Can you see the northern lights in Arizona tonight? Forecast explained

An intense geomagnetic storm triggered by coronal mass ejections and solar flares will impact the Earth on Friday night into Saturday morning, resulting in the northern lights — also known as the aurora borealis — becoming visible across most of the U.S. There’s a slight chance the astronomical occurrence could also be seen in parts of Arizona.
That’s right. The aurora borealis. At this time of year. In this part of the country.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center, the storm was caused by at least seven coronal mass ejections from the Sun on Thursday.
The phenomenon consists of large expulsions of magnetically charged plasma. After reaching the Earth, they could potentially disrupt communications and electrical grids. As a result, NOAA issued a G4 (severe) geomagnetic storm watch for this weekend. It’s the first such warning the agency has issued in 19 years.
Geomagnetic storms also result in the northern lights, normally caused by solar particles interacting with our planet’s atmosphere, to intensify and become visible to most of the U.S. According to NOAA, tonight’s storm will allow the aurora borealis to reach as far south as northern California and Alabama.
Arizonans may also be able to catch the lights of the aurora borealis this weekend, since the glow of the phenomenon can be seen as far as 700 miles away. While chances are slim, here’s how and when you might be able to see it.