pic.twitter.com/nY8roNxw2M— nikki (@dakotanikaz) May 11, 2024
Last night #AuroraBorealis as seen from @KittPeakNatObs in Southern Arizona. @NOIRLabAstro @NOIRLabAstroES pic.twitter.com/FkOVbf3uFw— Jesus Higuera (@AstroHiguera) May 11, 2024
Aurora Borealis captured in Saguaro NP West, near Tucson AZ. @whatsuptucson hope more people can enjoy the show!— Jianwei Lyu (@astroskii77) May 11, 2024
I will post some time lapse after some sleep. #Auroraborealis #northenlights #Tucson #Arizona pic.twitter.com/SwSuLB6eNm
"Look at the lines!" an unknown neighbor somewhere behind me shouted to her friends/family, who were apparently having an aurora watch party.— Them Dash (@M_Montayne) May 11, 2024
Cottonwood, Arizona (last photo nearer to Sedona)#aurora #AuroraBorealis #Arizona #AZ #AZWx pic.twitter.com/8yNidKbcc0
Northern Lights from Arizona. Can't see it with the naked eye but the camera did a good job! pic.twitter.com/8UGz6nNqVu— Laura 🦋🎨 (@LaurasCraftyLif) May 11, 2024
I’ve now seen the northern lights in Alaska, Iceland, and ARIZONA?!?!? pic.twitter.com/Cs8xQWTS2m— Amber Whitlow (@amberl818) May 11, 2024
Who woulda thought the Aurora Borealis would come to the Sonoran desert in Tucson, Arizona #aurora #AuroraBorealis #northenlights pic.twitter.com/nuorHeDtep— i swear to god (@letmefuckinstay) May 11, 2024