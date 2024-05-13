See stunning photos of the northern lights over Arizona

click to enlarge A photo of the northern lights over Biosphere 2 in Oracle. Marshall Shore

A photo of the northern lights by Robert Ray outside of Eagar in northeastern Arizona. Robert Ray/R&M Photography

A photo of the northern lights and the Milky Way over the Superstition Mountains. William Donnay

A view of the northern lights from outside of Show Low. Patricia Erickson

An aerial photo of the northern lights by Arizona resident Christian Flores while flying into Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Friday. Christian Flores

The northern lights painted the skies over Forest Lakes an imperial violet. Chelsea Micael

Northern Lights in Phoenix, Arizona ‼️🌵🏜️ pic.twitter.com/5KTkMOqZrA — Justin 🦬🇺🇸 (@justinshanley) May 11, 2024

Aurora Borealis captured in Saguaro NP West, near Tucson AZ. @whatsuptucson hope more people can enjoy the show!



I will post some time lapse after some sleep. #Auroraborealis #northenlights #Tucson #Arizona pic.twitter.com/SwSuLB6eNm — Jianwei Lyu (@astroskii77) May 11, 2024

"Look at the lines!" an unknown neighbor somewhere behind me shouted to her friends/family, who were apparently having an aurora watch party.



Cottonwood, Arizona (last photo nearer to Sedona)#aurora #AuroraBorealis #Arizona #AZ #AZWx pic.twitter.com/8yNidKbcc0 — Them Dash (@M_Montayne) May 11, 2024

Northern Lights from Arizona. Can't see it with the naked eye but the camera did a good job! pic.twitter.com/8UGz6nNqVu — Laura 🦋🎨 (@LaurasCraftyLif) May 11, 2024

I’ve now seen the northern lights in Alaska, Iceland, and ARIZONA?!?!? pic.twitter.com/Cs8xQWTS2m — Amber Whitlow (@amberl818) May 11, 2024

Who woulda thought the Aurora Borealis would come to the Sonoran desert in Tucson, Arizona #aurora #AuroraBorealis #northenlights pic.twitter.com/nuorHeDtep — i swear to god (@letmefuckinstay) May 11, 2024