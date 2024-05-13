 See stunning photos of the northern lights over Arizona | Phoenix New Times
See stunning photos of the northern lights over Arizona

Local skywatchers were treated to a vibrant spectacle on Friday when the northern lights were visible throughout our state.
May 13, 2024
A photo of the northern lights outside of Eagar in northeastern Arizona.
A photo of the northern lights outside of Eagar in northeastern Arizona. Robert Ray/R&M Photography
Local skywatchers were treated to a colorful spectacle in the nighttime skies on Friday evening when the northern lights were visible over Arizona.

The rare sight was triggered by the largest geomagnetic storm in almost two decades, allowing the astronomical phenomenon — typically visible only in the Earth's northern regions — to be seen by most of the U.S.

Across Arizona, residents witnessed vibrant shades of pink, red and imperial violet illuminating the nighttime sky as magnetically charged solar particles that erupted from the Sun on Thursday interacted with Earth’s atmosphere.

The northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, were a stunning spectacle that amazed the Arizonans who witnessed it.

Some were able to view it with the naked eye. Others used cameras or smartphones to capture the phenomenon. Many were astounded by the fact they could view the phenomenon as far south as Arizona.
A photo of the northern lights over Biosphere 2 in Oracle.
Marshall Shore
Arizona historian Marshall Shore had the opportunity to witness the northern lights in the skies over Biosphere 2 in Oracle, where he's attending this year's Analog Astronaut Conference, and described it as "shocking.”

“We took photos of Biosphere 2 and were surprised by the purple,” Shore says. “(It was) invisible to the naked eye, but vibrant on camera.”

Danielle Adams, a cultural astronomer in Flagstaff, told Phoenix New Times via X (formerly known as Twitter) that she had a "visceral appreciation" for witnessing the "beautiful celestial sight" of the aurora borealis.
Adams says it was even more impressive than when the phenomenon last appeared over Arizona in April 2023.

“Last year people, including me, were going nuts about being able to see the aurora at all here in Arizona, even if very low on the northern horizon,” she says. “(This time), however, was an entirely different story. It’s truly amazing!”

Robert Ray, a professional photographer in the northeastern Arizona town of Eagar, had similar feelings about Friday night’s appearance by the aurora borealis.
A photo of the northern lights by Robert Ray outside of Eagar in northeastern Arizona.
Robert Ray/R&M Photography
“I didn’t realize how strong the northern lights would be this time,” Ray wrote. “Last April … you could only see them with the camera. However, this time they were visible to the naked eye. It was another amazing experience that I will never forget!”

Here are videos and more photos of Friday night’s appearance by the northern lights over Arizona. 
A photo of the northern lights and the Milky Way over the Superstition Mountains.
William Donnay
A view of the northern lights from outside of Show Low.
Patricia Erickson
An aerial photo of the northern lights by Arizona resident Christian Flores while flying into Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Friday.
Christian Flores
The northern lights painted the skies over Forest Lakes an imperial violet.
Chelsea Micael
